Buying Opportunity In Disney Stock

However, Disney has the strengths to successfully adapt to changing consumer demand. Besides, the company as a whole keeps performing strongly in spite of headwinds in the cable TV business.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock has delivered disappointing returns lately, shares of the entertainment powerhouse are down by more than 7% from their highs of the last year, mostly due to concerns about cord-cutting and its impact on the company's pay TV business.

However, Disney has the strengths to successfully adapt to the new TV paradigm over time. Besides, the company is about much more than TV, and segments such as movie studios and attraction parks keep firing on all cylinders.

Importantly, valuation is quite attractive, so the short-term dip in Disney stock looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

No signal

Cord-cutting is a well-documented phenomenon, many households are trimming down or even downright canceling their cable services, relying instead on video streaming services such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Hulu. According to estimates from eMarketer, by 2018 one in five American households will not subscribe to any cable or satellite TV service.

Disney makes nearly 50% of operating profits from the networks segment, where ESPN is by far the main contributor. ESPN subscribers peaked at nearly 100 million in 2011, and the number has steadily declined to nearly 89 million subscribers now.

ESPN still benefits from tremendous pricing power, the network charges distributors a monthly fee of $7.21 in addition to $0.9 for ESPN2. No other basic cable channel commands even $2 per subscriber, so ESPN is a fairly unique asset in the industry.

Image source: Disney

Importantly, management has repeatedly explained that subscribers and viewers can be two remarkably different variables. While subscribers numbers are moving in the wrong direction, ESPN viewership remains as strong as ever. This means that those cutting their subscriptions are users who were never really much engaged with ESPN to begin with.

On the other hand, the fact remains that ESPN and many other cable networks are losing subscribers, and there is no reason to expect a reversal in the trend anytime soon. Needless to say, this is a major risk factor for investors in Disney, and it's clearly putting downward pressure on the stock.

A high quality business

Disney is about much more than cable, and the company is one of a kind in the entertainment industry. Disney benefits from tremendous brand power, and it owns the rights to many of the most valuable franchises and intellectual properties in the business. From Mickey Mouse to Darth Vader, Disney characters are massively popular among consumers across different generations.

The movie studio business generally carries a high degree of operating leverage, meaning that a high proportion of costs are relatively fixed. For this reason, movie studios can make huge profits when a movie performs well at the box office, or they can take major losses if things don't work out as expected.

Image source: Disney.

There is no infallible formula to launching a successful movie, but Disney has the intellectual assets, human talent, reputation, and financial firepower to consistently deliver what consumers want.

Importantly, a successful movie means additional business opportunities for Disney in areas such as live shows, toys and merchandise, video games, and entertainment park attractions, among other possibilities. As an example, the company is now building two new “Star Wars Lands” at Disneyland and Disney World that are set to open in 2019.

Disney has made a a series of big acquisitions over the past several years, including the purchase of Pixar for $7.4 billion in 2006, Marvel for $4.24 billion in 2009, and Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise for $4.05 billion in 2012. Disney CEO, Bob Iger, said last year that Disney released 29 movies from Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilms since those acquisitions, and the average global box office for those films was around $800 million.

Disney has the resources to improve the odds of success when launching a new movie, this is a spectacularly profitable business on its own merits, and it also generates new opportunities for additional movies from the same franchise, as well as capitalizing on such properties in other business segments.

Content is king

The TV industry is going through a transformation, and it will take time for Disney to fully adapt to such changes. On the other hand, content is still king in the industry, and Disney comes second to none when it comes to content quality. This is particularly valid for ESPN and its unique sports programming contracts, since many consumers are willing to pay substantial prices to have live access to their favorite sports events.

Over-the-top TV services are growing at a considerable speed lately, and ESPN content is currently being featured in a wide variety of services, including Sling TV, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, DIRECTV and YouTube TV. Even when the cable industry is facing considerable headwinds, demand for ESPN content remains remarkably healthy in emerging platforms.

In fact, ESPN's primetime audience during the quarter ended in March increased 15% year-over-year, and the inclusion of out-of-home viewing and WatchESPN lifted that audience by an additional 10%. According to data from Nielsen, ESPN delivered its largest first quarter primetime audience in five years.

ESPN is quite strong when it comes to digital and mobile presence. Nearly 80% of the users who connect with ESPN each month access the content on mobile devices, and ESPN´s suite of mobile apps reached a monthly audience of nearly 23 million unique users who collectively spent more than 5.2 billion minutes on those platforms last quarter.

As long as ESPN content remains strong, Disney should be able to monetize that content via different venues, even if the cable industry continues languishing.

In 2016 Disney invested $1 billion in acquiring 33% of BAMTech, a leading technology services and video streaming company with plenty of experience in sports streaming. Disney management has already confirmed that the company will be launching a standalone ESPN streaming service later this year. If ESPN can successfully launch its own standalone streaming service, this could be a major victory for Disney in terms of adapting to a shifting industry paradigm.

The big picture

While it’s hard to tell what kind of performance Disney will generate from the media networks division over the middle term, it’s important to note that other business segments remain stronger than ever, and the company as a whole is clearly healthy.

Total revenue grew 3% year over year last quarter, with free cash flow increasing 7% and adjusted earnings per share growing 10% versus the same quarter in the prior year. When looking at Disney’s financial performance over the long term, things don't look too dismal at all.

DIS Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In the studios division Disney is working on several movies with massive potential over the middle term. In December the company will release Star Wars: The Last Jedi, if recent performance of Stars Wars movies is a valid guide, chances are that this new production will generate spectacular revenue figures and profits for Disney.

In June of last year Disney opened Shanghai Disney Resort, its first ever resort in Mainland China. According to management: “In the next few days, Shanghai Disney Resort will welcome its 10 millionth guest. As the resort has become a true national destination in China, attendance is outpacing our most optimistic projections and the park's performance is exceeding our expectations.” This successful expansion in China can lead Disney to opening more attraction parks in different countries going forward, generating promising opportunities for the company.

The following chart shows the evolution of different valuation ratios for Disney over the past five years. Price to earnings, enterprise value to EBITDA, price to free cash flow, and price to cash flow from operations are all pointing in the same direction: Indicating that Disney stock is trading near the low end of its valuation range.

DIS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The bottom line

Disney is facing challenges due to emerging technologies in the TV industry, but those headwinds are already incorporated into valuations, and chances are that the company will find the right ways to monetize its massively valuable content. Besides, other segments such as studios and attraction parks keep firing on all cylinders, and the overall business remains quite healthy. For this reason, the short-term pullback in Disney stock looks like a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AMZN, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.