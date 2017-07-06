Bayer: Correction Offers An Opportunity

Earlier this week, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) reported that it expects a negative earnings impact from its Brazilian Crop Science business. The company adjusted its business forecasts for 2017 with a one-time effect between €300 and €400 million on EBITDA. The problem was caused by an unexpectedly high channel inventory level of crop protection products. We do not perceive this as a structural problem. The market however, seemed to have a lot more problems with this news as the stock corrected (and still is) with more than 8.5%. We think that this correction makes Bayer a good buy for the long-term investor.



So why do we have so much faith in Bayer? Because the Brazilian Crop Science business unit will probably not have that great of an effect on Bayer’s operational activities. The Crop Science division focuses on innovations for agriculture to be able to produce enough food and renewable raw materials for a growing population. Admittedly, Crop Science is a significant part of Bayer: in 2016 the segment was good for 21% of revenue, making it the second largest business unit. However, in 2016 EBITDA was €2.4 billion, which will after the earnings correction probably fall back to around €2,1 billion. By this we mean that the actual EBITDA might not fall back as strong as expected. Furthermore, in 2016 total EBITDA of the group was at €4.826 billion, which means a correction of maximum €400 million should only have an impact of 4.6% on stock prices, as opposed to the 8.5% correction.



Meanwhile, all other divisions are performing just fine in 2017. In the first quarter of this year, almost all divisions reported higher EBIT numbers than in Q1 2016. Only Crop Science fell back from € -5 million to € -20 million. The total group revenue increased with 9.4% after adjusting for currency and portfolio changes. Consumer health grew 2.6%, Crop Science 3.2% and Animal Health 2.9%. These growth numbers are already as strong as the expected market growth for FY 2017 (expected full year: consumer health +3%, crops +1% and animal health +5%). These numbers are another reason to believe that structurally there is nothing wrong with Bayer. In fact, it is actually quite the opposite, leading us once more to believe that the fall in stock price is just an over-reaction.



Furthermore, the company also does not mention any problems with the dividend, and we don’t either. Bayer’s current dividend is at €2.7 per share and yields about 2.5%. The means that the total dividend paid amounts to €2.23 billion. With current quarter cash position at already at €2.2 billion and operational income after taxes at €2.17 for just this quarter, we do not see any change in the dividend yield, let alone any structural problems.



Lastly, there was also some good news from Bayer earlier this week. The company released the news that a new Phase III study program with Vilaprisan started, in research for the treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. This only confirms that the Brazilian Crop Science news was only a minor fallback that does not have a large effect on Bayers’ other operational activities. Liam Condon, head of the crop science unit said that the fallback in earnings would not have any effect on the company’s merger with Monsanto. He also stated that the merger should be completed by the end of this year.

To us, all of the above makes it clear that Bayer is still as financially stable as before and with great growth improvements to come. We believe that Buyer remains a good buy, especially after the recent correction.

Takeway



Don’t shy away from a strong company such as Bayer, just because the stock market has a case of animal spirits. Bayer showed very strong growth in 2017 so far, and a minor one-time fallback in earnings will not change anything about this. Furthermore, the company shows a decent cash position and operational income to pay for the current dividend in the first quarter alone. We believe that Bayer is a strong growing company with a stock that a lot of upward potential in the years to come. The current correction might just be a good point of entry.

