Commercial Real Estate Mid-Year 2017 Update

As a whole, REITs appear fairly valued based on post-recession averages. Within the sector, we see value in the data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing sectors.

Retail REITs have been the weakest performers so far this year as the narrative around brick-and-mortar retail continues to be decidedly negative. Mall (-13%) and Shopping Center (-18%) are the two weakest sectors.

Sector divergences have been significant so far in 2017. Data Center (+19%), Manufactured Housing (+18%), and Single Family Rentals (+13%) lead to the upside.

Interest rates were the dominant factor in 2016 as the REIT/Rate correlation reached extreme levels. So far in 2017, REITs and rates have exhibited near-zero correlation.

REITs (+1%) have underperformed the S&P 500 (+8%) so far in 2017. Homebuilders are higher by 22%. 10-year yields have declined 21bps.

Commercial Real Estate Mid-Year Update

Now that we’re half-way through 2017, we take a look back at the performance of the real estate sector so far this year. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) are up 1% on a price-basis on roughly 3.5% on a total-return basis. REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), which has gained 8%, and international real estate (VNQI), which has climbed 13%. Homebuilders (XHB) have surged 22%.

So how does this performance so far stack up by historical standards? The last two and a half years have been below-average after a strong 30% gain in 2014. Since 1992, the NAREIT Equity REIT total return has averaged 12.7% annual return with a 18% standard deviation.

Major Theme: Significant Sector Divergences, Retail Hit Hard

In 2016, it was all about interest rates. The REIT/Rate correlation reached extreme levels as REITs would respond almost tick-for-tick to changes in Treasury yields. Historically, yields and REITs have exhibited near-zero correlation over the long-term. Despite that, for much of 2016, there was a persistent narrative that REITs were merely bond-proxies. This correlation has subsided significantly so far in 2017, giving way to more sector-divergences.

Sector-divergences have been the dominate theme so far in 2017.

Sector Recaps (Click to View 'REIT Rankings' of Each Sector)

Data Center (+18%): The sector has returned 120% over the past three years as "data" has become the most valuable resource to many businesses. The dynamics of public vs. private cloud will determine the pricing power of these REITs relative to the major public cloud providers including Amazon and Google.

Manufactured Housing (+18%): A Trump-led resurgence of job growth to the goods-producing working class, combined with record levels of demand for recreational vehicles, have sent this sector surging. Economic confidence among this group of residents have seen an unprecedented reversal after the Trump win, which may lead to more purchases rather than rentals of manufactured homes.

Single Family Rentals (+13%): Demographics, affordability, and attitudes towards ownership continue to suggest that the "American Dream" no longer requires homeownership. More families are choosing to rent single family homes after moving out of apartments, and these REITs appear to be making positive moves to refine their new business model.

Healthcare (+11%): The repeal and replace of Obamacare has taken far longer than most believed heading into 2017. Many healthcare REITs with government-pay exposure stand to lose from conservative-minded changes to the healthcare laws. As legislative success has seemed increasingly out of reach, these REITs have rallied.

Industrial (+9%): E-commerce continues to drive demand for industrial assets. New supply has been slow to catch up with demand as e-commerce players set up distribution hubs near major metropolitan markets.

Apartment (+8%): Labor shortages have delayed delivery of new multifamily units so far in 2017, which was supposed to see record levels of completions. As a result, rent growth has firmed around 3% and even showed signs of reacceleration over the past two months.

Hotel (-1%): Hotel occupancy so far in 2017 is roughly on par with 2016, which was one of the best years on record. Business and leisure travel has been better than expectations, but rising supply levels have kept a lid on RevPAR growth. Airbnb continues to be a non-factor despite the deafening hype.

Office (-1%): Job growth has slowed slightly through the first half of 2017, a symptom of a near-full labor market. The major job hub cities have driven all of the gains in absorption, led by tech.

Student Housing (-4%): Student housing REITs have made some missteps in development so far in 2017, but leasing for the 2017 school year remains inline with last year. The underlying fundamentals continue to appear strong, but execution needs to improve.

Net Lease (-5%): Issues with Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) sent the sector down 15% in the first half of the year. Perhaps a blessing in disguise, the sell-off prompted Warren Buffet to take a 10% stake in Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), a stamp of approval for the retail-exposed sector.

Storage (-6%): After a strong start to 2017, the perennially outperforming self-storage sector hit the skids again over the past quarter. Perhaps the millennial "generation of renters" will simply rent everything and require less storage space.

Mall (-14%): An onslaught of negative press about the "death of brick and mortar" has weighted on the sector, which remains healthy from a fundamental perspective. Weak mall traffic numbers put a damper on a recent rally over the past several weeks.

Shopping Center (-19%): Shopping centers were hit hard by news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was acquiring Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). We continue to believe that this move can only be positive for these shopping center REITs as Amazon has essentially conceded that the omni-channel retail approach is the ideal strategy.

Best and Worst Performers of 2017

DuPont Fabros (DFT) is the best performer so far this year, followed by Coresite (COR), Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and Healthcare Realty (HR).

DDR Corp (DDR) has been the worst performer of 2017 so far, followed by Pennsylvania REIT, Spirit Realty (SRC), Kimco Realty (KIM), and Tanger Outlets (SKT).

Current Valuations

Trading at 20.7x Forward Free Cash Flow, REITs are trading right around the post-recession average of 20.6x. As we point out, REIT valuations have a tendency to get overextended during periods of sustained sell-offs in interest rates and vice-versa.

Within the sector, we note that single family rentals, data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing REITs appear attractive based on our preferred metric, FCF/G.

Bottom Line

REITs have underperformed the major averages so far in 2017. The REIT index is up 1% compared to an 8% gain in the S&P 500. 10-year interest rates have declined 21 basis points. Interest rates were the dominant factor in 2016 as the REIT/Rate correlation reached extreme levels. So far in 2017, REITs and rates have exhibited near-zero correlation.

Sector divergences have been significant so far in 2017. Data Center (+19%), Manufactured Housing (+18%), and Single Family Rentals (+13%) lead to the upside. Retail REITs have been the weakest performers so far this year as the narrative around brick-and-mortar retail continues to be decidedly negative. Mall (-13%) and Shopping Center (-18%) are the two weakest sectors. As a whole, REITs appear fairly-valued based on post-recession average multiples. Within the sector, we see value in the data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing sectors.

