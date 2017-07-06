Will Emerson Electric Remain Range Bound?

EMR has raised its dividend by only 1% in each of the last two years and is expected to continue to do so until 2021.

Emerson Electric (EMR) has remained markedly range-bound, between $40 and $70, during the last 8 years. As a result, it has pronouncedly underperformed S&P (SPY) during the ongoing bull market, as the chart below shows. Therefore, the big question for its shareholders is whether the stock will continue to trade within its recent range in the next few years.

First of all, Emerson Electric is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 60 consecutive years. As extremely few cyclical companies manage to become dividend aristocrats, the company is certainly outstanding. Moreover, it has raised its dividend at an average 7.4% annual rate during the last decade. On the other hand, the company has faced some strong challenges in the last three years and hence it has raised its dividend by only 1% in each of the last two years.

It is remarkable that the stock rallied strongly in the aftermath of the US elections, as the new President promised to drastically reduce the corporate tax rate. Indeed, as Emerson Electric has a relatively high tax rate, around 30%, it is likely to greatly benefit if the long-anticipated tax reform materializes. On the other hand, as the US debt already stands at 104% of GDP and keeps growing at a fast pace, a reduced tax rate is not likely to last for many years, at least in my opinion. Therefore, even if corporate taxes are reduced, the benefit will probably be short-lived.

While Emerson Electric is a cyclical industrial company, it has some admirable features for this type of stocks. For instance, during the Great Recession, its earnings per share [EPS] fell only 26% whereas most cyclical companies saw their EPS collapse. In addition, its operating margin has been in a steady uptrend, from 15.5% in 2007 to 19.7% now. Moreover, the company spends very low amount on capital expenses every year and hence about 80% of its operating cash flows end up in its free cash flows and are thus available for generous shareholder distributions. This explains the exceptional record of dividend growth of the company.

On the other hand, while the company is prudently managed, it has faced strong headwinds due to external factors, which are beyond the control of its management. More precisely, the company has been pronouncedly affected by the severe downturn of the oil market, which is already 3 years old and may last for many more years. Due to the plunge of the oil price, oil producers have decimated their capital expenses in the last three years and have thus negatively affected the earnings of Emerson Electric. Even worse, although the oil price enjoyed a relief rally since early last year, it has recently plunged once again, with no light on the horizon. The reason for the renewed pressure is the fact that the US shale oil production is offsetting the production cuts of OPEC and hence OPEC seems to have lost its price-controlling power. As Emerson Electric generates approximately half of its sales from the oil & gas sector, its results are likely to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future.

This is the main reason for the lackluster guidance that the management of Emerson Electric recently provided. As per the guidance, the free cash flow in 2021 is likely to be about the same as that of 2016 while the dividend is likely to increase by 1% per year until 2021. While the management should be praised for offering an honest guidance, the shareholders should realize that growth will be very limited in the next 4 years. Even worse, the stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E=25.7, which is remarkably high for a stock that is not expected to meaningfully grow within the next 4 years. Of course, thanks to its great record and management, the company is likely to eventually rebound from its recent downturn. Nevertheless, its shareholders should realize that a strong rebound has already been priced in the stock.

To sum up, while Emerson Electric is prudently managed, its results are likely to remain under pressure for years due to the prolonged downturn of the oil market. Moreover, as the stock is richly valued, the market has already priced a meaningful rebound in the stock. Therefore, there is no visible catalyst for a sustained rebound of the stock, at least for the next few years. As a result, the stock is likely to remain range-bound for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.