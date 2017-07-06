3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 6, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily series of digests designed to help you understand the latest news in pharma and biotech, as well as how to put it into perspective!

So let's get start!

Merck's setbacks mount...

At this point, the immune checkpoint inhibitor space is starting to feel like a see-saw. Several months of mounting ecstasy, like what Merck (NYSE:MRK) had in early 2017, followed by falls back to earth.

Recently, MRK was the unfortunate stumbler, this time in multiple myeloma. The company announced that it was placing on clinical hold two phase 3 studies involving combinations of pembrolizumab and standard immunomodulatory drugs from Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). This follows a previous announcement covered last month where Merck's enrollment in these trials was paused.

Now, it looks like the end for these combinations.

Looking forward: Tough to predict that this would shake out this way. But MRK and CELG are savvy enough to know when to cut losses, and the benefit to risk ratio here was clearly not supportive of continued development. I said it before, and I'll say it again...this is not a positive for patients with multiple myeloma, and it feels like a double whammy when a certain exciting combo doesn't work, even though it feels like these drugs have been lighting the world on fire.

...and Bristol-Myers scores a much-needed win

But the MRK competitor Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is now hoping to turn around its misfortunes for nivolumab.

In recent months, one emerging unanswered question is the potential benefit of using immune checkpoint inhibitors earlier in therapy, and not just for metastatic disease. Clinicians want to know if immune checkpoint inhibitors can make effective "adjuvant" therapies, that is, helping to control tumors after surgery and radiation.

BMY announced results of the phase 3 CheckMate 238 study, which assessed nivolumab versus ipilimumab in patients with resected stage IIIb/c or IV melanoma who were at high risk of recurrence.

The study met its primary endpoint of improved recurrence-free survival, though specifics were not divulged in the press release.

Looking forward: Inch by inch, immunotherapy is gaining ground. Now, it looks like the improvement seen with nivolumab in metastatic disease compared with ipilimumab also carries over to resectable disease as well. This bodes well for other studies in different tumor areas, and hopefully, the immune checkpoints continue their march into the treatment landscape across all tumors.

Array BioPharma regroups and re-attacks in melanoma

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) has had a somewhat bumpy road for its promising Mek inhibitor binimetinib. Earlier this year, its drug application with the FDA (based on the phase 3 NEMO study) was withdrawn, due to an apparent assessment by the company that the results were not strong enough to move forward with the submission.

However, now it has announced the submission of its NDA to the FDA for the combination of binimetinib and encorafenib, based on the phase 3 COLUMBUS data first presented last year and updated a few months ago. These results were unambiguous: nearly doubled progression-free survival compared with vemurafenib monotherapy with manageable toxicity.

Looking forward: The COLUMBUS data looked strong when they were presented. I have a pretty good feeling this will move successfully through the FDA, though there could always be something that hangs up the process that we're not yet paying attention to. However, it's good that ARRY followed through on its goals of getting an application to the FDA in rapid fashion.

Conclusions

So today we are forced to take the good with the bad, though in retrospect it's all not terribly surprising news. MRK had to pause enrollment in its myeloma studies just last month. BMY already knew that nivo beat ipi in the metastatic setting, so it made sense that those gains would translate here as well. And ARRY has been crystal clear about moving forward with the bini/enco combo.

