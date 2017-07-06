Natural Health Trends: How To Profit From This Aggressive Grower

The prudent course of action is to initiate small purchases while awaiting the upcoming quarter results.

Background

Similar to notable companies operating in the wellness products market, Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) suffered substantial share price depreciation in 2015 due to activist investors’ campaigns and regulatory difficulties. As Chinese authorities probed the firm’s alleged multi-level marketing (“MLM”) practice, the stock tumbled from its $51 peak on Nov. 13, 2015, to $17 by Jan 16 a year ago.

In the triumphant note for shareholders, Natural Health Trends has been vigorously defending against all claims, and thus brought the stock back to $28 as of late. Activism asides, the firm is posting robust yearly earnings growth. And yet, its valuation metrics are highly favorable.

About Natural Health Trends

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Natural Health Trends Corp commenced operation with the launch of the intimacy enhancement cream, Alura. Over the years, the firm expanded its portfolio and now engages in the direct selling and e-commerce of (beauty, home, baby, herbal, wellness, and lifestyle) products in 40 different countries.

As of March 31, 2017, there are 113,710 active members (namely, those who purchased at least 1 item in the preceding year). Despite having a global presence, the firm generated over 91% of all sales from Hong Kong members (who distributed the goods to customers in China, which is the company’s most promising market).

Strong Operating Metrics

For half a decade, revenues have increased by leaps and bounds (829%, from $31M in 2011 to $288M in 2016). Accordingly, Natural Health Trends' strong results stemmed from its stellar management, particularly Christopher Sharng (who has an in-depth understanding of the Asian e-commerce market).

As the fruits of its sound business are realized in the form of ample cash flow, the company started to pay $0.001 dividend in 2014 (and increased it to $0.006 by 2016). Thereafter, three special dividends ($0.43, $0.44, and $0.45) were paid.

Furthermore, the directors authorized the increase in share repurchase, from $15M (in July 28, 2015) to $70M by Jan. 12 last year. Notably, $32M worth of stocks were bought in the open market as of March 31, 2016 (while $38M remains for future accumulation). With strong fundamentals and increasing buybacks, it is not far from the truth that the stock will continue to trade northbound over time.

Despite stellar developments, Q1 2017 report showed a 19% sales decline compared to the same period a year prior ($59.9M down from $74.3M ). As follows, the company stated that the decrease was due to the mistiming of their Ambassador Academy (an event held annually in January but delayed to March this year). Even with 47% sales decline in China (as a result of the $1.6M reduction in the home product line), the firm was able to increase revenues by 37% and 297% for North America and Europe, respectively.

Financials And Valuations

As mentioned, Natural Health Trends has been posting increasing revenues and income trends for the past five years. Accordingly, sales aggressively grew by 829%. Moreover, the firm reaped 2650% net earnings increase (from $2M to $55M) for the same period. Furthermore, there is a slight sales reduction for the past 12-months ($273M versus $288M in 2016), which was due to the new distributor's recruitment delay. Nevertheless, we expect sales to regain their growth trajectory as efforts to enlist new members to normalize.

That aside, the balance sheet is strong with no long-term debts while there are only $56M in short-term borrowings (for 2016). In addition, cash and equivalent stand at $135M. Additionally, operating cash flows and EBITDA are $53M and $65M, correspondingly.

With the market capitalization of $314M, Natural Health Trends is an uber bargain by trading at only 2.3X cash and 4.9X earnings. Using the product of 18 P/E average of peers with $55M net income, the company should be worth at least $990M. Based on our arithmetics, this investment has 215% upsides (calculated from $990M true value divided by $314M market cap).

Management

According to the Father of Growth Investing, Philip Fisher, “The company with real investment merit usually promotes from within.” In contrast, “Of one thing the investor can be certain: A larger company's need to bring in a new chief executive from the outside is a damning sign of something basically wrong with the existing management.”

That being said, Natural Health Trends Corp leverages on internal talent by promoting Christopher Sharng to President in 2008 (from his former position as CFO and EVP). As a Columbia University MBA graduate, Mr. Sharng also held management positions at NorthPole Limited as CFO, Ultrak Inc. as SVP/CFO, and Mattel as VP of International Finance. Likewise, the company rewarded the former Chief Accounting Officer, Scott Davidson, with the title SVP/CFO in 2008.

Having been with the firm for an extended period, the senior management has an in-depth knowledge of the ins and out of its operations to ensure success. And this wisdom is manifested as their ability to deliver the strong records of earnings increase year after year.

Potential Risks

The main investing risk in Natural Health Trends is the potential loss of its strategic base, China. There are strong competitors operating in this market, including Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF). Nonetheless, the Asian markets are vast and have highly receptive populations, which ensure ample room for various competing firms to grow.

That aside, the other risks are activist investor campaigns and shareholder lawsuits, which can incur additional costs as well as lower short-term share price. Of note, the stock tumbled on Jan. 2016 when two security class actions were initiated against the firm; the complaint was regarding its alleged MLM operation in China. In response, the company filed a motion to dismiss all complaints; however, the court denied it. In all, the management believes that these claims were without merits and is determined to vigorously defend against them.

It is imperative for readers to note that MLM is illegal in China. Natural Health Trends bypasses this issue by employing distributors in Hong Kong (who then sell the products directly to customers in China).

And despite the aforementioned concerns, the firm has been able to generate an overall sales and earnings increase. Furthermore, short-term share price depreciations have been opportunistic purchases that handsomely rewarded the intelligent investors.

Conclusion

Amidst the difficulties (of investor activism and MLM legality surrounding Natural Health Trends) lies the opportunity to accumulate shares in the said highly aggressive grower. The company procured impressive earning results for the past five years. Valuation metrics are also highly favorable. Even with the uncertainty in the upcoming quarter's operating results, the margin of safety is certainly widened to warrant consideration by value and growth investors.

Of note, it is prudent to accumulate shares in the stepwise fashion (in waiting for more earnings data to come), as Warren Buffett said that one should not test the water with both feet. In addition, shares price has been gyrating wildly in both extremes due to the small float (only 11.3M shares are available for trading). Hence, the company is not suited for investors who cannot stomach high trading volatility (beta, as the professionals call it).

As the final icing on this cake, the remainder of the $38M for share buyback is another incentive for stock appreciation to reward loyal shareholders and opportunistic investors, alike.

