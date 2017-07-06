Parker-Hannifin Can Reach $200 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/5/17)

Wait for Exelixis stock to come down before buying.

Home Depot is a better play on housing than Lowe's.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 5.

Bullish Calls

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH): The company had two good quarters, and the stock could reach $200 in the next six months.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV): Cramer likes this spun-off company.

Bearish Calls

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW): It's an okay stock, but Cramer prefers Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): The stock is at a 52-week high, and Cramer suggested waiting for a decline before buying.

