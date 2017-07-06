Global Self Storage Bet Big On Acquisitions In 2016

On June 24, 2016, Global Self Storage (SELF) entered into a loan agreement in the principal amount of $20 million pursuant to a promissory note at an interest rate equal to 4.192% per annum, which is due to mature on July 1, 2036.

According to page 30 of SELF's 10-Q for Q2 16, "Analysis of Loan Interest and Amortization Expense":



Going forward the cash payments for this expense will be $69,867 per month until June 2018 at which point the monthly interest and amortization payment due will increase to $107,699 where it will remain payable every month until June 2036.

Multiplying the monthly payments until June 2018 would total $209,601 a quarter. After June 2018, the quarterly payments will total $323,097.

In the first quarter of 2017, SELF's combined store net operating income was $1.06 Million. SELF's debt payments after June 2018 are currently 30.48% of net operating income, leaving approximately $770,000 a quarter after interest expense for distribution to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The 82.8% decrease in capital resources as a result of acquisitions in 2016 is a worrisome sign for investors that hold that liquidity is important for the continuing operations of Global Self Storage. As a result, I am bearish on SELF until the company pays back all interest and principal debt payments until June 2018, where the company's debt expense will escalate almost $30,000 a month.

Acquisitions/Portfolio

In the first quarter of 2016, SELF owned seven self storage facilities and total revenue was $1.14 Million. Year over year, SELF's same store total revenue grew by 10.53% to $1.26 Million while combined store total revenue, which includes the revenue from the properties acquired below, represented a 53.51% year over year increase to $1.75 Million.

In 2016, SELF Acquired four properties to add to its seven previously owned properties. One property was acquired during Q1 16, before the company took out the loan. One property was acquired with the cash that the $20 Million loan provided. The other two properties were acquired through the acquisition of Tuxis Self Storage I LLC, Tuxis Self Storage II LLC, and Tuxis Real Estate II LLC.

Acquisition #1

A self storage facility located in Fishers, Indiana. On September 26, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of the Indiana property for approximately $7,700,000 in cash.

Acquisition #2

On June 27, 2016, the company agreed to acquire a self storage facility located in Lima, Ohio. On August 29, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of the Ohio property for $5,300,000 in cash.

Acquisitions #3 & #4

For the aggregate purchase price of $7,800,00, $5,925,000 payable in cash and $202,703 of the company’s common stock, SELF acquired a 185 unit, 31,059 square foot store located in Clinton, Connecticut, and a 142 unit, 13,391 square foot store located in Millbrook, New York.

The difference between the same store and combined store revenues is that same store revenues are only calculated on properties that were operating last year. Combined store revenues combined the same store revenues as well as revenues from properties that were acquired in the last four quarters.

Gauging the percentage a company increased revenues because of acquisitions is a great way to see the effect of the property.

According to page 27 of SELF's Q1-17 10-Q, "Analysis of Combined Same-Store and Non Same-Store Revenue":

For the first quarter of 2017, the 53.0% revenue increase was due primarily to a 58.9% increase in net leased square footage and the results of our revenue rate management program of raising existing tenant rates. This increase in net leased square feet, as a result of our Fishers, IN, Lima, OH, Clinton, CT, and Millbrook, NY acquisitions, is currently expected to positively affect combined revenues for the remainder of 2017.

SELF's same store total revenue grew year over year by 10.53% and combined store revenue represented a 53.51% year over year increase. The difference between the two percent increases is 42.97%. Total same store units were 6,418 and new acquired units totaled 1501. Since new units represents only 23.4% of the same store revenue, a 42.97% increase is encouraging when examining how effective SELF's acquisitions were.

Balance Sheet

It is important that REITs have liquid funds to maintain operations and pay off recurring expenses and debt payments. During 2016, SELF acquired 2 properties through direct acquisitions and 2 properties through acquiring Tuxis Self Storage also known as Tuxis Real Estate. The latter 3 properties were acquired as a result of the capital resource increase from the $20 Million loan. Investors should be aware that at Q1-17, the company used 82.8% of the company's capital resources from Q2-16, when capital resources for SELF totaled $25 Million. It is important for SELF to maintain liquidity to pay off the principal and interest payments from the $20 Million loan received.

As of March 31, 2017, the company’s note payable is summarized as follows:

Source

(Note: the 2022 and thereafter vertical bar is $18,291,759 and not $2 Million.)

SELF demonstrated their confidence in their acquisitions by going "all in" with their $20 Million loan, by using 82.8% of their capital resources from Q216 to Q117.

Source

Conclusion

At Q1-17, the company's annualized revenue per leased square foot was $10.59. Multiplying that number by the net leased square footage, which at Q1-17 was 474,777, equals over $5 Million dollars in revenue per year for SELF. When considering that the company's overall square foot occupancy was 89.3% this past quarter, it is clear that management can increase revenue drastically by increasing occupancy.

Debt expense will be $69,867 per month until June 2018 - Approximately $838.5 thousand a year - and $107,699 every month until June 2036 - approximately $1.3 Million a year.

If SELF maintains its occupancy rates and annualized revenue per leased square foot, yearly debt payments will be higher than 25% of SELF's revenue. Additionally, since REITs are legally obligated to distribute 90% of earnings to its shareholders and leftover earnings from previous quarters do not carry over, it is vital that SELF:

1. Does not take out anymore debt, especially to settle its short term debt obligations through June, 2018.

2. Monitors operating expenses to not exceed 50% of Revenue, which would leave very little leftover earnings to pay Debt Expenses, which currently exceed 25% of total revenue.

3. Increases its occupancy at its self storage facility in Clinton, Connecticut, which currently has less than a 84% occupancy rate. Increasing occupancy by 6% at Clinton would lead to an almost $20K boost in revenue for SELF.

Currently, I am bearish on SELF because of the risk the company engaged in when using up most of its capital resources through three quarters. Although, tracking management's effectiveness in paying back the $20 Million loan will be what ultimately makes or breaks Global Self Storage.