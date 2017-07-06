DIA: Industrial Stocks And The Effect Of Oil

By all accounts, the markets have had a great first half of the year, and investors are looking for reasons to either start taking gains at the highs or to wait for potential drops as a means for adding exposure. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) is trading near 215, but the market will need additional reasons to be bullish if we are going to have a chance of overcoming the next series of psychological levels. One of these factors could be the long-term trend changes that have been seen in oil prices, as these are factors that are particularly well-suited to positively impact DIA and the majority of the companies in the industrial sector.

When we are looking at most of the market's stated rationale for this year's rally in equities, it quickly becomes clear that most of the optimism has been based on the pro-growth policy agenda that was initially suggested by Donald Trump in his run for the U.S. presidency. Since then, however, we have seen that "making America great again" is much easier said than done once you factor in the smaller difficulties that are encountered when a president is trying to push legislation through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

As with most things in the financial world, the actual results have been something of a mixed bag -- and this is something that could create problems for DIA investors in the months ahead. When we are dealing with the industrial sector of the economy, we can see that the underlying trends saw some significant changes last December and again in March of this year. This was followed by a marked surprise in the U.S. industrial production figures that were released the following month.

All combined, it is looking as though we are caught within something of a growth resurgence despite the largely negative media coverage. For many, this is seen as a simple manipulation of the positive economic facts that have actually been seen since Trump took office. But the real trends are more than likely being influenced by much deeper economic forces. One of these is the price of oil, as the price of WTI crude recently bounced off of its lowest levels in almost a year and many investors wondered whether it was still possible to generate a bull market in the traditional energy space.

Unfortunately, assessments like these suggest that investors are largely missing the point. The real impact of lower oil prices will be seen in the reduced inflationary pressure that is created by this type of environment. Lower energy costs will improve profitability for industrial companies and make it easier for the Federal Reserve to avoid multiple interest rate increases in the second half of this year.

In the last year, we have seen some significant percentage increases in U.S. consumer inflation levels. But these trends have already shown signs of topping out. The sum total effect could be higher values in DIA if we start to see a marked shift in the public commentaries that are released by voting members of the Fed.

Of course, we cannot say with certainty which policy path the Fed will assume in the second half of this year. If we continue to see political obstacles for the Trump administration, most of the optimism that was generated by the election could dissipate and lead to downside breaks of critical levels in DIA. The first price level to watch here is 201.30, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move from January 2016 to the current highs. This area is matched by prior historical resistance that will now be expected to act as support on first test, so there are several reasons to expect some strength here if we do see declines in DIA into these areas.

Overall, we would argue that the best single indicator here has been the 100-day exponential moving average, which continues to proceed in a stable fashion. This is evidenced by the fact that the Commodity Channel Index is not showing bullish over-extension. Those familiar here will notice this as a bullish divergence (with DIA prices holding at record highs), so the balance of the evidence here still favors further gains in the industrial sector ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.