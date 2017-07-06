The Coca-Cola Company: Swap Your Long For A Short

The company still increases its DPS and its total cash returned to stockholders. Nevertheless, it will soon be difficult for the firm to sustain current levels.

The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE: KO) stock has been growing since the beginning of 2017. It has faced an implied standard deviation of 1.70x with a mean price of US$ 42.51. Volatility has generated a lowest price of US$ 39.75 back in February and a highest price of US$ 45.61 in June. YTD return is ~7.47%. Coca Cola has had a slow growth due to firm’s deep matureness. Consequently, it doesn’t have too much room to grow with its main products and its stock might be reflecting this. We did a DCF valuation in order to find a gap opportunity with market mistakes. But first, let us tell you some key facts which drove our assumptions. In this way, you will be able to better understand DCF results.

(Source: Trading View graphs, Author's technical analysis)

What is happening with the soft beverage industry and how KO has been affected?

Soft Beverage industry is a very competitive one since it has many big players such as PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) and Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE: DPS). In the industry, firms’ revenues are seasonal and function of weather. For The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), revenues usually increase during the second and third calendar quarters.

We are living in a world that is caring more about health and fitness. Soda drinks are full of sugar and additives. This has negatively impacted the industry causing a slowdown in soda consumption and therefore in KO’s performance. The firm has been trying to face its main products demand slowdown through product portfolio diversification. Even though the firm is well known by its most branded product (COKE), many of you don’t know that in some regions the firm is selling more of its sugar free beverages than its famous coke. The firm owns more than 500 non-alcoholic beverage brands with products such as sparkling beverages, waters, enhanced waters, juices, ready to drink beverages and coffees, energy drinks and sport drinks. KO owns Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite: 4 of the world’s top 5 non-alcoholic sparkling beverage brands.

All these brands and products are offered to consumers in the following regions: Eurasia & Africa, Europe, LATAM, North America and Asia Pacific. They are channeled through KO’s world largest beverage system distribution with a network of Company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution system as well as independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers and retailers. In addition, it is important to say that 50% of firm’s revenues come from North America.

Apart from portfolio diversification strategy to face industry issues, KO is refranchising its controlling bottling factories. The strategy focuses mainly in North America in order to take advantage of refranchising results since firm’s majority revenues in this region are driven by sales of finished beverages. With its refranchising strategy, the firm is seeking for less capital expenditure, less operating expenses, higher operating margins and in this way, higher free cash flows and more value added to the firm.

Financial performance

Slowdown in soda consumption has decreased KO’s revenues. In a compound annual growth rate basis, revenues have gone down 2.71% in the last 5 years. For FY2016, the company showed a decline YoY of ~5%, maximum decrease in the last 5 years. It is important to mention that revenue decrease between 2015 and 2014 also showed higher negative levels than firm’s 5 year CAGR. Poor performance in revenues is a consequence of firm’s refranchising strategy’s start. Why do we say this? SG&A expenses margin has been decreasing in the last 5 years and it significantly declined in FY2015. For FY2016, the metric maintained 2015 levels (~23%). Even though SG&A expenses improved, operating income has been decreasing too. Nevertheless, operating margin has been stable in the last 5 years, fact that shows operating efficiency and refranchising pay-off.



(Source: KO Financial Statements, Author's charts)

Net earnings and margin have showed a negative growth in the last years. Since 2012, net margin has been decreasing as a result of higher levels of indebtedness and interest expense. It is essential to mention that North America’s operating margin is the lowest of the regions and 50% of firm’s revenues emerge from that location. Thus, with KO’s refranchising strategy mainly established in North America, the firm could really improve its operating efficiency.

KO’s efficiency can also be seen through its cash conversion cycle. Firm’s CCS has been decreasing significantly in the last 4 years. The positive impact has been through DIO and DPO. DIO behavior tells us that the company is converting its inventory faster in cash, showing sales efficiency. In addition, DPO’s increase tell us KO is taking advantage of its well-known brand and good past relationship with suppliers. The company is getting way better credit deals. The positive impact from DSO helps company’s efficiency in turning cash into sales and then back into cash. However, it is important for KO to be very careful with DPO since it could cause a supplier's relationship issue.

(Source: KO Financial Statements, Author's charts)

Most companies are taking advantage of low interest rates in order to get more debt to finance buyback programs. KO is not far behind but it is not taking as much advantage of low interest rate as other companies. Book interest rate meaningfully grew the last 5 years while total debt (including all contractual obligations such as operating leases) has grown 6.97% in a compound annual growth rate. Other companies such as The Home Depot Company (NYSE: HD) have grown their debt but cut their book interest rate at the same time. It is important to say that the firm is getting more short-term debt than long-term debt, pushing the company in a short-term pressure. In addition, key debt ratios are high. TD/EBITDA is above 3x level (for FY2016 4.39x) and it’s been increasing the last 5 years. Financial leverage has been growing fast. It has gone from 0.98x in 2012 to current 1.98x due to higher debt and less equity. This is not disturbing since it is explained by firm’s repurchase program. All repayment capacity ratios are below 1x (TDRC: 0.71 | SSDRC: 0.91 | FCCR: 0.38). The fixed coverage ratio, which measures short term debt repayment capacity, has shown low and worrying levels. Nevertheless, the company has been able to face its current obligations with its current assets (FY 2016 current ratio: 1.28x).

(Source: KO Financial Statements, Author's charts)

Regarding capital efficiency, firm’s ROIC has showed a downward trend since 2012. It hasn’t fallen significantly but it is a fact that KO’s return on invested capital is getting lower with time. KO’s 2016 ROIC was 13.90%. In addition, industry’s ROIC averages ~20%. This means that KO is making less exceed returns than the industry. This is not considered disturbing since the firm has still strong exceeds returns and it is currently in a matureness age. Remember that ROIC is function of firm’s age. The more maturity, the less ROIC it will have. Concerning return on equity, the metric fell from 2012 to 2014. Since its last low level, it has increased to almost 2012 levels (FY2012 ROE 28.72% | FY2016 ROE 25.42%). The improvement is a consequence of stock repurchase, which make equity to shrink and return measures to sky rock. In addition, the firm has a low reinvestment rate when compared to the industry. Reinvestment rate has averaged ~14% in the last 5 years and current industry’s reinvestment rate is ~21%. For FY2015, you can see a high reinvestment rate due to a 16% acquisition of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), which has helped KO to diversify its product portfolio into healthier beverages.

(Source: KO Financial Statements, Author's chart)

The firm is well known in capital markets due to its dividend growth. Since 2000, KO’s DPS has grown 8.51% in compound annual growth rate. Regarding its 2000-2017 period, the company had its DPS highest growth back in 2004 and since then it has decelerated its trend. KO has been returning cash to stockholders in the last decade through cash dividends and buybacks. Firm’s capacity to generate free cash flow to equity is impressive. Nevertheless, the company has decreased its FCFE in the last 2 years. In the last 2 years, the company has returned non-affordable cash to stockholders. If we continue to see a net earnings cut, the company will raise even more its non-affordable cash returned. KO might be able to fund the payout (dividends + Stock Repurchase) in the short-term but it is not possible for a company to pay more than what it can afford in the long term. In addition, the company is levering its stock repurchase with short-term debt. Its credit risk profile is getting worse and the firm might have some troubles getting loans in the near future.

(Source: KO Financial Statements, Author's charts)

DCF valuation

With recent outlook in mind, we decided to value The Coca-Cola Company through a 2-stage DCF model. Firm’s stable margins are explained by its matureness level. As a result of firm’s refranchising strategy, we believe revenues and operating earnings will continue to decrease in the following years. Therefore, we applied a cut in firm’s growth stage of -0.44%. For stable stage, we considered that KO will be able to keep economy’s pace. We let the company keep its tax benefits in the growth stage although it will pay marginal rate in perpetuity. After all, companies cannot sustain tax benefits in the long term and they tend to pay full tax rates.

Coca-Cola is currently unable to create that much organic growth. The firm already conquered the world with its main product. However, we think the company’s diversification product strategy will continue and for this reason the firm will grow through inorganic growth with acquisitions of companies in other segments of the industry (just like they did with Monster Beverage Corporation). We established a 14.6% reinvestment rate (5Y reinvestment rate average) and let the rate move towards industry’s average (21%). For the stable stage, KO will need to invest ~28% of its operating earnings in order to keep economy’s pace.

As previously mentioned, the firm is arriving to deep maturity. For this reason, ROIC will decline from its current ~14% to 11.80% in growth stage. For the stable stage we let the company earn 2.70% exceed returns. After all, KO is a giant in its industry and will start playing a key paper in other segments with its diversification strategy.

Cost of capital used to discount cash flows was computed with 83%-17% capital structure, an equity risk premium reflecting KO’s associated risk to mature markets and its global presence in the sector. Soft beverage risk business was reflected through industry’s beta. In addition, cost of debt was taken from YTM’s long-term debt outstanding. YTM of long-term bonds were compared with credit rating through corporative default spreads. Thereby, we arrived to a 6.62% cost of equity, 1.82% after-tax cost of debt and 5.79% cost of capital. Moreover, we decided that the company will decrease its risk arriving to the implied risk premium of mature markets (based on US market). In the stable stage, the company will keep exceed returns of around 2.7% due to positive diversification strategy results and competitive advantages such as brand name, market share, and developed marketing channels.

(Source: KO Financial Statements, Author's chart)

We decided to increase our confidence by sensitizing key variables. We used fundamental growth rate in the first stage of the model and exceed returns in stable stage. After all, operating earnings growth and exceed returns are the crucial variables to destroy or create value. Thus, we arrived to a worst-case scenario where KO will keep its current cut in EBIT (-1.71%) and will gain just 0.71% exceed returns in perpetuity. The fact that people is inclining for healthy food and drinks could keep affecting soda’s consumption, therefore decreasing KO’s main products demand. For the stable stage we consider recently described assumptions. In the optimistic scenario, we believe KO will grow 1% year over year with 3.71% exceed returns in perpetuity. After all, the company is making 2 big changes in its business. Product portfolio diversification may cause the company to migrate to other segments in the industry and thus increase revenues. In addition, firm’s refranchising strategy could help improve its operating efficiency.

(Source: Author's valuation model)

Technical Analysis

It is important to make it clear that we don’t mix different investment approaches. In other words, we don’t base our stock forecast using technical analysis at the same time we use fundamental or relative valuation. Nevertheless, we always take a look at the technical view of stock’s price action in order to have a better entry point and to acquire a short-term view.

At this time, we considered proper to mention our technical view of the stock. The stock is currently in levels that Wall Street hasn’t seen since late 90’s. As you may see in the chart, the price has made several attempts to break out important resistance levels at ~44$. Price is currently ranging in an uptrend channel. Stock price hasn’t gone up clean. Furthermore, MACD indicator is showing strong (very strong due to monthly candles) divergence. This means that the indicator is anticipating a downside in the stock price. If our technical analysis is correct, we will see soon a downside in the stock. It is probable for the stock price to arrive at ~28$.

(Source: Trading View graphs, Author's technical analysis)

Conclusions

Soft beverage industry is currently facing a decrease in the soda segment, which has impacted negatively in KO’s revenues and operating earnings. KO has started to diversify its product portfolio with sugar free and healthier products.

Even though revenues and earnings have been decreasing, the company has been able to maintain earning margins and significantly decrease SG&A expenses margin. After all, a good company is not the one that sells a lot. Instead, it is the one capable to maintain or improve earning margins through operating efficiency.

Efficiency ratios show that cash conversion cycle has been cut significantly thanks to improvements in days inventory outstanding and better credits of suppliers reflected in increase of days payable outstanding. KO must take care of its relationship with suppliers. If the firm continues to rise days payable, it might fall in supplier issues.

Regarding indebtedness, the firm is highly levered. It has raised its debt mainly with short-term loans. The firm is raising its book interest rate as it gets more debt. Companies in Wall Street are doing the opposite thing, they are taking more advantage of low interest rates. They increase debt at the same time its book interest rate shrink. KO’s indebtedness has put pressure in repayment capacity ratios. FCCR is way below 1x (0.38x for 2016). Additionally, TD/EBITDA is above 3x and has been showing an upward trend.

The company has been increasing its DPS in the past years. We are in a decade of buy backs and KO is not falling behind. The firm is returning non-affordable cash to stockholders. The issue is that KO is funding its repurchase program with short term debt and its book interest rate has significantly increased. The firm won’t be able to sustain its levels of cash returned to stockholders.

We believe KO is getting closer to deep matureness. This conclusion jumped when we saw the firm’s historical return on invested capital (it has been decreasing) and the beginning of its refranchising strategy. We strongly believe the company will get more efficient and less risky.

Firm’s success has depended and will depend on its ability to connect with consumers by lining up itself with the environment. In other words, KO’s business success is and will be a result of its ability to change business as consumer preferences change. Its ability to generate free cash flows will depend on reductions in COGS, OPEX and CAPEX, as a consequence of its refranchising strategy and well managed operations.

It is not common to found the same results when valuing and pricing a stock. We did a technical analysis over KO stock and found the same result as our DCF valuation. We want to repeat: it is important to make clear to readers that it is not prudent to mix investment approaches and we don’t do that. This is a one-time coincidence. Technical analysis must be used in order to get better entries in the stock market or for short-term trading. Fundamental valuation must be used for long-term investments.

In our DCF valuation we found the company overvalued by the market. We establish a strong sell recommendation of the stock with a downside opportunity of 42%. It might be time to take profits and look for another soft beverage company with long-term possibilities to grow. Our KO’s stock price target is US$ 26.18 per and it ranges between US$ 21.84 and US$ 29.11 per share.

Sources: All data comes from the firm's financial statements. Charts are creations of the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.