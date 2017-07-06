Multimedia Weekly Digest: European Adventures

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

While the US was on holiday, there was a lot of news out of Europe so we concentrate this week on that part of the world. Lars Christensen starts things off with his podcast in front of the Bank of England to discuss and reflect on global monetary policy.

People talk about the herd behavior of investors; I think it's more reasonable to right now talk about the herd behavior of central banks. It seems like central bankers from the US to the ECB that it's time to tighten monetary conditions. But why? If you look at inflation expectations they've actually been declining in recent months. So why this urge to tighten monetary policy? Central bankers aren't only forward looking, they're backward looking to a very large extent. In the UK inflation has been rising very steeply since last year's vote on Brexit. That caused the pound to weaken and has pushed up headline inflation. However, that's not really a monetary shock that is mostly a negative supply shock that pushes up inflation. Something which central banks shouldn't react to.

Russell Investments chatted with Chief Investment Strategist Erik Ristuben about the market's reaction to European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's speech earlier in the week.

The exact meaning of Draghi's speech was very challenging to decipher, Ristuben emphasized. The initial reaction among many was that he was making a fairly hawkish statement. This is because Draghi first talked about how the ECB had to be persistent in pursuing a monetary policy that brought inflation in line with its objectives. Then, Ristuben noted, Draghi went on to reference a possible rewind of the fiscal stimulus and a halt of asset purchases. The market interpreted this as Draghi's way of preparing investors for the dreaded taper conversation in September - that is, the scaling back of the ECB's monetary stimulus program. The ultimate question, according to Ristuben, is whether or not Draghi was actually trying to prep the market for potential taper talks in September. What he was more likely attempting to do, in the view of Ristuben, is demonstrate to the market that much of what the ECB has been doing is working. For example, the European economy is becoming more self-sustaining and doesn't need as much support in the future as it's had. Therefore, in Ristuben's view, Draghi was simply saying that when the ECB reaches the point where it needs to start removing some of the measures it put in place to spur economic growth, it'll be prudent. "It was an interesting week," Ristuben concluded, "but I don't think Draghi is locked into a September announcement on the taper in any way, shape or form."

Felix Salmon, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann discussed the at times contradictory nature of Europe's bank regime and how it's affecting the region.

It was not that long ago that we were extolling the virtues of Europe's bank regime and how wonderfully it worked in Spain. We may have to amend that slightly. It turns out that when it comes to the PIIGS that they're not all the same when it comes to resolving their banks. Italy had two banks which were troubled and the European banking authorities determined they were insolvent, or not capable of continuing just as they did with the Spanish bank a few weeks ago except the result was a bit different. With the Spanish bank there was no state aid involved. What happened here [in Italy] is because the European body said it is not in the public interest for this bank to be resolved through EU law we will allow it be resolved essentially through Italian insolvency procedures.

Other SA multimedia

5 Minute Valuation Of IBM

Real Estate Prices Relative To Geography In The United States (Video)

User/Subscriber Economics: An Alternative View Of Uber's Value

Amazon On The Road To A Trillion Dollar Valuation - Galileo Russell's Idea Of The Month

Simon Property May Be Hated, But Now's The Time To Buy - Blue Harbinger's Mark Hines' Idea Of The Month

Real Estate Investment News (Video)

Housing News Weekly Recap 7-1-2017 (Video)

The Stock Market Is A Social System

Steve St. Angelo: Prepare For Asset Price Declines Of 50-75%

Jobs Data And 6 Housing-Related Stock Picks

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.