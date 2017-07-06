Metalla: A New Streaming And Royalty Play

Here is an idea we came across as part of our Marketplace research service (with special thanks to politically incorrect).

The metals royalties and streaming space was dominated for many years by a trifecta of companies comprised of Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), and Royal Gold (RGLD). Only very recently this group has been joined by Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) which managed to break through an apparent glass ceiling and join the aforementioned three to form an extended group of market leaders in this particular niche.

The small-cap space behind this handful of companies has been difficult to occupy for a number of reasons, but a shift in attitude by mining companies opening up for alternative sources of financing on the one hand, and mining companies attempting to realize the value of royalties hidden in their portfolio on the other hand seems to have opened up opportunities for small new-comers recently. Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF) was an instant success after it was spun out of Pan American Silver (PAAS) last year; Aurico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF) is another example as it was created as part of the Aurico Gold takeover by Alamos Gold (AGI) a couple of years ago; and Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) also deserves a mention here, a growing play backed by Mr. Rob McEwen.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming (OTCQB:EXCFD) (TSX ticker MTA.CN) is the latest entrant into the metals royalty and streaming space. Rising from the ashes of a failed junior miner called Excalibur Resources (OTCQB:EXCFF), this small precious metals royalty and streaming company has two cash flowing assets, two near-term producing assets, and several development and exploration stage assets. After studying the available documentation and speaking with CEO Mr. Tim Gallagher at length here is our view of the company's game plan and prospects.

Overview & Asset Base

Metalla is pursuing aggressive growth up to a somewhat artificial target of $200M market cap with a plan to exit via a sale to one of the larger peers. Metalla obviously has access to capital, and it has the connections necessary to assemble a royalty portfolio to fit its purpose. The latest deal with Coeur Mining (CDE) is a serious stepping stone in the described direction, although it comes at a price. We will get back to this deal later, but before we do we'd like to take a look at the most important royalties and streams in the portfolio:

A silver stream on the Endeavor Mine in Australia, operated by CBH Mining, a subsidiary of Japanese Toho Zinc. The mine was down-scaled during the recent bear market, and on paper, there are only three years worth of reserves left in the mine plan. However, this is one of the large mines in the Cobar district, it has been in operation since the early 80s, and we are rather confident that it will not shut its gate by 2020. There is also quite a lot of silver (apparently 10M ounces) contained in the tailings facility (silver recoveries are only 45%) which could be brought to account by a motivated operator.

A silver stream on the New Luika Gold Mine in Tanzania operated by Shanta Gold (OTC:SAAGF). Mine life at this site has recently been extended, and Shanta has been delivering a rather pleasing performance. Tanzania is a high-risk jurisdiction as evidenced by the recent shenanigans with Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF), but the mine itself and also the counter party are of good quality in our opinion.

This concludes the currently cash flowing assets (ignoring the royalty on the Zaruma mine in Ecuador for now). Additionally, there are two near-term cash flowing assets worth a closer look:

A 2% NSR on the Hoyle Pond Extension. This is the extension to a prime Goldcorp (GG) asset near Timmins. The major has just sunk a $200M shaft and has drilled 100,000 meters. Production can be conservatively assumed to start by 2021. We personally consider this royalty as the crown jewel in the current portfolio, the one royalty larger peers should be eyeing the most.

A 1.5% royalty on the West Timmins Extension of the mines operated by Tahoe Resources (TAHO) not far from Hoyle Pond. This NSR will probably go back to 0.75% as Tahoe has a buyback right to this level. Production from this deposit is likely by 2020, as Tahoe builds out the required underground infrastructure.

There are other development stage assets and a growing bunch of exploration stage ones as well, perhaps most prominently a 2% NSR on the recently consolidated Joaquin property in Argentina. We are a bit skeptical on the near-term prospects of this one, but Mr. Gallagher certainly was enthusiastic about it. The table below is taken from the company presentation and provides an overview over the other longer-term prospects.

Valuation

Sticking with known reserves and ignoring blue sky we project the following simplified cash flow profile over the next few years. Technical data is not easy to locate in the public domain for most of these streams and royalties, so we decided to not over think and use reasonable assumptions where necessary.

There is a gaping hole in this CF-profile in 2020 when Endeavor is currently scheduled to shut down, and Hoyle Pond still has a year to production. The market probably sees this gap as well, and we'd say this plays a role in the current market valuation.

However, applying a bit of optimism with regards to Endeavor, but sticking with conservative assumptions elsewhere changes the CF-profile as follows:

Now, that's a lot better; and if this came to play out one could rightfully expect a serious re-rating of Metalla's share price. We tentatively entertain a view of the second chart playing out, based on our first-hand knowledge of the Cobar Basin and some of its mines. These ore bodies are large and the Endeavour mine has plenty of options to generate new reserves. This is a zinc-lead mine, and metal prices have been on the rise. In fact, zinc has arguably been the best performing metal this year so far, with little reason to predict an end to the rally. The cycle favors the fundamentals for this mine and we see plenty of reasons to underpin our optimism to this regard.

Mr. Gallagher maintains that peers are trading at 23xCF, and using a $5M annual CF assumption he claims a market cap target of $115M for Metalla. Now, that's a bit rich, we'd say; firstly, because a 23 CF multiple only applies for the large streamers with diversified and long-lived assets; and secondly, the market sees the drop in 2020 and will make adjustments for that.

At present Metalla is trading at a C$45M market cap (assuming 71M shares outstanding after the Coeur deal as discussed below, but not counting the convertible debentures), and this equates to a 6.3 CF multiple. Personally, I don't think C$1 (CF multiple of 10) is an overly optimistic share price target at all; and I'd see Metalla get there and well beyond very quickly if Endeavor announces a mine plan reaching beyond 2020.

Switching to a discounted cash flow angle, and again sticking strictly with reserves I value the 4 (near-term) cash flowing assets at $78.3M using a 5% discount rate. That's roughly C$110M, or 2.5 times current market valuation.

In other words, I see plenty of room to improve on current market valuation, even when considering the latest deal with Coeur Mining which will bring about some future dilution. Let us look at this deal for a moment.

The Coeur Deal

Metalla bought a set of four royalties and streams from Coeur, and valued the lot at $13M (a bit much if you ask us, but let's not dwell). Coeur is getting 19.9% of the company, which covers about half the assumed value of the royalty package covered by the deal. The other half is held as convertible debentures, bearing 5% interest and convertible on any future financings to maintain the 19.9% stake. This is a peculiar arrangement, and it ensures that any future transaction involving the issuance of shares will be upscaled by 25% to maintain Coeur's stake until the debentures are used up.

Catalysts



One factor keeping people from putting money into Metalla at the moment is the low-tier listing on the CSE. Mr. Gallagher assured us that up-listing to the TSX Venture exchange is a priority and should be accomplished this year.

He also mentioned plans to start paying a small dividend very soon.

Both these factors should support the share price once they occur; and of course, a mine plan extension at the Endeavour mine would be an important, and immediately accretive catalyst, as discussed earlier. A continuation of the zinc price rally would certainly support a decision to extend the mine life, and perhaps even ramp production back up to previous levels, and as such Metalla actually offers some leverage to the zinc price.

New deals are the obvious other catalysts potentially driving the share price higher.

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Metalla has surprisingly good assets for a micro-cap royalty play, and it has the tools to act on its very aggressive growth plans. We liked what we saw, and will keep an eye on this company going forward.

Our greatest concern would be undue dilution as a result of ambitious future acquisition. And this concern also relates to one of our subscribers' comments in reference to the company's past:

I'm always nervous when I see the exact same team which wasn't able to bring a 300 tpd operation into production to become royalty experts and cash flow experts.

That's a valid point, indeed, and one Mr. Market might well have in the back of his mind when assigning the current valuation. However, the quality of Metalla's assets and management performance so far deserve some respect, and perhaps more importantly, they deserve a substantially higher market valuation.

In our view, the current portfolio supports a price target of C$1+, which is twice the current share price. That's a sizeable potential reward, which in our view already outweighs the undeniable risks associated with Metalla. We are still watching this stock from the sidelines at this stage, but might initiate a speculative position as the excitement about the Coeur deal wears off and summer doldrums may well provide for an enticing dip.

And Before We Go...

