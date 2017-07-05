Xperi's Fundamentals Do Not Support Recent Bullishness

We strongly recommend that long term investors refrain from getting on-board this uptrend which may not be nothing more than a speculative spike.

XPER’s recent bullishness is purely speculative that their subsidiary, Tessera Technologies Inc, will get a large litigation payment from Broadcom.

XPER’s stock price has gone up by over 18% in the last few days after one of their subsidiaries got favorable news about patent infringement against Broadcom.

On July 3, 2017 Xperi Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XPER) stock price went up from around $29.8 per share to $35.3, representing an increase of 18.46%. This movement was amid favorable news that fabless semiconductor behemoth Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) might have infringed a patent of one of their subsidiaries.

Given the recent strong bullish momentum, we understand that a lot of investors might be considering to jump on the bandwagon. However, after analyzing the company’s finances, we believe it would be a huge bet to increase exposure in Xperi Corporation at this point. Investors should consider waiting for more concrete information.

Patent Infringement Case of Tessera Technologies Against Broadcom

On June 30, 2017, news hit the market that semiconductor manufacturer Xperi Corporation’s subsidiary, Tessera Technologies Inc got a favorable notice of initial determination (ID) in an outstanding patent infringement case against Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The Administrative Law Judge Sandra Dee Lord of the U.S. International Trade Commission issued the notice saying Broadcom violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act due to infringement of U.S. Patent No. 6,849,946.

Since the notice of initial determination is subject to confidentiality restrictions, and it only contained a brief summary, we are yet to discover any substance of the decision. However, the press release from Xperi Corporation mentioned that the notice of initial determination is now “now subject to review by the Commissioners” at the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Nonetheless, based on the recent bullish momentum, it appears the market is convinced that this patent infringement case would likely have a substantial positive impact on Xperi Corporation’s bottom line down the line.

Xperi’s Recent Financial Results Do Not Back a Bullish Thesis

Figure 1: Xperi Corporation’s Revenue Has Stalled Around $60 to $70 Million per Quarter

Over the last five years, Xperi Corporation’s quarterly revenue has been very unpredictable. However, since 2015, it seems to have settled around $60 to $70 million per quarter. Although Xperi Corporation ‘s it has gradually increased since Q1 2016, the top line growth was hardly noticeable and it does not warrant any bullish bias.

Figure 2: Xperi Corporation’s Quarterly Gross Profit Margin Has Drastically Declined

Xperi Corporation is basically a semiconductor and IP licensing specialist, which is reflected in their outstanding quarterly gross profit margin that hovered above 99.75% in the last few years. Nonetheless, Since Q3 2016, Xperi Corporation’s gross profit margin has been declining fast and at the end of Q1 2017, it fell to only 97.92%.

On paper, a 97.92% gross profit margin may look very lucrative, but given the nature of their business, it is not unusually high. Furthermore, the impact of the recent decline in gross profit margin is clearly visible on their bottom line.

Figure 3: The Decline in Gross Profit Margin is Reflected in Xperi Corporation’s Falling Net Income

Over the last few years, Xperi Corporation ‘s gross profit has followed the pattern of their quarterly revenue. However, although Xperi Corporation’s management was able to maintain their gross profit above $65 million in Q1 2017, the recent decline in their gross profit margin is one of the key reasons why their net income has declined in the last few quarters. Consequently, in Q1 2017, Xperi Corporation posted a net loss of -$11.03 million.

Conclusion

Xperi Corporation currently has a high price target of $57 per share, which represents an upside potential of around 75.39%. But, given the dismal financial performance of the company in the last few quarters, we are skeptical that Xperi Corporation’s stock price would reach this price target anytime soon, at least not in the next few quarters.

Nonetheless, as Javier Arguello pointed out last year, the hidden value lies in Tessera Technologies Inc’s potential litigation settlements and the latest notice of initial determination against Broadcom does signal a huge payoff soon that may help Xperi Corporation stock to reach the stated price target.

The problem we have about recommending secondary investors to increase their exposure to Xperi Corporation is that their upside potential profoundly relies upon the chance that the court will rule in favor of Xperi Corporation’s subsidiary against one of the largest competitors in the industry. On the other hand, if the ruling goes against Tessera Technologies Inc, their overall performance does not indicate any upside potential at all. Hence, we believe it is a gamble at best and the recent bullishness is based on pure speculation.

Therefore, we would recommend that secondary investors consider waiting for additional information regarding the case against Broadcom before jumping on board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.