GM, Ford And Other Carmakers Continue To Spin Their Wheels

On Monday's half-day for the market, the nation's major auto brands -- including stalwarts Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM) -- announced June's sales activity. They weren't "good" on a year-over-year basis, but in that the collective 13.2% y-o-y decline was smaller than the anticipated drop, F and GM shares popped on the relatively good news. Ford's sales were only down 5% versus an expected 6% dip, though GM's decline of 4.7% was larger than the anticipated pullback of 3.4%. Overall though, activity was not as weak as projected.

As has always been the case though, it didn't take long for the market to conclude that "better than expected" isn't the same thing as "good." Stocks of both names, along with their peers, began to struggle on Wednesday as reality began to (re)set in.

The auto industry is still fighting a cyclical uphill battle.

The Evidence is Piling Up

Just for the record, yes, I'm the same guy who routinely points out after the end of every month that the carmaking business is fighting a losing battle shortly after each monthly sales report. I do so, largely because the evidence against these companies continues to mount.

June was no exception.

The chart below tells the tale. Defenders -- and presumable owners -- of these stocks continue to contend the business is simply plateauing at 2016's record levels rather than peeling back. With the year-over-year comparison now showing twelve declines in the past sixteen months, however, there's not a lot of "plateau" evident yet. Even sales growth of trucks is slowing, and their growth has been more than offset by the deterioration of the passenger vehicle business.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

And as has also been the case for some time now, car companies are increasingly desperate to get their vehicles off of lots and in consumers' driveways. June's average buyer incentive was a whopping $3661. That was a record level for June, according to J.D. Power and LMC Automotive, sustaining a long-standing uptrend in buyers' incentives that ultimately chips away at margins.

Source: J.D. Powers/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines, June-2017

The counterargument is simply that vehicles are becoming more expensive -- especially trucks and SUV's -- so the rising incentive levels may or may not be a major red flag. Incentives on trucks and SUV's last month were still up $350 from June-2016's mark though, and much of the reason larger vehicles are landing on car lots with higher MSRP's is their increasing costs to manufacture.

In other words, the broad rise in incentives is becoming increasingly difficult to spin as irrelevant.

Simultaneously, the amount of inventory sitting on dealer's lots continues to swell. Industry-wide it ended May at about 67 days' supply. Last month, GM's dealers were collectively sporting 105 days' worth of vehicles. Ford's inventory on dealers' lots was a more palatable 66 days, but that's still higher than the company's healthy norm.

Source: J.D. Powers/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines, June-2017

But, buyers continue to struggle to make the purchases they are making. The length of new-purchase loans now average nearly 70 months as a means of keeping monthly payments as low as possible, yet the average monthly payment from last month's new loans stood at $517... the highest monthly payment average this year so far.

And yet, ironically, the biggest headwind Ford and GM are facing now in terms of competition is themselves -- the vehicles they made between one and four years ago that are now being driven back to car lots as they come off lease. Dealers have to do something with them, and to get them off their lots are being forced to increasingly discount those not-very-used cars.

J.D. Powers and the NADA haven't posted their official updates for June, but as of May, prices for used cars were still in a broad pullback despite May's slight upward blip.

Source: J.D. Powers/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines, June-2017

The trend is expected to worsen too. As Wolf Richter explained on Tuesday, sales of used vehicles are expected to soar to a record-breaking 41 million vehicles this year... a tally largely driven by deals that are increasingly too good to pass up. In April Morgan Stanley opined used car prices could fall by 20% through 2021, and possibly fall as much as 50%.

Each used vehicle a consumer buys is one less new vehicle the market needs.

Bottom Line for GM, Ford and Others

Don't read the message as one of doom, or a lack of value. The only thing that could truly pull the rug out from underneath the automobile market is en economic recessions, which isn't on the foreseeable horizon. Cars are only moving into a cyclical lull, and though it could take two to three years to work through excess inventory and adjust capacity, Ford, GM and their peers will survive. It may be ugly, but they'll survive.

This also isn't a matter of value. Ford shares are only trading at 7.1 times their forward-looking earnings, while GM is priced at a forward-looking P/E ratio of 5.9. Both would be bargains were it any other industry. Indeed, both are bargains for the automaking industry, regardless of where we are in any cycle.

It's also worth noting that GM at least is intentionally ramping up its inventory levels because it will be shutting down some plants for more than two months to retool for new pickup truck models and designs.

That's not how the market is working/thinking right now though. Right now, these stocks are responding reactively to headlines, and headlines are a relative matter. That is to say, as long as the today's reported look worse than yesterday's, last month's and last year's data, these stocks will be viewed -- and priced -- in a pessimistic light. Hold them at your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.