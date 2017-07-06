An Airport REIT, Why Not?

Who knows, maybe there will be a new REIT added to my coverage universe that owns airport terminals and leases them back on a long-term basis.

One proposal that Trump has floated would provide $137 billion in federal tax credits to companies that finance transportation projects.

The Trump Administration has shown a strong preference for funding investments from the private sector to pay for infrastructure priorities.

Lauren Thomas with CNBC writes,

America's infrastructure is close to failing.

She adds that “with a Trump administration in the White House now, advocacy groups are keeping a close watch on the Republicans' agenda to see how they move forward on infrastructure spending…

Though infrastructure investment was a major theme of his campaign, the issue has largely taken the back seat to Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pass tax reform.”

Under that model, known as a “public-private partnership,” firms bid on a project, build and maintain it for a set amount of time and recover costs through tolls or set state payments. Trump has argued that it’s cheaper and quicker when private investors are in charge, as opposed to the federal government.



In a research paper, Cohen & Steers writes.

Allocations to listed infrastructure have been on the rise in recent years amid growing demand for real assets offering relatively predictable cash flows and the potential for attractive real returns… As cash-strapped governments increasingly turn to private markets to fill a capital void, new security structures have been introduced globally, including those focused on income delivery.

C&S explains that “political shifts in the U.S. have also drawn attention to infrastructure, as the Trump administration appears keen to boost infrastructure spending to repair aging systems and provide economic stimulus.

This trend will be supported by increasing awareness of service and reliability issues—reinforced by headline events ranging from Flint, Michigan-type water crises to the latest freight or passenger train derailment.”

The infrastructure universe spans a broad range of subsectors, which C&S groups into four main categories:

In a research report, Deloitte explains,

The challenges faced by the United States in maintaining and updating its current infrastructure have been well documented. While the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 provided some stimulus money for U.S. infrastructure projects, and the Obama Administration has made a commitment to fund high speed rail and other select infrastructure categories, public funds simply will not be sufficient to meet all of the United States’ ongoing infrastructure maintenance and new construction needs. Additional sources of capital will be necessary to fill the gap.

Deloitte adds,

Although rarely applied until recently, a REIT is another vehicle that can be used to raise capital for infrastructure investments in “public-private partnership” transactions. In the abstract, REITs have certain advantages over the fund model. Recently, several favorable IRS private letter rulings sanctioning the use of REITs to own electric and gas distribution systems have increased interest in their role in infrastructure investments.

There are disadvantages to the REIT infrastructure model, as Deloitte points out,

It may be difficult for “public-private-partnerships” involving toll roads, bridges, parking facilities, or transportation hubs like airports, seaports, or rail yards to qualify revenues as “rents from real property” under applicable tests.

Also,

Because REITs are not subject to tax, in certain regulated utility environments they may not be permitted to charge as much rent as a taxable entity would, thereby offsetting their tax advantage.

The Infrastructure REITs

Infrastructure REITs are Equity REITs that own and manage industrial infrastructure properties and collect rent from tenants. Infrastructure REITs’ property types include data centers and telecommunications towers.

Infrastructure REITs include American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), CorEnergy (CORR), Hannon Armstrong (HASI), Power REIT (PW), InfraREIT (HIFR), SBA Communications (SBAC), and Uniti Group (UNIT). In addition, Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) is a RECO (real estate operating company).

I have written on a number of these companies, including American Tower, Crown Castle, CorEnergy, and Hannon Armstrong. I intend to provide research in the future on Uniti Group and Landmark Infrastructure.

As you can see, the Infrastructure REITs (6 as per NAREIT) have performed well year-to-date:

As Cohen & Steers points out, “Infrastructure is vital to everyday life and economic growth. Yet while public funding for infrastructure has become scarcer, especially after the financial crisis, the need to maintain or build networks worldwide is greater than ever.

For developed markets, investment opportunities can be framed by the daunting task of upgrading and replacing antiquated infrastructure networks (e.g., roads and bridges, electricity transmission wires, water pipelines). At the same time, emerging economies frequently face critical investment needs to support economic growth, expand urban capacity and meet the demand for higher standards of living.”

Spending on infrastructure in the US has been on the decline for many years, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (or ASCE), this neglect could lead to about $3.6 trillion of pending needs by the year 2020. Yet only about $2.0 trillion has been funded to date, leaving a funding gap of just over $1.6 trillion, or about $200 billion per year. (source: Cohen & Steers)

The Bottom Line: I currently own shares in CORR, CCI, and HASI (average YTD return of 14.5%) and I am considering increasing exposure. I am especially interested in the cell tower REITs, as Cohen & Steers explains, “over the next five years, wireless data usage is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 57%.”

New methods for capital formation (YieldCos, MLPs and REITs) suggest that there is increased interest for income-focused alternatives and I am pleased that REITs are continuing to carve out a larger slice of the pie. Who knows, maybe there will be a new REIT added to my coverage universe that owns airport terminals and leases them back on a long-term basis. I’m all for that, especially after my flight was cancelled in DC Monday night and I had to take a 3 ½ hour Uber drive to New York City.

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of the Donald J. Trump Campaign and NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on theMaven.

