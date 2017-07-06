Where Is The Sweet Spot?

mage courtesy of The Boeing Company

In a previous article, I had a look at the risks for the Boeing (BA) 777X and one of the main risks for the Boeing 777X, in my view, is that it might be moving away from the Boeing 777-300ER sweet spot. Simultaneously, I started asking myself, where that sweet spot actually is for the Boeing 777-300ER? In order to answer that question, I will be looking at how the operators of the Boeing 777-300ER are using the aircraft. I will be paying special attention to the seating configuration and make a distinction between 2-class and 3-class configurations.

Deliveries

Source: www.flickr.com

To date, Boeing has delivered 731 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to customers around the world. Roughly 25% of the deliveries was to an airline in the Middle East region, while South East Asia accounts for 35% of the deliveries followed by North America with 20% and Europe with 14%. Important to note is that the Boeing 777-300ER appeals in the regions for which continued appetite for wide bodies is expected in the coming 20 years and more recently United Airlines (UAL) also started to strengthen its fleet with discounted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Not a single spot

How difficult it is to find the sweet spot can be seen in the table below listing various configurations used by airlines around the world. What we see is a mix of 2-class and 3-class configurations with seat counts varying from 212 to 468. In my book, a typical 3-class configuration consists of economy class, business class and first class while a 2-class configuration consists of business and economy class. Classes such as main cabin extra and premium economy are not separate classes in my view.

In total, from 35 operators of the Boeing 777-300ER, there are 59 configurations. This most clearly demonstrates how difficult it is to pinpoint a certain seating as the sweet spot for the Boeing 777-300ER. Out of these 59 configurations, 31 are 3-class and 28 are 2-class configurations. So there also does not seem to be a certain preference for 2-class configuration although jet makers have marketed their aircraft as 2-class aircraft more recently.

Two-class configuration

For the 2-class configuration we see that there are some differences in configurations, but 70% of all configuration use the Boeing 777-300ER as a 350+ seat aircraft and 50% of the configurations use the Boeing 777-300ER as a 380+ seat aircraft. Weighing the configurations is hard since we do not know how many aircraft are flying around with a certain configuration, but assuming that if an airline for instance operates aircraft in 2 configurations there are as many aircraft in configuration X as in configuration Y, we get the following:

Around 40% of the aircraft is expected to fly in 2-class configuration and we are seeing that the Boeing 777-300ER is mostly utilized as a 340-360 seat aircraft, but there are also various operators -that operate the Boeing 777-300ER in 400+ seat configurations. Boeing currently markets the 777-300ER as a 396-seat aircraft and what we are seeing is that about 40% of the aircraft in 2-class configuration use 90% of the capacity and 40% uses 380+ seat configurations. So, there seem to be two spots in the market if we look at the 2-class configurations. If we then look who, on paper, has the best fit… Boeing or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), we see that Boeing has the Boeing 777-9 with 414-seats in two-class configuration and Airbus has the Airbus A350-1000 with 366 seats.

The Boeing 777-9, can easily handle 400+ seating and can trade some efficiency to also handle the demand for the 360-seat aircraft.

Airbus on the other hand, has the aircraft that fills the 360-seat aircraft spot almost needlessly and it could trade passenger comfort – which would bring seat width in line with that on the Boeing 777-9 – to become a 390-seat aircraft. In terms of overall cabin width, the Boeing 777-9 would still lead over the A350-1000, but the A350-1000 seems to be quite a good fit to use as a 365-seat aircraft and for airlines that are not hesitant to shrink the seat width an extra inch, the A350 could add even more value. Overall, at 10-abreast, the Boeing 777-9 is going to be more comfortable than the A350-1000.

Three-class configuration

If we now do the same for the 3-class configurations, we get the following:

For the 3-class configuration we are seeing quite a few configurations with up to 280 seats. These configurations, can better be served by the Boeing 787 or the Airbus A350-900. Seat counts in the low 300s are not unusual and we see the Boeing 777-300ER once again as a 350-seat aircraft.

If we try to give a weighted reflection of the configurations, we see more or less the same as for the 2-class configurations. The aircraft that would be suitable to cover the demand for a 300-320 seat aircraft would be the Airbus A350-1000, but as a 350-seat aircraft the Boeing 777-9, which has a typical 3-class configuration of 349 seats, would be preferred.

Orders

Image courtesy of Flightradar24

To date, the Boeing 777-9 has accumulated 273 sales versus 211 for the Airbus A350-1000. With that, it can be said that there isn’t a clear winner for replacing the Boeing 777-300ER and with many of the Boeing 777-300ER being relatively young it might take years before we can see who has the better Boeing 777-300ER replacement aircraft.

Conclusion

In this article, I tried finding where the sweet spot for the Boeing 777-300ER is, but it is hard to point one seat spot for which the Boeing 777-300ER does well. If we were to point out one spot it would be the 340-360 seat spot for 2-class as well as 3-class configuration. The next question would be, which jet maker has the better fit?

Solely focusing on the 340-360 seat spot in 2-class configuration, this market would clearly be for the Airbus A350-1000. The configurations with more than 390 seats, in my view, can be better handled by the Boeing 777-9. In 3-class configurations, we see the 340-360 seat spot appearing again, but I think that in 3-class configuration the Boeing 777-9 would be the only aircraft that would be fitting.

Concluding, in the 340-360 seat range (2-class) the Airbus A350-1000 would win hands down, but the remainder of the market spot (340-360 in 3-class and 400+) should be for the Boeing 777-9. We are seeing some airlines going 400+ seats on the Boeing 777-300ER and that would indeed favor the Boeing 777-9 as a replacement aircraft for the Boeing 777-300ER.

What investors should be aware of is that airlines are not so much focused on the spot itself, but more on the seat-mile costs that the aircraft offers for the most common flight profiles in an airline’s network. The Airbus A350-1000 has been built with a higher weight share of composites, but I wouldn’t rule out the Boeing 777-9.

Who has the better Boeing 777-300ER replacement aircraft? Let me know in the comment section.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.