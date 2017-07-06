The Day Ahead - Trump, ADP, Oil Inventory And Services PMI

President Trump is in Europe, and heading to the G20, where statements on trade and other issues could affect securities.

Jobs data from ADP would normally dictate market direction today, but the President is now in Europe for the G20 meeting. There is some concern about just what may come of the meeting and his individual meetings with various leaders. I expect investors would prefer to see a more cohesive U.S. leader this time around, given recent negative feedback from Germany and China. Investors will also want to pay close attention to U.S. oil inventory data this morning and service sector PMI data, along with retail chain store sales.

Briefly on Wednesday

Stocks benefited yesterday from a mixed Fed perspective expressed in the FOMC meeting minutes regarding when the Fed might begin shrinking its balance sheet. However, oil prices slid most of the day on a suspect driver; reports that Russia would not support further production cuts were reportedly behind the move. Why that question was asked of Russia in the first place, given recent gains in oil prices back to almost $50 for Brent Crude, or why the story achieved so much market attention seems quite suspect to me. But somehow it reportedly drove a significant decline in energy prices. Later in the day, data from the American Petroleum Institute (NYSEMKT:API) helped oil prices stabilize some. The decline is unjustified in my opinion, given the possibility of an oil shock now that Saudi Arabia is at odds with Qatar, and with Iran and Turkey in the middle of it all. I see dips like yesterday's as a buying opportunity.

Security 07-05-17 Premarket Indication SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.2% -0.5% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.1% NA PowerShares QQQ (Nasdaq: QQQ) +1.0% -0.8% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) -0.3% -1.0% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +0.1% NA iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures (NYSE: VXX) +0.2% +0.4% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) Unchanged NA United States Oil (NYSE: USO) -3.9% +1.6% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) +0.4% -0.03% Vanguard FTSE Europe (NYSE: VGK) -0.01% NA SPDR Emerging Asia Pacific (NYSE: GMF) +0.1% NA

The Day Ahead

The President was in Poland this morning for a friendly meeting with that nation's leader. He talked up liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) sales and missile shield cooperation. As President Trump moves on to the G20, where we are not sure if he will be mending relationships or damaging them, there is good reason for concern. And, make no mistake, these meetings and words spoken in them matter to markets. Though, there are some among us (read me) who are not quite sure yet if the President's approach is not counter-intuitively effective. After all, his presidential campaign was just that.

Still, if reports are true that the United States may threaten trade war generally or with those nations (read China) who do not support the U.S. in its effort to stress North Korea, well that could be problematic for stocks.

Data Drivers

We will start to get into some labor market data Thursday, with the ADP estimate of private payrolls and Challenger's layoff data due.

Announced corporate layoffs amounted to 51,692 in May. It marked a significant spike, so given the trend existing before May, I would look for layoffs to slip back to between 35,000 to 45,000 in June. A bigger number might raise a few eyebrows for trend seekers.

ADP's Private Employment Report offers an estimate of a component of Friday's government data on labor. Still, given the importance of the government data and the fact that the media has to talk about something, this data will be a focal point Thursday. Economists expect ADP's figure will mark 178K for June. It read 253K for May, but the government data was reported much lower at 147K. In other words, I would not read too much into this data point, especially given the government's release is just hours away.

Service sector data (PMI) will be reported by ISM and Markit Thursday morning. The service sector is significantly more important (90%) to the American economy than is manufacturing, so pay attention. ISM expects the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index to read 56.5 for June, down from 56.9 in May. I'm looking for more, as new orders and backlog were strong last month. Markit's data point is expected to slip to 53.0 in June, down from 53.6 in May.

Individual retailers (NYSE: XRT) (Nasdaq: COST) will begin reporting their same-store sales, with the majority of them coming on this day. As the saturated retail sector, coming under stress from disruptors online (Nasdaq: AMZN), is picked through, data like this helps us to sift the wheat from the tares.

International Trade data will be reported in the premarket. Economists expect the trade deficit to narrow to $46.2 billion in May from $47.6 billion in April. Increasing exports is a good sign, but increasing exports and imports is an even better one, as it would signal a strengthening global economy with demand enough for all participants.

On weeks with holidays, the EIA Petroleum Status Report gets pushed out to Thursdays. This data is a must see every week, but these weeks, it's even more so. Last week's data showed just a slight build in oil inventory (NYSE: USO) combined with draws in gasoline and distillates stores. More of the same would be great news for energy bulls (NYSE: XLE). (I'm one)

The day offers two Fed speakers, in John Williams and Jerome Powell. Fed speakers can move markets if they stray too far from the Fed script, but today they'll get special attention because of yesterday's FOMC release confusion.

Thursday's earnings schedule includes data from AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), Acorn Int'l (NYSE: ATV), Cherokee (Nasdaq: CHKE) and Griffin Industrial Realty (Nasdaq: GRIF). Not much to see here.

In conclusion, investors will want to look to the President's statements from overseas, Fed speakers and data on the labor market, oil prices, the service sector and retail same-store sales for guidance, and probably in that order. For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.