I Bought Sprouts Before Wall Street Recognized Potential Buyout

Sprouts: The Next Candidate for Buyout Speculation

When Amazon (AMZN) announced a deal to buy Whole Foods Markets (WFM) it ignited a panic in the retail sector. Anything touching groceries took an extra severe beating. I had previously done some work on Sprouts (SFM) and why I think it would be an ideal buyout choice for Target, but I didn’t publish it because SFM rallied during my research and made the play dramatically less actionable. When SFM dipped back to $20, and temporarily under it, the research became relevant again.

WFM and absurd ideas

If WFM can fetch $42 per share (ignoring Barclay’s absurd ideas about $48 and a bidding war), then SFM is very easily worth more than $20 per share. They are decimating Whole Foods Markets on a fundamental level.

Between Target, Sprouts, and Whole Foods, the strongest growth rate in revenue per share easily goes to Sprouts.

The revenue growth has decreased for all three companies. For Target and Whole Foods Markets it is running around 0%. Sprouts Farmers Market has not encountered those kinds of difficulties in bringing customers through the door. The grocery sector is in a general panic from deflation in food prices. Despite the deflation, Sprouts continues to sell significantly more food each year.

SFM is still a much smaller chain, but they are literally killing Whole Foods Markets around here. WFM is boarding up stores and SFM is opening up down the street with so many customers they are stuck waiting to check out. SFM is growing same store sales because they are delivering quality at materially better prices. Despite offering low prices, they are seeing earnings growth.

Investors should beware that SFM is a smaller company and share prices have been pretty volatile. I believe when the investment banks start evaluating the WFM deal more thoroughly, they may move on from expecting a bidding war for WFM to consider players that would want to buy SFM.

As it turns out, on Friday (exact time not included in publication), the Financial Times reported Oppenheimer recognizing Sprouts could be a target for another buyout. I predicted this during trading on Friday:

It appears today more articles are coming out referencing Oppenheimer’s view.

What to Do With Sprouts?

I established a target for buying shares under $21. SFM is quite volatile, so investors should be wary about any heavy exposure. When investments are this volatile, I favor “nibbling” into positions. That means buying small allocations and being ready to increase the position if the price moves lower (absent a fundamental change in the investment picture).

Conclusion

Sprouts Farmers Market is the most logical target for an acquisition in the grocery sector. They are still a smaller company, but they have incredible revenue growth while peers are struggling to simply keep sales flat. Sprouts is succeeding as a low cost leader with an emphasis on natural foods. Even as a smaller company, Sprouts is already showing significant profits and surpassed Whole Foods Markets in normalized earnings per share. Despite the exceptional success of Sprouts’ business model, shares are currently trading around $22.40. This is up 12% from my initial call to subscribers, but it is dramatically below the $42 for Whole Foods Market. By my estimates, any buyout offer for Sprouts should come in above $27 and values in the mid $30s would be entirely reasonable given the exceptional growth rate for Sprouts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SFM. I am also long DX-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL.