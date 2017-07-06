Apple's Fastest Processor Ever

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 5, 2017.

Apple's A10X in the iPad Pro beats the fastest ARM processors and Intel's Core M

Source: TechInsights

TechInsights has shown that the A10X processor in the new Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad Pro is the first to feature TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) 10 nm fabrication process. Besides confirming the strong ties that have formed between the two companies, the processor itself is remarkable for its performance - performance that beats Intel's latest Core M series and challenges some Core i5 processors for notebooks.

There have been a number of popular reviews of iPad Pro but not the kind of detailed benchmarking and analysis that AnandTech offers, for which I'm still waiting. In the mean time, we can get a pretty good idea of the performance of the A10X from Geekbench results uploaded by users and made available on the Primate Labs Geekbench Browser.

In order to get a feel for where the A10X stands relative to its competition, both in ARM and Intel processors, I surveyed a number of devices. Some of these have the latest 10 nm ARM processors being fabricated by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) - the Samsung Exynos 8895 - being used in some versions of the Galaxy S8 and the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 835. I also assembled data for some low-power Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) notebook processors being used in the refreshed MacBook and 13" MacBook Pro. The table below summarizes the configurations of the devices under test.

The chart below shows the Geekbench results for single and multi-core performance:

The A10X is significantly faster than the A10 in the iPhone 7 in Multi Core results by virtue of adding a 3rd high-performance core. The A10X outscores every other mobile ARM processor, even the newest that are fabricated on Samsung's 10 nm node. It's also considerably faster than Intel's latest Kaby Lake Core M3-7Y32 found in the base MacBook or the Core i5-7Y54 available as a higher-performance option.

Apple is creating a performance discriminator for iPad Pro that it hopes will stimulate sales. The near-term results of this are in doubt, but I believe in the long run (1-3 years) the strategy will be successful and iPad unit sales will start to grow, probably at the expense of Mac unit sales. The next version of iOS - iOS 11 - takes much better advantage of the processing power of the iPad Pro, making it more useable as a notebook replacement. I expect Apple to continue this trend as it positions iOS as its most important personal computing platform.

Apple and TSMC are part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and are recommended buys. The above Tech Brief is a summary of a longer article published exclusively for Rethink Technology subscribers.

Maybe the US government can stop the Apple EU Tax grab

Last December, I wrote about Apple's EU tax problems ("Can Anyone Stop The EU Tax Grab?"), pointing out that the US government had openly opposed the tax assessment of $14 billion. Now it appears that the government intends to do more than merely express its opposition in a white paper.

According to Reuters, the USG has filed a brief with the EU General Court that is hearing Apple's appeal of the EC tax assessment. Reuters quotes an unnamed source:

I can confirm the United States filed an application with the European Union General Court to intervene in the case involving the retroactive application of state aid rules to Apple.

The EU General Court is expected to hear the case in 2018. I had speculated that the Court might try to forge some form of compromise between the European Commission, which decided on the tax assessment, and the USG. The USG's position is that the taxes the EU is attempting to collect (by directing Ireland to collect them) rightfully belong to the United States.

I agree, and so does Apple, it seems. The Trump Administration has promised reform of corporate taxes and a special repatriation rate that makes being taxed by the US much more palatable.

Nvidia and Baidu deepen teaming relationship for AI

Chinese Internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is hosting its first ever AI developer conference, and there were a number of announcements coming out of the conference that were favorable to our favorite technology growth stock, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Baidu will be working with Nvidia on a number of fronts, said company President and COO Qi Lu during the conference keynote. According to an Nvidia press release, Baidu plans to:

Bring next-generation NVIDIA® Volta™ GPUs to Baidu Cloud, providing cloud customers with the world's leading deep learning platform. Adopt NVIDIA's DRIVE™ PX platform for Baidu's self-driving car initiative, and develop self-driving cars with major Chinese carmakers. Optimize Baidu's PaddlePaddle open source deep learning framework for NVIDIA Volta GPUs and make it widely available to academics and researchers. Bring AI capabilities to Chinese consumers by adding Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI system to NVIDIA SHIELD™ TV.

The announcement of Baidu's adoption of the Tesla V100 Volta-based GPU accelerator appears to be the first announced win for the new GPU architecture in the datacenter, though not the last, I'm certain. Nvidia plans to introduce Shield TV later this year to the Chinese market, and it will have custom software specifically for China.

Baidu's adoption of the Drive PX platform is just another example of what I called "Nvidia's Automotive Domino Effect". What else was the company going to adopt by way of a hardware platform?

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,TSM,NVDA,QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.