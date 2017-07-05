Brookfield Renewable Partners - The Next Big Thing In Investing?

As the world tries to alleviate the impact of climate change, renewable energy will become an increasingly significant component of the world's energy supply.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) is a $5.3 billion company is a publicly tradable company that invests in renewable assets. The company operates one of the largest renewable asset bases in the world and plans to deliver long-term double-digit returns. As we will see throughout this article, Brookfield Renewable Partners' impressive assets, along with growth potential, make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a publicly traded limited partnership headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is 61% owned by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), an investing company with a market cap of almost $39 billion. The company was founded in the 1890s and has more than 100 years of experience as an owner and operator of renewable assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners' stock price is roughly where it was five years ago, but the company's stock price has fluctuated a lot. The company's stock price five years ago was at just under $30 per share. From that point, the company dropped down to a low of just under $23 per share in January 2016. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered to just over $32 per share. However, the company still has impressive potential going forward.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Brookfield Renewable Partners and the company's recent stock price overview, it is now time to continue by discussing the company overall.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the largest, listed pure play renewable platforms with an astounding 100 years of experience in power generation. The company has an astounding 2,000 employees. Overall, the company has $25 billion in power assets spread across 260 generating facilities. These are significant renewable assets that provide strong cash flow.

Overall, these assets provide the company with 10.6 gigawatts at production capacity at any one moment. These assets are spread across 15 markets in seven countries and continuously generate a significant amount of renewable energy. 89% of the company's power generation is hydroelectric generation, the lowest cost form of renewable energy.

Looking deeper at an overview of Brookfield Renewable Partners' assets, we can see that the company's assets are spread across an impressive 82 river systems. The distributed nature of these assets means that the company is at lower risk of seasonal variation affecting its hydroelectric production. The company's assets are also spread out across North America and South America in major countries. This prevents an issue in one country from having a significant effect.

Past the company's production assets, the company also has 8.6 GWh of storage facilities. These storage assets are enough for more than a month of 24/7 production from all of Brookfield Renewable Partners assets. Overall, the company's expected LTA is 41.4 TWh annually. These assets and renewable production alone are enough for 0.6% of the United State's entire electricity production.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Financials

Now that we have an overview of the strength of Brookfield Renewable Partners' assets, let's continue by discussing Brookfield Renewable Partners financials.

For 2017, Brookfield Renewable Partners had revenues of $677 million compared to $674 million for the same period last year. This was combined with a $10 million reduction in direct operating costs. However, due to a decrease in other income, the company's adjusted EBITDA shrunk slightly to $453 million from $455 million. Overall, the company had $166 million in funds from operations, a noticeably increase from $187 million in funds from operations last year.

However, one important thing to look at is that Brookfield Renewable Partners is a company with a market cap of $5.4 billion. Annualizing the company's 2017 earnings gets us earnings of $0.66 billion for the year, or an annual market cap/FFO (funds from operations) ratio of just 8.14. This low ratio, especially combined with the company's upcoming growth prospects that we will later see, show how it's a good investment at the present time.

Looking further at the company's assets and liabilities, we see that the company has roughly $10 billion in long-term debt and credit facilities along with $3.8 billion in deferred taxes based on income. However, to reach the roughly $27.8 billion value in total asset value, the company assigns $12.8 billion of value to equity. Given the company's present market cap of $5.4 billion, that means the company is assigning a value to equity equal to more than twice its present market cap.

Taking a much deeper look at the company's liabilities, basically the money it borrows to construct these projects, which have a higher return than its borrowing, we see that the company has total borrowing and credit facilities of $2.1 billion. The company's subsidiaries have a total borrowing of roughly $8 billion. Another important thing to look at is the fact that these companies have minimal debt due until year-end 2019, with debt repayment ramping up after that.

Overall, the company plans to incorporate a strategy of refinancing debt in advance of maturity while slowing repaying some of it off. The company does not expect any material issues in borrowing for the next four years and thinks its financial position is strong. The company's borrowings have an average term of 7.1 years overall. One important thing to note is that given interest rates' recent tendency toward increasing, refinancing in the future could come with increased expenses.

Future Growth

Now that we have thoroughly discussed the company overall including a detailed discussion of the company's financials, it's time to finish up by discussing the company's exciting future growth.

Global warming is a real problem that threatens our standard of living. Despite the United State's unfortunate decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, for global warming to not have a further impact on our standard of living we'll need to switch rapidly from polluting coal energy and other forms of fossil fuels to renewable energy. This will require tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars in terms of investment in renewable assets in the coming years. These are investments that Brookfield Renewable Partners can take advantage of.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has roughly 169 megawatts of capacity currently under construction that it expects to commission within the next two years. Together, the company expects that these projects will increase its FFO by roughly $20.7 million, or an increase of more than 10%. This significant increase in funds will enable the company to increase its dividend by a similar amount, rewarding shareholders.

Looking at an overview of the company's contracted profile, we see that it has a significant amount of its power contracted out at the present time, with more than 50% of its power contracted until 2020. The price per MWh of these contracts is presently $64 on a total generation basis; however, it is expected to increase to $77 by 2021. This increase of more than 20% in the next four years should provide the company with a nice boost to its profits.

One of the most important things to see for a company that provides long-term cash flow in the form of a dividend is steady profits. The company's North American portfolio has a weighted-average contract duration of 21 years, meaning that the company will have reliable and continued cash flow for the foreseeable future. In the company's Brazilian, Colombian, and European portfolios the contracts are shorter, but at nine years they still provide security for the company's dividend.

Overall, the majority of the company's power purchase agreements are with creditworthy/investment-grade companies. The time frame of these contracts means credit risk is something that needs to be taken into account, so the reliability of these parties helps provide additional certainty toward Brookfield Renewable Partners' cash flow and, therefore, its dividend.

Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners hasn't seen its stock price do much in the past five years, with the exception of one drop. However, throughout this entire time, the company has continued to pay investors its impressive dividend yield of almost 6%. Overall, the company continues to hold an astounding $25 billion in assets with 10,600 megawatts of production. The company plans to add roughly 200 megawatts to this in the next two years.

Given demand for renewables, Brookfield Renewable Partners is in a strong position to grow. The company has achieved long contracts from investment-grade companies for significant portions of its assets that will provide it with long-term cash flow it can use for its dividend. The company can then use this cash flow, along with additional debt, to undertake additional projects as they become profitable. This, combined with the company's anticipated double-digit growth over the next two years, makes it an incredibly strong investment at this time.

