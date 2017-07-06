AGNC Investment's Q2 2017 Income Statement Projection - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

Part 2 of this article will project the remaining accounts that make up AGNC's net loss amount (mainly the quarterly valuation changes within the company’s derivative sportfolio).

Author’s Note: This three-part article is a very detailed analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”). I perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC’s ever-changing mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and derivatives portfolio strategies. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2017. Prior to results being provided to the public in late July (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which impacted the yield curve. Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC’s decision regarding the Federal (“FED”) Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Due to the length of the material covered in this article, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into the following three parts:

A) Net Income (Loss) (PARTS 1 + 2)

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)) (PART 3)

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss) (A + B Combined) (PART 3)

Side Note: Predicting a company’s accounting figures within the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “three-months ended” (quarterly) timeframe. To see how my AGNC projections compared to actual results for the first quarter of 2017 (very accurate), please see the following prior article:

Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q1 2017 (Including Current Price Target)

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the second quarter of 2017, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like” characteristics including the type of investments held by the company and the amount of annual dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Overview:

Let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income going back to the third quarter of 2016 (ACTUAL) and my projection for the second quarter of 2017 (ESTIMATE). This information is provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1 – AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC’s net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue reference next to the June 30, 2017 column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net. PART 2 of this article will include an analysis on the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net.

1) Interest Income:

Estimate of $315 Million; Range $265 - $365 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “1” in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

AGNC’s interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 2 are derived from AGNC’s SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. As such, there will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC’s cash interest income for the second quarter of 2017.



First, I am projecting AGNC’s “average securities, at cost” balance increased by $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 ($47.3 billion versus $44.2 billion). This is mainly due to a projected increase in AGNC’s MBS portfolio from the company’s May 2017 equity offering. Due partially to subdued volatility in MBS pricing (fully discussed in PART 3), I am projecting AGNC slightly increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while also maintaining a modest net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position (fully discussed in PART 2) during the second quarter of 2017.



Second, I am projecting a very minor increase to AGNC’s “weighted average coupon” (“WAC”) for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 (3.66% versus 3.65%). This projection factors in AGNC’s TBA MBS position and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a cash interest income increase of $35 million for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 ($420 million versus $385 million).



The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. During a net decreasing interest rate environment, generally an increase in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have higher interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance increases. As a result, prepayment risk generally increases while extension risk decreases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally shortens. This would directly lead to a higher quarterly premium amortization expense. With that being said, after a modest decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields during most of the second quarter of 2017, rates/yields partially reversed course during the last week of June.



As such, through research I have determined a majority of AGNC’s MBS holdings experienced either relatively unchanged or a slight increase in “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages during the second quarter of 2017. As a whole, I believe AGNC’s lifetime CPR as of 6/30/2017 was relatively unchanged when compared to 3/31/2017. When using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense increase of $16 million for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 ($105 million versus $89 million).



When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest income to increase by $19 million for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 ($315 million versus $296 million).

2) Interest Expense:

Estimate of $112 Million; Range $87 - $137 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Boxed Blue Reference “2” in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 3 are derived from AGNC’s SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC’s interest expense account.

Table 3 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC’s quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate. Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest expense in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected in PART 2 of the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure. There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC’s interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure for the second quarter of 2017. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly “average repurchase agreements” balance. Based on an earlier calculated projection within AGNC’s interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company had a quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $47.3 billion for the second quarter of 2017. Knowing this figure, I can now project the quarterly average of AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements. If one takes the quarterly average securities balance and divides this figure by the quarterly average of AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated “ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements” is projected. This ratio has continued to be within a narrow range of 1.09-1.13 during the prior three quarters. For the second quarter of 2017, I am using a ratio of 1.13 to project the quarterly average of AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements balance (own clearinghouse). When calculated, this balance is projected to be $41.8 billion. This is a projected increase of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 ($41.8 billion versus $39.2 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly “average cost of funds rate”. I am projecting a decrease of (1) basis point (“bp”) regarding AGNC’s average cost of funds rate for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 (1.48% versus 1.47%). As mentioned earlier, all interest expense in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account and into the gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC’s interest expense, in relation to the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements, is based on a small fixed rate percentage and a variable rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the second quarter of 2017, repurchase agreement interest rates rose by a smaller amount when compared to current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR.

AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements was 1.05% and 0.98% as of 3/31/2017 and 12/31/2016, respectively. LIBOR net increased across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity during the third and fourth quarters of 2016. LIBOR continued its move higher during the first quarter of 2017, especially in the 1-month tenor/maturity. This trend continued within the 1- and 3-month tenor/maturity during the second quarter of 2017. This was mainly due to the market’s anticipation that the FOMC would once again increase the Fed Funds Rate in June 2017. As I have correctly stated for several years via articles and comments, once the Fed Funds Rate “lifted-off”, U.S. LIBOR would either immediately “follow suit” and increase by roughly the same bps or the market would anticipate such a move thus causing LIBOR to increase leading up to this event. Since repurchase loan rates have a direct relationship to short-term borrowing rates (which are impacted by the Fed Funds Rate/LIBOR), I am making the assumption the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements gradually increased during the second quarter of 2017. However, due to growing doubts regarding subsequent Fed Funds Rate increases, in particular during 2018 and beyond, markets have responded by actually causing a decrease to the 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity. Simply put, this trend (regarding rates/yields in general) is called “flattening” of the yield curve.

Now that we have determined AGNC’s average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company’s interest expense for the second quarter of 2017. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a reclassification of ($40) million in relation to the net periodic interest costs of interest rate swaps expense (a more cautious projection; assuming management added some longer-term interest rate payer swaps during the quarter), I am projecting AGNC’s interest expense to increase by $14 million for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 ($112 million versus $98 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Agency Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($50) Million; Range ($175) – $75 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “3” in Table 1 Above Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management “should” act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an “exact science” each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company’s intended strategy regarding MBS sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.



When I research and prepare my analysis regarding AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income, I take into consideration the wide array of possibilities that can occur within the gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account. As such, this particular account is DIRECTLY tied to AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” account that will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Therefore, if AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in the company’s unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account. As such, my COMBINED projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters. In my professional opinion, both these accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account has an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized account. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account’s analysis.



When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating relatively unchanged activity within this account during the current quarter. As such, I am projecting an “agency MBS sold, at cost” amount of ($5.0) billion for the second quarter of 2017. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of agency securities sold but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly MBS sales. As of 12/31/2016, AGNC had an accumulated OCL balance of ($397) million. However, since AGNC recorded a net realized loss on the sale of agency securities of ($84) million (which is reversed) and a net unrealized loss on AFS securities of ($46) million during the first quarter of 2017, the company’s accumulated OCI/(OCL) balance was ($351) million as of 3/31/2017. With a minor increase in MBS pricing across most coupons during the second quarter of 2017, the probability of the company recording a net loss within this account has remained fairly high. The total amount of AGNC’s net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular MBS were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred.

When taking both factors above into consideration, I am projecting this account’s loss figure to decrease by $34 million for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the first quarter of 2017 (($50) million versus ($84) million).

Brief Discussion of MTGE’s and NLY’s MBS/Investment Portfolio (Which Impact the Same General Accounts Discussed Above):

I see some general similarities between AGNC and the company’s affiliate MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) regarding agency MBS portfolio strategies. As such, I see somewhat similar projections between AGNC’s and MTGE’s interest income, interest expense, and gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net accounts for the second quarter of 2017 (proportionally speaking). However, MTGE also had a notably larger non-agency MBS portfolio. This portfolio has different valuation methodologies which are mainly based on specific indexes and simulated models based on input variables. Due to this fact, MTGE also has a “gain (loss) on sale of non-agency securities, net” account that needs to be accounted for within the company’s financials. A discussion of MTGE’s non-agency MBS portfolio will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Furthermore, MTGE continues to operate at lower leverage when compared to AGNC. This directly impacts MTGE’s interest income, interest expense, and net spread figures.

When it comes to AGNC’s sector peer NLY, I see several minor-modest differences that would impact the accounts described above. I will note a few of these differences. As of 3/31/2017, only 9% of NLY’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio consisted of 15-year maturities whereas AGNC had 26% of the company’s MBS portfolio in 15-year maturities (excluding TBA MBS positions). In addition, NLY’s weighted average interest rate on its outstanding repurchase agreements which was 1.15% as of 3/31/2017. As stated earlier, AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements was 1.05% as of 3/31/2017. It should also be noted NLY recently diversified the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, and most recently middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration; benefited the company during the fourth quarter of 2016 when it came to investment valuation fluctuations). In addition, NLY recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS). These additional portfolios will impact NLY’s interest income and expense accounts accordingly (proportionately speaking).

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the second quarter of 2017 (refer back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article for quick reference):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $315 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $112 Million

3) Quarterly Net Loss on the Sale of Agency Securities of ($50) Million

First, I am projecting AGNC had a minor increase in interest income when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting an increase of $19 million in this account due to the following factors regarding AGNC’s MBS portfolio during the second quarter of 2017 (when compared to the first quarter of 2017): 1) minor increase in the average securities balance (positive factor); 2) very minor increase in the WAC rate (neutral/positive factor); and 3) minor increase in net premium amortization expense (negative factor).

Second, I am projecting AGNC had a slight increase to the company’s interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting an increase of $14 million in this account due to the following factors during the second quarter of 2017 (when compared to the first quarter of 2017): 1) minor increase in AGNC’s quarterly average outstanding repurchase agreements (negative factor); and 2) minor increase to the weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements (negative factor).

Third, I am projecting AGNC had a minor net realized loss on the company’s MBS sales when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a less severe loss in this account due to the following factors during the second quarter of 2017 (when compared to the first quarter of 2017): 1) relatively unchanged OCL balance as of 3/31/2017 versus 12/31/2016 (neutral factor); and 2) minor increase in fixed-rate agency MBS pricing across most coupons during the second quarter of 2017 (neutral/positive factor).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 of this article so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company’s current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 3). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on ALL of my AGNC account projections, including accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 and PART 3. All I ask is to please be patient for PART 2 and PART 3. Also, please do not ask for my AGNC book value (“BV”) projection as of 6/30/2017 until it is provided in a future BV article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (2.5%) but less than a (10.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017. These ranges are a slight improvement when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately six weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL (however fairly close to my HOLD range) since the stock is trading at less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Final Note: PART 1 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2017. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1’s analysis ends. PART 2 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC’s projected net income (loss) and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. PART 3 will also summarize AGNC’s entire statement of comprehensive income (loss). This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2017 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late July which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the second quarter of 2017.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

During January-March 2014, I initiated (and subsequently add to) a position in MTGE at a weighted average purchase price of $18.47 per share. On 3/4/2016 and 4/8/2016, I directly increased my position in MTGE at a weighted average purchase price of $14.36 and $14.47 per share, respectively. These two combined purchases had the same approximate monetary value of my combined 2014 purchases. My entire MTGE position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.443 per share. On 6/15/2017, I sold my entire MTGE position at a weighted average price of $19.09 per share as my price target of $19.10 was met that day. My MTGE total return (when including change in stock price and dividends received/gains on reinvested dividends), was 45.4%. My 2016 purchases were disclosed, at the time, to readers in subsequent AGNC articles over the following several months. My 2017 sale was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.71% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

