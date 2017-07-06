CenturyLink: Company With A Possible Storytelling Change

If CTL had kept following its previous path, its stock would be overvalued by the market. However, firm’s changes may improve financials and therefore stock’s price.

Firm is selling Savvis business and acquiring Level 3 Communications. We will have to wait and see if new strategies work out in the long term.

CenturyLink (CTL) has had very negative financials in the last years. Market is currently overvaluing its stock price, although firm has had announced new changes for its business. We will have to wait and see if these changes improve firm’s reality in the long term. As for now, we consider CTL to be an uncertain investment.

Almost 99% of its sales emerge from the US, although it counts with PPE & businesses in other continents. CenturyLink is a telecom firm that urges to implement new strategies. We are talking about a complex company with an alarming financial situation, currently seeking for some changes that are hoped to help the firm get back on its feet. Firm has divested its PPE in the last 5 years searching for more efficiency, but generating no positive results so far. CTL is currently selling its collocation business to a Joint Venture. At the same time, it is acquiring another telecom company, hoping to achieve better results with it.

Revenues plunge, no success in cost reduction

Century Link has had a negative revenue growth in the last 4 years (total -1.2% CAGR). This decrease is a consequence of firm’s weaker broadband net additions and ongoing legacy TDM service losses. Its costs and operating expenses as a percentage of revenues have shown a very stable behavior, which speaks well for the firm’s cost and expense structure management. The firm has tried to reduce costs by divesting some of its PPE, but with no success. Nevertheless, it is not easy for mature firms to successfully decrease costs. Thus, real earning’s issues have been a consequence of firm’s revenue’s negative behavior.

Both consumer and enterprise segments have caused revenues to decline. Level 3 Communications acquisition is intended to improve firm’s enterprise segment, which accounts for almost 60% of firm’s revenues. When the deal was announced, market didn’t take it very well. Stock price plunged, since it is said that both firms will have a lot of integration difficulties. We will have to wait and see if the merger’s synergy takes the firm to top lines competing with mayor brand as Verizon and AT&T. This high top industry’s companies have represented major threats to CTL’s financials, and it is fundamental for the firm to shorten this gap and retake some competitive advantages if it wants to survive.

Firm’s operating earnings have shown a downward trend in the last 5 years, which if we take into account stable costs and expenses, is perfectly explained by firm’s historical small decrease in revenues. The only positive yearly growth rates in operating earnings had place in 2012 and 2014, as a result of a firm’s decrease in operating expenses. CTL’s operating margin has varied in the last 5 years, although presented a negative growth when we compare current level with 2012’s (14.97% vs 16.25%). Net margin has had almost the same behavior as operating margin, also considering that firm’s interest expenses have slightly increased (but presented high stability). Firm’s stable debt interest payments have made net and operating margins to decline almost at the same pace.



Long term debt covered, short term debt must be monitored

CTL has had a very stable total debt in the last 5 years, which is mainly represented by its long term debt issuances. The firm uses its debt financing to fund its capital expenditures and debt repayments. Currently, the firm is not taking advantage of a low interest expense rate if we take into account that its book cost of borrowing for FY2016 was 6.14%. It is also dangerous for the firm to have such high amounts of debt (currently 62% of firm’s capital). Nevertheless, CTL does not present any alarming troubles regarding its indebtedness, since its debt repayment capacity ratios (TDRC, SSDRC & FCCR) have been all above 1x in the last 5 years. There is very low volatility in firm’s debt, and D/E ratio has slightly decreased but remained very stable.

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC but includes senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt, and fixed cash charges.

The firm has its debt interests payments completely covered (FY2016 EBIT/Interest=1.98x) and has showed this behavior in the last 5 years. On the other hand, it has been presenting a very deficient Total Debt/EBITDA ratio, if we take into account that levels have all surpassed 1x in the last years. This means that the firm is highly leveraged and that its earnings cannot cover total debt by itself. This is one of the main reasons why CTL issues debt, to fund debt repayments that cannot be funded by earnings.

CTL has presented issues with its cash and marketable securities amounts. It has not enough levels to attend unexpected investment opportunities. This represents an alarming fact, since cash is one of the key variables in firm’s current ratio. As a result, the firm has had liquidity issues in some of the last 5 years. FY2016 presented a current ratio of 0.97, but in some years it showed worse levels (2015:0.58x, 2014:0.91x, 2013:0.89x, 2012:0.79x). The firm must maintain higher levels in cash, since it’s the only item inside current assets that has historically showed weakness. It is fundamental for CTL to cover its short term liabilities. A positive current ratio is responsible for guarantying firm’s capacity to run efficiently its business operations.

Reinvestment rate is negative, firm prioritizes dividend payout

CTL is currently investing in capital expenditures, which are mainly compounded by PPE and technology acquisitions. It is curious that the firm has also been selling PPE in the last 5 years. It has only sold the physical data centers; in other words, the concrete and steel, not the cloud and its softwares services. A possible target of this strategy is to increase efficiency in operations, by diminishing costs and pushing up earnings. However, as today, there has been no success: costs and operating expenses have been vaguely increasing in the last years. In addition, returns on assets have not shown significant improvements. Thus, PPE reduction has not yet achieved a significant goal, rather than cash emerged from its sales.

Firm’s invested capital has not been efficient since it has not leveraged revenues. CTL’s capital efficiency ratio has not been able to surpass the 0,48x level in the last 5 years. Although the firm is investing in CAPEX, its current reinvestment rate presents a negative level of -73.13%. This is explained by firm’s historical PPE divestures and high costs of depreciation. In fact, the firm has not been able to invest in working capital. Or maybe they don’t want to. Many telecom firms are implementing strategies which consist in maintaining a negative working capital. They collect all the money they can in advance and hold out to pay suppliers. In other words, these firms are being partly financed by consumer’s funds. Although this seems to be efficient for some businesses, firms must be very careful, since supplier’s relationship could be highly affected. This could clearly damage firm’s efficiency in operations.

Instead of reinvesting in working capital, which currently presents high negative levels, the firm prefers to compensate its stockholders with dividends. In theory, CTL can afford this dividend payout and stock repurchase if we consider its Total Cash Returned/FCFE, which had levels of 79% and 70% in 2016 and 2015 respectively. Nevertheless, in 2013 and 2014, the firm payed non-affordable amounts of cash, mainly represented by stock repurchase. CTL used is debt issue to fund these expenses.

It is dangerous for the firm to keep such negative amounts of Working Capital. Its behavior is clearly not paying off; CTL keeps decreasing its growth every year. Nevertheless, the reality is that the firm prefers to use its available funds to pay stockholders with cash. Is it a reasonable strategy? We think CTL must establish priorities: First its business, then its investors.

Negative fundamental growth: a reason to make changes

EBIT’s fundamental growth has been negative in the last 5 years. The firm is not growing and this has evidently caused it to divest its assets, looking for more efficiency. EPS growth has had the same downward trend, as a consequence of earning’s numbers decline in the past years. These negative growths are not new. The firm has had many years showing this behavior, fact that urges the firm to implement new strategies and changes. Without them, the firm is doomed to disappear in the long term.

CTL has been able to earn a 4.46% ROIC, metric that has been very stable in the last 5 years. This is a very poor rate if we consider that the firm’s cost of capital is currently higher (5.56% vs 4.46%). This means that CTL is currently generating no exceed returns after paying its cost of borrowing and earning its investment's returns, therefore destroying firm’s value. The same is happening with CTL’s ROE, which is way lower when compared to the firm’s cost of equity (4.45% vs 9.68%). Stock repurchase should increase ROE metric, but is hasn’t, due to firm’s continued decline in earnings. Besides all these, the firm has been able to maintain its FCFE and FCFF with good positive numbers, although of course, they are not presenting any growth.

Changes are coming, let’s just wait to see what happens

The firm is currently in a very complex situation. Revenues and earnings are decreasing and costs and expenses are increasing. The firm is trying to be more efficient by divesting data centers and other owned real estate, but its financials are currently not improving.

Right now the firm has assets held for sale, which refer to firm’s selling of its colocation business (valued in 2.15 billion). This includes +50 data centers located around the world (US, Europe & Asia). We are talking about Savvis business, an acquisition CTL made in 2011. The firm is selling this business to a joint venture made up of funds advised by BC Partners, Medina Capital Advisors and Longview Asset Management. With this operation, the firm will earn $2.15 billion and a 10% stake in the corresponding venture (valued in $150 million). Cash earned will be used to fund part of firm’s Level 3 Communications acquisition. Both strategies seem to be a firm’s response to its current financial situation.

Some say CTL and Level 3 will have a pretty hard time to integrate and generate synergy. In fact, one week after the deal announcement was made, stock price plunged 13%. However, we should take into account that when the firm announced it was in advanced talks with Level 3 (some weeks before), price increased in almost 18%. The reality is, that if they do achieve to complement efficiently, things could change for this enterprise. And this is just what CTL needed: to turn around its business. We will have to wait and see if CTL’s strategy works out in the long term. After all, something had to be made. CTL could just not continue in its present situation.

DCF Valuation

We did a DCF valuation, to analyze firm’s stock value without expected changes in the company. This is what it would happen to the firm if it stayed following its recent path, making no changes.

2-stage FCFF model. We let the company continue with its negative growth for the next 5 years (-1.17%) and then achieve a stable growth in perpetuity of 2.15%, same rate as the US economy (companies cannot grow at higher levels than its country’s economy).

Firm’s operating margin will keep decreasing in the following years as revenues continue to decline.

We used the firm’s effective tax rate (42%) in the base year, considering that it was what the firm really paid. Tax rate will move towards US marginal rate (40%) in the terminal year.

CTL’s cost of capital was computed with a 38% equity-62% debt capital structure, a beta reflecting the risk of its main business (telecom services) and an equity risk premium based on the firm’s local sales. ERP will not reflect out of states revenues since they are currently meaningless. We arrived to a 9.68% cost of equity, 3.09% cost of debt and a 5.56% cost of capital. Cost of capital will maintain its levels for the next 5 years and perpetuity.

EBIT’s growth will be function of firm’s current reinvestment rate and return on invested capital. Reinvestment rate in base year will be current -39.79% and it will continue to be negative, arriving to a -53% (firm’s last 5 years average). We are using this negative rate since the firm is liquidating some of its assets and drawing down its working capital. In perpetuity, the firm is expected to earn no exceed returns of (5.56% cost of capital 5.56% ROIC). We are being conservative about firm’s expected fundamental growth since last 5 years growth average has been significantly higher than current negative level (-3.75% vs -1.17%).

After arriving to an operating asset's value of $27,207 million, we added current firm's cash and marketable securities, subtracted current market value of debt and the value of the firm's outstanding options, which are an expected expense for the company. The DCF valuation generated a fair value of the stock of $14.51 per share. Firm’s stock valuation was made with the assumption that there were no expected changes in the company and that it would continue following its same recent path. It’s important to take into account that we were extremely conservative with our assumptions. Our valuation shows that without expected changes, CTL has not only bad financials, but also an overvalued stock.

Current firm’s business is not working in the best way, and changes had to be made. Though, as said before, we will have to wait until the firm new strategies take effect in current operations and financials. Market price already discounted the news. In the long term, we will know the results. What we currently know for sure is that CenturyLink is an uncertain investment. Is it possible for the firm to increase its stock price with these new changes? Of course it is. And if this happens, long positioned investors will be very well benefited.

Right now, it all depends in the resulting merger’s synergy.

Sources: All data comes from the firm's financial statements. Charts are creations of the author.

