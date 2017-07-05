How 'scary chart comparisons' can help timing longs as well as shorts.

But bubbles go up. Why not buy?

Through most of 2017 (and 2016, 2015, 2014), there's been no end to the bubble talk and scary crash predictions for equities. Will we repeat 1987 or 1929?

For the record I think we will, eventually, but hardly anyone compares the current market to 1986-87 or the late 1920s when stocks were booming as they are now. Most of the easy money in bubbles is made in the run up, not trying to short at the top.

This is a fact recognized by one of the all time great traders, George Soros.

When I see a bubble forming, I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire.

He said in 2009.

That is not irrational.

And I agree. I understand investors don't want to be stuck in too many positions when the bubble pops, but there should be plenty chance to get out. The risk to reward for buying into the bubble is actually much better than trying to buy the end of a crash where volatility is ten times higher.

Bubble comparisons

I read an interesting article back in May, 'The Unfortunate Rise Of The Misleading 'Scary Chart' Comparisons Again', which highlighted all sorts of terrible attempts to call a market top based on comparisons with 1987 and other crashes.

If only those analysts didn't let their bearish bias get in the way, they may have placed the comparisons earlier than the 1987 and 1929 tops and concluded there is plenty left in this rally.

When I wrote about the 1999 comparison in August last year it wasn't to call a top, but to conclude 'if the similarity continues we could see [an S&P500 (SPY)] top in mid 2017 at around 2400'.

Actually I was too conservative with my target, but the point is I was looking higher, not lower.

And I still am looking higher.

This view is shared by my colleagues at Matrixtrade.com who produced this 1987 comparison for the Dow Jones ((DIA)) a few months back.

While a crash looks likely in the next 6-12 months, there is still some way to go according to this comparison. In fact, if the current bull market were to look anything like the euphoric final stages of the 1929 and 1987 markets, the trend should accelerate.

There are many charts to support this bullish theory. Here is Apple (AAPL) compared to General Electric (GE) in the 1980s.

And Amazon (AMZN) versus Walmart (WMT).

sources and more charts here

It certainly seems the crash callers will be right in time, but I wonder how many will be a able to stay short through what may be another 20% rally. Timing is everything.

Drivers

If you are wondering what could possibly drive markets higher then you aren't alone. Analysts who use current fundamental data to assess what is largely a sentiment driven market have been largely wrong for several years now.

Trying to predict the drivers of price is much harder than predicting price itself. After all, there are hundreds of potential drivers and the eventual catalyst will probably be the one no-one expects.

A good example of this comes from this chart I tweeted in October 2016.

It again compares 1999 to the current bull market (from the 2016 lows) and was projecting a huge rally after the US election. I wondered what could possibly happen to drive price so high. If I had speculated Trump would win and this would be the market's reaction I would have been been labelled a mad man.

Yet price followed the path projected nearly perfectly. This an update nearly 8 months later.

I think the market would have rallied whatever happened. So why try and guess the cause?

Conclusions

The market is in yet another bubble and I remain bullish. Not because I particularly like the fundamentals or the macro context, but because bubble go up and up much longer than most expect and it pays to be bullish.

Using previous bubbles as a guide has helped timing long trades and should also help in making an exit. Eventually there will also be an outstanding short trade. But not yet.

Follow for updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various stocks in various time-frames.