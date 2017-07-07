Target's New Brands Makeover: Newly Attractive Or Lipstick On A Pig?

Value/dividend growth investors prefer buying at lower prices to capture higher entry yields and higher income. I’ll show you how to capture 82% more income.

Assaults on its business model as well as share price have many investors reeling.

Target’s New Makeover: Newly Attractive Or Lipstick On a Pig?

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been in the news quite a bit lately. Its fortunes, as well as its stock price, have been buffeted (and I don’t mean Warren).

Less than 2 weeks ago, I wrote a piece about Target entitled, “Target Has Been Targeted” which was read by almost 19,000 readers who then shared almost 400 comments and opinions on both sides of the question of survival vs. recovery.

There was discussion of the “Amazon” effect which drew out strong opinions on either side. Firstly, there was Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) announcement that it was buying Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). The whole food sector quivered in fear of the giant retailer, with The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) dropping more than 17% on the date of the announcement.

Big box competitors with decent, but relatively small interests in the grocery aisle (relative to their entire business revenues), like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target, got swept up in the investor panic.

Target got hit with an intraday loss of 13.2%.

The only investors in this drama that got to the party that night were Whole Foods shareholders. Their shares soared 30% in value on the back of the announcement.

Just a few days later, on June 20th, Amazon announced a new program for its Prime customers, called Prime Wardrobe. Prime is a program subscribed to by over 40 million households in the U.S. which, for $99 per year, provides two-day free shipping on Prime products bought on Amazon, and free movies, free music and many free books in addition to other perks.

Prime Wardrobe will offer customers the ability to "try before you buy". For instance, a customer might buy three dresses in different colors, sizes or styles, try them on, and then decide to buy one, for example. The customer would then simply return the other two items, again paying no return shipping charge, and simply pay for the item they decided to buy.

In addition to food, Target sells lots of clothing at its stores and online. This represented a second attack on Target, as well as other clothing retailers, whose shareholders didn't take too kindly to this second broadside.

Second Broadside Attack on Target

The second attack brought Target low, from around $53.00 per share to $50.64 in Wednesday's trade. This represented an additional loss of 4.5%, making matters worse for price-focused investors in Target.

Income investors, like me, were beginning to sit up and take notice of the newly minted higher dividend yield.

Target Strikes Back

A tremendous amount of talk has been swirling in the marketplace that Amazon is expanding its horizons to the point that it will invade all retailers’ spaces and knock out all brick and mortar stores.

This week brought further news on this front as investors speculated that Amazon would go head to head with all the pharmacies.

"As Amazon seeks to continue its healthy pace of growth and leverage its massive distribution network, expanding into pharmaceutical distribution would be a logical move and natural extension of its business. With net sales of $136 billion in 2016, Amazon cannot ignore the potential growth that could be realized from the health care industry, which currently accounts for nearly 18% of U.S. GDP and could reach 25% over the next few decades.”

Source: Fortune.com

For its part, Target was having none of this brick and mortar death talk. The company came out swinging this week, announcing that it was going to renovate a good many of its stores and introduce, for the fall, several new company brands to its home furnishing and clothing lines.

On Saturday, Target revealed four new, private-label brands that will hit its stores this fall.

Clothing and home furnishings will be the big-box retailer's core area of focus over the next eighteen months.

Target is launching exclusive brands: A New Day, Goodfellow & Co., JoyLab and Project 62.

Some investors will paint this as putting lipstick on a pig. They’ve already given up on Target, left it for dead and moved on. They’re not willing to warm to the idea of the possibility of a company turnaround.

Investors were clamoring for Target to make some type of big move, and on Saturday, the big-box retailer complied.

Rather than sitting back and allowing itself to be steamrolled by competitors, the company has been in the process of reinventing itself in several important sectors of its business line, apparel and home furnishings. They’ll launch four new brands, including A New Day, Goodfellow & Co., JoyLab and Project 62, all of which are expected to hit stores later this fall.

This news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.



While the company’s creative division builds out new, exclusive name brands, Target is targeting a similar success it had with Cat & Jack, a children's clothing line. The company saw a 50% increase in spending on kid’s clothing in the months after the introduction of that brand. They hope for a similar performance from the new branding efforts.

With that success in hand, Target is going after the adult clothing and home décor areas which will be their area of focus in comingt eighteen months.



Target's chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton, said,

"We knew we'd need to refresh our offerings — and define new ones”.

With the introduction of the new brand lines, the company will be phasing out the Merona apparel line and its men’s Mossimo brand will go, too.



Target also plans to make other changes to its stores.



For example, with the introduction of the new brands, Target's discounts and promotions will be less frequent, and displays throughout refurbished stores will have more of a "boutique" feel.

Target’s Tritton acknowledges that,

"One new brand on its own isn't going to change the way guests experience Target, though we definitely believe each of our exclusive brands will leave its mark".



"Big picture, it's when you take all these new brands, combined with how we're reimagining stores, continuing to enhance digital and investing in our business … that you start to feel a real difference."

So Target seems to be hitting the refresh button here, hoping to restart consumer excitement in the wake of its credit card hacking debacle some years ago and slowing of sales generally in the retail sector. The introduction of new brands will be accompanied by a huge marketing effort characteristic of the company with the bull’s eye logo. In conjunction with a large store rejuvenation effort, breaking the store into more of a boutique feel and enhancing the digital side to grow online sales, this will all constitute a fresh start and new assault on a larger share of the consumers' wallet.

Groceries don’t make up much of Target’s sales, and as a measure of market share, only gets 2.12% of overall grocery sales. So, in reality, the Amazon-Whole Foods takeover won’t amount to much of an overall threat to Target.

In comparison, Amazon currently takes only 0.19% of market share in groceries. Even when it combines with Whole Foods, they’ll still have less grocery sales than Target. The big gorilla in grocery is Wal-Mart, accounting for 14.5% of sales.

So, the panic reaction to Amazon’s announcement seems way overdone to me.

Target earnings will come in August. Investors considering taking a position will have to pay attention to see how Target fares in the changing economic landscape. Of course, patience will be required over the next several quarters as the new brands won’t roll out till the fall and store rejuvenations will take time.

Target last released earnings in May with the announcement that it beat earnings estimates by $.30. In addition, they reported revenue of $16.02B which beat expectations by $400 million. These numbers were good, but disappointing to a whole cadre of investors who want to see more progress for the company, and quicker.

Strategy Session

Our very public Fill-The-Gap Portfolio currently has no pure retailer represented. With Target having been beaten down from a 52 week high of $79.33 to its current price of $52.04, the company (and its shareholders) has seen its shares lose 34.4% of market value. As a value investor clamped onto a dividend growth investor, Target shares are beginning to whet my appetite at these levels.

The company recently raised its annual dividend to $2.48 per share. While shares sold last year for $79.33, the then existing annual dividend of $2.40 represented a dividend yield of 3.03%.

$2.40 / $79.33 = 3.03%

For today’s income investor, the picture has brightened considerably. At today’s increased dividend of $2.48 and today’s price of $52.04, the yield is a much more generous 4.77%.

$2.48/ $52.04 = 4.77%

Buyers who buy today stand to gain significantly in yield compared to buyers at the 52 week highs of last year:

4.77%- 3.03% = 1.74%

1.74% / 3.03% = 57.4% more yield and income

I Think We Can Do Better

As an income investor, I’m attuned to the huge impact that starting entry prices have on the yield and income you’ll receive for your invested dollars. Pay too much for a stock and you’ll get a very small yield. Pay in the middle range and you’ll get a middling yield for your investment. Pay very low, like on a 34.4% discount to Target’s 52 week high, and you’re guaranteeing yourself a much higher yield and income, as demonstrated above.

This is a variation on the buy low, sell high maxim. Buy low, get high income.

Because I continue to think there may be further days of weakness ahead for retailers and Target in particular because they seem to be in the cross hairs lately. I believe we may do better on price and yield if we monitor the developing situation and target a lower entry price on this equity. Should the new branding lines and store rejuvenations bring shoppers back and grow the company’s revenues and earnings, a nice turnaround could be in store (no pun intended) and further dividend increases could be in our future.

Wanting to examine the possible scenarios for taking an entry position, I can turn to the Real Time Portfolio Trackerto assist me.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

I'm 100% focused on hitting singles and doubles at this point in my investing journey. The home runs, though, can come in the form of increasing dividend yields and income on the order of 57% or more as demonstrated earlier. You can read more on how this is done in my recent article "Waste Not, Want Not."

In the rectangular brown box, we’ve highlighted the price compression suffered by investors who bought at last year’s highs. Their loss, from that point till today, equals 34.4% on paper if they still hold their shares. Column L reveals the dividend yield they received of just 3.03%, circled in red.

If investors bought at today’s price, a 100 share position would cost only $5204, compared to the $7933 paid by investors at the highs. This difference of $2729 is indicated in the Capital Gain/Loss column to the right.

If Target’s price contracts further, to our target price (pun intended) of just $45 per share, we’ll pay only $4500 for our 100 shares. If prices simply return to today’s price level reflecting the turnaround we anticipate, our position will give us a 15.64% capital gain, or $704 as shown in the right-most column.

Most importantly to us, should we succeed in buying shares at our target price, column L tells me that the yield we will achieve on this purchase will be 5.51% compared to the 3.03% received by last year’s buyers, and 4.77% achieved by today’s buyers.

Which would you choose; 3.03%, 4.77% or 5.51%?

Since I never let the markets dictate how much income I will earn from my positions, I’ll take the 5.51%, thank you.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares and income if they chose.

As you can see the tracker allows us to play "what if" games and strategize a possible purchase at an ever better, lower entry price.

If we hold off and don't buy our first entry position till the stock price falls to $45.00 per share, it'll cost us just $4,500.00 for the position. And the new dividend of $2.48 will give us a starting yield of 5.51%.

Compare this 5.51% yield to what buyers received last year at the highs:

5.51% - 3.03% = 2.48%

2.48% / 3.03% = 81.8% more income

Which yield would you prefer, 3.03% or 5.51%?

Exercising patience and waiting for additional weakness in the retail sector to drive shares to us at the price we wish to pay will gain us 81.8% more income than that received by last year’s buyer of those same shares in Target at the highs.

Adding TGT to the portfolio will give us further diversification to our holdings; we have no pure retailer in the portfolio at present. It will continue to balance income and grow portfolio income yet again. And the portfolio will be fortified further with a solid dividend grower.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.30% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,034.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Close 7-3-17

Your Takeaway

Companies, like Target, get battered from time to time. In this case, the stock price has suffered due to a slowing of sales in retail in general, and a greater slowing in its stores, in particular.

This has been compounded recently by a competitor’s attack first on its grocery business and then on its apparel lines.

Target is now taking the battle to its competitors by refreshing its stores, rejuvenating its physical plant, layout, and the introduction of important new brands to reinvigorate consumer excitement.

If you believe that a turnaround is possible, you may wish to consider an entry point that will serve your income needs and get you a lot more income than buyers received at the 52 week highs. Being both a value and dividend growth investor allows me to focus on these possibilities. Will you do the same?

