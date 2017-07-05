Linn Energy: Making Some Nice Moves

After seeing the management team successfully bring Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) out of bankruptcy and eliminate the company's debt entirely, I committed myself to making sure to keep track of the company and, if the numbers make sense, to buy in when the time is right. Since the publication of my piece on the business on June 12th, shares have risen about 5.7% as of the time of this writing. In part, this seems to be due to a recent resurgence in the price of oil, but another contributor (probably a larger one) is likely some developments initiated by management. In what follows, I will go through the news the company released and give my thoughts on what it all should mean for investors moving forward.

Let's start with the easy one

There are two noteworthy developments that management has graced shareholders and the overall market with. The first of these is rather straightforward and easy to cover, but far from immaterial (sometimes easy things are misconstrued as being immaterial from my experience). A few days ago, management announced that they were planning to increase their share repurchase plan quite materially.

You see, previously, management had committed to buying back up to $75 million worth of shares. Compared to the $2.829 billion market cap the company has right now, that's a drop in the bucket but any sort of move to deliver value to shareholders is nice. Seeing as how the firm's debt is now guaranteed to be gone, and since management should have excess cash on hand following its asset sales, they elected to increase this repurchase plan from $75 million to $200 million. If management does, in fact, spend this much buying back stock and if we see an average purchase price of $31.70 per share (which is today's share price), that would boil down to just over 7% of all outstanding shares. That's nothing to sneeze at.

Of course, the next question becomes whether this is the smartest use of capital. Truth be told, I do not know since I can't see all available opportunities. In general, I prefer growing the business or reducing high-interest debt to repurchasing stock. Growing the business is a tough thing to estimate and only management can properly evaluate what kinds of opportunities they might have at the moment, and since there is no debt, there is no option to use cash in that manner. Even if the company can grow output in a manner that maximizes their returns, buying back shares may not be a terrible idea. In my article on the company, I used the firm's PV-10 metric to estimate a market valuation on the enterprise of about $3.64 billion. This represents an increase of 28.7% over today's value and implies a per-share value of $40.79.

A major move and a future spinoff?

In addition to planning to buy back more shares, Linn's management team recently announced plans to partner up with Citizen Energy II LLC. When I wrote about Linn last, I highlighted its opportunity with its Merge/SCOOP/STACK play located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. In short, this region appears to offer attractive growth prospects for Linn but I hadn't expected what they would do with these assets.

You see, I just thought management would put cash into drilling in the region and use the cash flow to drill more wells in the future. However, the company elected instead to go in 50/50 with Citizen Energy II LLC to create a joint-owned entity called Roan Resources LLC. Each party has agreed to contribute approximately 70,000 net acres in the Merge/SCOOP/STACK area for half of the combined business that, itself, will have a total of 140,000 net acres. The combined entity will cover Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Gavin, Grady, Kingfisher, McClain, and Stephens counties and, today, produces around 20,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day (as of May).

By allocating the five rigs currently in operation in this area, Roan should grow production to 40,000 boe per day by the end of this year with total activity resulting in 58 additional gross wells developed throughout 2017. Management has not provided comprehensive cash flow metrics, but they said that the area should result in a field-level cash flow margin of $18 per boe if oil averages $45 per barrel and natural gas averages $3 per Mcf. What's more, with 2 billion boe worth out reserves and 1,500 net drilling locations, the company expects that it will take, with 6 rigs operating at a time, about 20 years to extract the oil and gas there.

*Taken from Linn

In the image above, you can see how well these two sets of assets coalesce into one, consolidated entity from an acreage perspective. I doubt the benefit to this merger, because of how close the acreage is to each other, is to benefit from differences in asset quality. Rather, the real key in my mind is to benefit from economies of scale. From proppant to transportation to just about everything else imaginable, combining assets like this should help to keep operating costs depressed. The real benefit, from an economies of scale perspective, will likely come from the Merge part of this play. As you can see in the image below, it's these assets, which will account for around 103,000 net acres, that will be the most clustered and should be the key driver for operating synergies.

*Taken from Linn

Of course, there is more to this move for Linn than meets the eye. While the company is putting a nice chunk of its highest quality assets into Roan, it has elected to keep its midstream facility, a 250 million Mcf/day cryogenic plant currently under construction, entirely in its own name. With the capacity to generate between $100 million and $125 million of EBITDA each year, it's understandable why the business wants to retain these assets but what does this have to do with Roan's acreage? Well, as you can see in the image below, the cryogenic plant is located smack-dab in the center of these assets. Given the ownership that Linn has over Roan, it's not unreasonable that this could provide a guaranteed source of revenue and cash flow for the business in the years to come.

*Taken from Linn

It should also be mentioned that this doesn't mean Linn is directly ridding itself of its Merge/SCOOP/STACK assets entirely. In addition to owning a 50% stake in the new entity, Linn the company has retained around 105,000 net acres in the northwestern portion of the region, dubbed the NW STACK. It's uncertain exactly how high-quality these assets are, but since Linn has touted these alongside their SCOOP and Merge assets as being some of their key operations, it's likely that they could find another party to exercise a similar arrangement with if they so choose. Becoming a shell company to own shares in multiple entities, each of which operates wells in various parts of the country, may not make for a bad strategy.

*Taken from Linn

The last thing I would like to talk about here is Linn's plan for Roan. According to their press release on the matter, the company intends to take the entity public through an IPO sometime early next year. Until we see actual cash flow metrics, it's hard to know what we should anticipate in this regard, but my guess is that management isn't interested in selling too much of their ownership to the public. While they could generate some nice cash by doing so, this may be management's way to, instead, try to show the market that they are undervalued. After all, if Roan goes public and at a high valuation because of its independence from Linn which, itself, has a bad operating history due to its bankruptcy, it might become easier for the market to push Linn's share price up to a level that more approximates the potential its assets provide.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am intrigued by Linn's recent moves. I'm not that opposed to their buyback (though I wonder if this is the best way to go), and I am really interested in their plans for Roan. In general, I like what I'm seeing and, while I have not pulled the trigger yet, it's getting harder for me to not buy into the company's shares when I see the potential they have going forward.

