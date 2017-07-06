Tempo And Mode In The Evolution Of The Markets

Concerned Investors Mob Wall Street in 1929

I have long been interested in the way that natural systems evolve over time. For many years I have studied and followed the great scientific debate over the specific mechanisms of biological evolution. The scientific debate for some time now has revolved around whether organisms primarily evolve gradually via numerous small mutations over great periods of time, or whether, alternatively, organisms evolve in great spurts of new species generation sandwiched between long periods of stasis. Biologists have long favored the former (with important exceptions), whereas many paleontologists have favored the latter (with important exceptions), which they have termed evolution via “punctuated equilibria.” This term (Chart 1) was invented many years ago by famous paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould to describe some of the evidence he saw in the fossil record. While there is probably room for both mechanisms to be operating over time in the realm of biological evolution, there are nevertheless important differences implied by whichever pathway is actually thought to have occurred in a given evolutionary line (Chart 2).

Chart 1: Schematic Showing a “Punctuated Equilibrium” Model

Chart 2: Graphic Depiction of Evolution: Gradualism vs. Punctuated Equilibrium

At this juncture, readers might reasonably ask, “Great, but how does this relate to the markets?” I believe that the markets have evolved over time, and how exactly they’ve evolved is quite possibly an important thing to know. The reason is simply this: just as in biological evolution, by analogy markets may have evolved via different mechanisms which have different implications for investors. For example, the markets of my youth (1970’s) seem vastly different than the markets of today. In the 1970’s, brokers commonly had access to information that was proprietary, and the investing public generally did not have access to that information. As a result, fees were much higher than now, and trading activity was much more constrained by cost considerations and lack of data than now. The behavior of investors was thus much different, in several ways: 1) there was almost no index trading; 2) there was very little option or futures trading; 3) there were almost no hedge funds; 4) there was almost no computer trading; and 5) the average holding period was over six years, compared to only 20 months now (Chart 3).

Chart 3: Graphic Depiction of Declining Investor Patience

The sharp reduction in average NYSE holding period appears to have been caused in part by the near-simultaneous impacts of the computer revolution, the facilitation of options trading via the Black-Scholes options formula, and the deregulation of the investment banking business (Chart 4). What is interesting to note is that the rate of change, as measured by the falling average NYSE holding period, accelerated rapidly from around 1975 to around 1987 (during the early part of the computer revolution). Holding periods for the NYSE have increased in minor sub-trends twice since then (i.e., 1987-90; 2009-14), with a gradual decline in between, but as of 2015 are essentially unchanged since around 1988. So when markets evolved from the pre-computer age to the computer trading age, and on to the present fast-trading algorithm-dominated age, the change was apparently pretty rapid, quite early, and seemingly permanent. This might permit us to use the “punctuated equilibrium” model as an analogy for what occurred with regard to investor behavior as measured by the average NYSE holding period metric. Essentially then, the change was rapid and permanent and has been followed by stasis (at least with respect to NYSE holding periods).

Chart 4: Events That Changed the Markets

It is somewhat surprising that the more recent algo-trading revolution had so little apparent impact on NYSE holding periods, compared to the original computer revolution. However, are there other metrics to be considered nowadays? A TED Talks presentation in 2011 by Yan Ohayon suggested that at that point in time, High-Frequency Trading (“HFT”) represented about 73% of all trades (Chart 5). JPMorgan has more recently estimated (Marko Kolanovic, quoted by Evelyn Cheng, 2017) that in 2017 around 90% of all discretionary trades do not involve the use of stock fundamentals; i.e., they are driven by computer algorithms that are based instead on correlations and momentum. This seems a likely amount in terms of the number of trades, but the lack of impact on average NYSE holding periods since 1988 (cf. Chart 3 above) suggests that the dollar volume of “HFT” is probably not all that high on the NYSE. However, there is reason to believe that the missing dollar volumes have simply migrated elsewhere (i.e., to other stock exchanges, and to options and futures exchanges), as well as quite probably to the notorious “dark pools” that many large firms now use for block trading. More importantly, the biggest market change resulting from algo-trading or “HFT” may be the increased tendency towards market dysfunction or flash crashes (Charts 6, 7, 8) that are essentially random in nature. These events now frequently occur amongst various stock, bond, and derivatives ETFs, a range of individual stocks, and even various currencies and commodities.

Chart 5: A 2011 Estimate of the Volume of “HFT” (Algo-Trading)

Chart 6: “HFT”-Induced Flash Crash in 2010 Illustrates Market Evolution

Chart 7: “HFT”-Induced Flash Crash in Gold & Silver, 1/06/2014

Chart 8: “HFT”-Induced Flash Crash in Amazon (AMZN), 6/09/2017

The relevance of algo-trading to market evolution is based on the fact that actual risk levels for the markets have been increasing systematically due to a combination of factors: 1) record-high margin debt (Chart 9), reflective of increased speculative trading; 2) dominant index trading (e.g., ETFs) relative to fundamental investing (mutual funds), reflective (Chart 10) of increasing faith in passive investing; 3) dominant algo-trading volumes in nearly every market, reflective of massive, technically legal front-running, order manipulation, and other kinds of flash trading that are potentially dangerous (cf. Charts 6, 7, 8 above) to markets; and 4) the increasing prevalence of dangerously crowded trades (Chart 11) based on commonly used algorithms. These factors may act as forcing functions which could greatly increase the magnitude of a sell-off in fairly short order. It is not hard to believe that this combination of market forces could thus cause another evolutionary jump in the way markets act, similar to that experienced in the early phases of the computer revolution.

Chart 9: Record-High Margin Debt Has Increased Risk

Chart 10: Index-Based ETFs Have Been Replacing Mutual Funds

Chart 11: Crowded Trades Cost Traders Big Money in 2016

How might such an evolutionary jump (to use the metaphor of “punctuated equilibria”) transpire? There are three potential drivers: 1) extreme risk due to elevated valuations and declining breadth (John Hussman, 2017); 2) the impending next computer revolution to be driven by various Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications to investing; and 3) the growing role of central banks in direct equity market manipulation. I believe that the next major market drawdown will be remarkable for its speed and depth because of the combined effects of the forcing functions just mentioned. I also think that the currently extreme valuations (Chart 12) and near-record complacency (Chart 13) in the markets could greatly exacerbate the negative tendencies of the afore-mentioned forcing functions. The angst that might result from another 50-60% drawdown of major indexes, especially if it follows a waterfall pattern as it did in 1987 and 2008, could potentially lead to regulatory changes that are currently unexpected. But the main result of a sell-off might be investor reluctance to play the markets using momentum strategies after getting burned yet again.

Chart 12: Valuations Are Extreme

Chart 13: Market Complacency at 37-Yr. High

There is also the potential for another big change in the way markets work based on new technological advances. Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) programs may be the Next Big Thing for markets (Charts 14, 15), because they could potentially simultaneously track both fundamentals and sentiment to produce risk-adjusted allocations that are temporarily more accurate and involve less dangerously volatile results than many investors are currently experiencing. What will be the impact on markets of very cheap, very “sophisticated” advice on asset allocation? Won’t everyone end up holding the same things? In fact, isn’t that already happening for other reasons? It is difficult to predict what will happen, but relatively easy to see that AI-driven financial software could revolutionize the way market participants act over the long run. In the short run, human emotions and irrationality will no doubt continue to dominate.

Chart 14: AI Will Probably Soon Surpass Human Intelligence

Chart 15: AI-Driven Robo-Advisors May Yet Change the Markets

It is interesting and perhaps fairly important to note that market interventions by central banks are now the norm (Chart 16), and although this has helped drive an epic global bull run, the end game for this has probably not been fully thought out, least of all by the central bankers themselves. Continuous global QE since 2008 has resulted in regionally poor supplies of bonds (Chart 17), such that in countries like Japan and Switzerland, equity purchases under QQE programs are now happening all of the time (Chart 18). The willingness of many central banks to directly intervene in multiple markets is extremely dangerous, in my opinion. The danger derives from the following facts: 1) central banks are completely price insensitive; so naturally 2) central bank equity purchases are also having the effect of destroying market price signals in the short term; 3) the goal of central bank equity purchases is to artificially circumvent the rules of capitalism in order to boost short-term confidence, but the negative effects on long-term confidence have been ignored; and 4) moral hazard is now entrenched in the system because the market has not been allowed to meaningfully correct in years, setting up a situation where market bets are made by major players with central bank action often known in advance.

Chart 16: Central Bank Asset Purchases Continue At Fast Pace

Chart 17: Central Banks Have Bought So Much Fixed Income, There’s Almost Nothing Left to Buy (in Some Cases)

Chart 18: So Now BOJ’s Equity Purchases Dominate Japanese Market

Where this is taking us is unknowable, but I’ll make a conjecture: this is a game for fools, and a heavy price will eventually be paid. Capitalism has effectively been reduced to a state-run enterprise in some countries, and as F.A. Hayek pointed out many years ago, state-run enterprises always lead people to horrible outcomes in the long run. The Fed and other central banks appear to have created a Frankenstein monster, and they dare not lose control of it now. I fear that the next market evolution will be permanently-supported artificial stock and bond markets that have no foundation in capitalism, and offer rewards only for the biggest risk-takers. In fact, I would question whether governments will even allow a normal sell-off to occur now (Chart 19). That means that the only way corrections will come is via unexpected crashes, as in 1987 and 2008. It is ironic that the democratization of the markets brought on by the computer revolution is now in the process of being permanently reversed by the wild behavior of global central banks. I like gold (IAU, GLD) and bonds (WHOSX, TLT, IEF) in this harsh environment.

Chart 19: Global QE Continues to Control Markets

