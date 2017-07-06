Tesla Investors Looking At Wrong Car For Future Company Performance

Source: Tesla

There's a mixed outlook concerning Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 production plans, as some investors are bullish on how they think it'll play out, while others believe the company will have trouble meeting its goals.

Whether or not Tesla meets its desired production levels or not isn't, in my view, what will determine the share price of the company. Rather what appears to be a leveling off of sales of its current models will put significant downward pressure on the share price of Tesla over the next six months.

If Tesla does struggle to produce enough Model 3s, it could plunge by as much as 50 percent if its Model S and Model X flatten out in sales.

Goldman Sachs sees similar concerns over this as I do, recently lowering its price target by the end of 2017 to $180, down $10 per share from its prior projection of $190 per share.

How Goldman views Tesla

Goldman analyst David Tamberrino slashed his six-month price target for Tesla to $180 from $190, a cut that would be almost 50 percent from the company's close on Monday. Here's how Tamberrino explained it in a note to clients:

"We remain sell rated on shares of TSLA where we see potential for downside as the Model 3 launch curve undershoots the company's production targets and as 2H17 margins likely disappoint. This comes as demand for TSLA's established products (Model S and Model X) appear to be plateauing slightly below a 100k annual run rate."

The company's near-term performance is predicated on those two things. If it surprises in either to the upside, the downside will be lowered; although to me, the greatest impact will be concerning the sales of its two existing models.

Production problems

Interestingly, the production challenges faced by Tesla in regard to manufacturing at a level and pace it has never had to in the past is for the most part the result of struggling with its higher-end vehicles that haven't required the types of numbers, based upon lower demand for the pricey cars.

The company has struggled recently on the production side with both the Model X and Model S. Sales units dropped 12 percent in the second quarter, from approximately 25,000 to 22,000. The reason given was a "severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs..." at its Nevada facility.

Especially concerning is the quality and production issues surrounding the Model X when it was introduced in 2016. If the Model 3 experiences anything similar to that, it will have a detrimental impact on Tesla for a prolonged period of time.

The Model 3 is the near-term future of Tesla, and it needs to do well to ensure an ongoing growth trajectory for the company. If not, it will plummet in value, as questions concerning execution will be the key issue surrounding investor and consumer sentiment around the company.

People have given Tesla and Elon Musk a lot of leeway in the past, but I think that goodwill is slowly eroding. The company needs the Model 3 to be a big hit without any meaningful production or quality failures.

I think it has yet to prove it can consistently perform at the level it needs to in order to garner stronger trust. This is especially true as competition is about to be released upon the company of the order it has never faced before.

The Model 3 is being built at its sole assembly plant in Fremont, California, where Tesla says it'll build 500,000 cars next year and a million in 2020.

Conclusion

Not only is there a legitimate question over whether or not Tesla can deliver the estimated number of Model 3s to the market, but there is also a big question as to whether or not it can do so profitably, assuming the market takes to the vehicle.

Also different with the Model 3 will be how the company plans on dealing with distribution of a lot more vehicles than it ever has had to do before, and how it will be servicing them when they start to need repairs.

Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) will be releasing its high-end I-Pace crossover next year, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) will compete against the Model 3 with its 3-series sedans.

Finally, with China being by far the largest market for electric cars, consumers are gravitating to the perceived safety of SUVs, with projections that the Chinese will buy up to 150 million of them by 2025. In other words, sedans are going out of favor with Chinese consumers, though the large number of consumers in the country still represent a decent market for electric sedans - albeit not the type of market Tesla was hoping for just a couple of years ago. The Model 3 could underperform as a result of this shift in consumer behavior.

Now that expectations are lowering for Tesla, it's probably good for the company, as it has ridden far too long on hype not based in reality. Under that scenario, it could surprise to the upside if it's able to get its production and quality issues straightened out with the release of the Model 3. That could force shorts to defend themselves and abandon their positions, pushing the share price of Tesla up. That's a best-case scenario, but is unlikely to happen.

What's most likely is the company will be found to have gone too far ahead of itself and will be punished by the market for it. There are only so many things the charismatic Musk can say before investors start looking much closer at the performance of the company rather than futuristic promises.

In the near term - by which I mean the next 6 months to a year - Tesla will almost certainly undergo some downward pressure. If you believe in the future of the company, that could be considered a buying opportunity.

The good thing about the Model 3 is it will provide a good test for Tesla to give investors a real look at where the efficiencies, productivity and expertise of the company lie.

If sales ramp up, what it does on the service side of the business will be just as important. This is probably the defining moment for the company, and how it handles it will determine its share price for a long time into the future. I think it's a toss of the coin on which direction it'll take.

