Envision Healthcare: Checking Out

Envision Healthcare (EVHC) is an American healthcare company that operates a large network of outpatient surgery centers. Shares of Envision Healthcare are down about 19% over the past twelve months. This is only the beginning in my view, and investors would be wise to avoid the company going forward. There are several problems here, but I’ll focus on the negative relationship between revenue and net income and free cash flow. I’ll also talk about the capital structure, along with the behaviour of insiders over the past five years.

Financial Snapshot

There are two primary problems in the financial statements here that will in the future harm investors in my view. The first relates to the relationship between revenue and net income, and the second relates to the troubled capital structure. I’ll go through each in turn.

In my view, the source of sustainable cash flows is ultimately net income. It’s where book value growth through retained earnings comes from. It’s where sustainable dividends come from. In short, it’s really quite important. Revenue growth is very good, but if it doesn’t lead to higher net income, what’s the point. When I ran a correlation between revenue growth and net income here, I found that there’s a slightly negative relationship (r=-.09) between the two. It seems that the more this company sells, the greater the losses, which is hardly what an investor wants to see.

For those who prefer looking at free cash flow, the disturbing trend is still evident.

Finally, it should be pointed out that the relationship lingers when looking at the first quarter of this year relative to the last. Revenue has of course risen dramatically, but the losses (and share count) have ballooned. All of this prompts the question: if rising revenues won’t improve net income or cash flow, what on Earth will?

Along with the problems relating to the disconnect between revenue and net income are the two significant problems with the capital structure. First is the large amount of debt outstanding. It has grown to the point where interest expense forms a significant part (38%) of operating income and absolutely swamps net income. There seems to be no evidence that the company is reducing the amount of debt present. On the bright side, about 80% of this debt is due in more than 5 years, so there’s no immediate risk of a solvency crisis.

In addition, more than 80% of the firm’s capital structure is made up of goodwill and other intangible assets. This is obviously the result of the Amsurg acquisition, and it should be noted that most acquisitions are troublesome.

Insider Ownership

The market is rife with informational asymmetries and we’d be foolish to ignore them. If we play any game (including investing), it only makes sense to pay attention to the moves of those who have greater insights than we do. With that in mind, we should spend some time talking about the trend of insider ownership. Insiders live and breathe the company, so they likely know more about what outsiders like us can ever know about the firm. If insiders are buying en masse, that sends a very strong signal in my view. If, on the other hand, insiders own increasingly less of the firm, that may be a signal to get out. In the case of Envision, insider ownership reveals a disturbing trend. Low insider ownership alone wouldn’t be enough for me to eschew a given company, but added to the points already raised, it’s worth noting as another reason to avoid the shares.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for EVHC would turn bearish with a daily close below $61.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a very steep uptrend that began on June 9. From here we see the shares falling to the $55.00 level over the next three months.

Today we may buy EVHC put options which will provide us with approximately 145x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $63.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

It’s obvious that there are some growth drivers present here, given the highly fragmented $98 billion markets that Envision competes in. In particular, there are tremendous growth opportunities in the Emergency Department and Hospitalise Services segment for the firm. The difficulty for me is that even if the firm grows, what benefit will that be to increasingly diluted shareholders? With an EV/EBIT ratio of 34, investors are currently making an earnings yield in the neighborhood of just under 3%, which is too low given the ongoing risks here. In my view it makes sense for investors to hold off and re-consider these shares when the company starts showing a profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EVHC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.