SPY: Downside 240 Break Will Stall Markets

Stock markets are caught in summer doldrums and there has been reduced event risk to propel further rallies. This type of activity makes the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) vulnerable to downside price swings if large sections of the market close up shop and exit positions to lock in profits. It should be remembered that there are potential catalysts that could propel markets higher, so investors should be aware that further rallies remain possible. But until we start to see news events that create market-moving volatility, bullish investors will be forced to exercise patience before seeing the next leg higher. This presents opportunities in areas like options that are able to capitalize on sideways moves, so the real question here is whether or not we will see a topping formation develop upon a downside break of 240 in the SPY ETF.

To some extent, the recent declines in momentum should be expected. Trading volumes in the major benchmark ETFs will generally see a major drop-off in volumes during this portion of the year. But if we do see significant support levels removed from the market, it will become much more difficult for the market to generate rallies before the September trading period begins. This is why markets are treading dangerously close to potential problem areas, with trailing stop losses likely clustered at the 240 level that marked critical resistance in both March and May of this year. If these levels are removed, expected a prolonged period of stalling in SPY.

Of course, this does not mean that the market is not without its bullish characteristics. One factor that has been largely overlooked is the connection between lower oil prices and the climate of reduced inflation that is likely to be seen from the viewpoint of the Federal Reserve for the remainder of this year. In previous public remarks, Janet Yellen has made comments about the unpredictability of the Trump economic plan. More than anything else, this sounded like several voting members at the Fed might be open to keeping interest rates lower than initially anticipated, which is important in understanding where we are currently in the macro environment.

There are indicators in the macro environment which suggest that we really have not re-entered a 'normal' financial climate, and that interest rate levels could remain subdued for quite some time. Perhaps the best example here is the price of oil, where WTI crude is attempting to stabilize near $50 per barrel. Further declines here could indirectly help the SPDR S&P 500 ETF both on the low-interest rate front and as a cost reducer for many of the larger companies that are tracked through the instrument.

Consumer inflation that is depressed as a result of lower oil prices creates a clear climate for further gains in SPY, but at this stage it is unclear whether the market will acknowledge these factors in our current low-volatility summer environment. If this does occur, we can expect a downside break of the critical 240 level in SPY.

At this stage, the clarity of the effects of a downside 240 break are becoming more apparent as it would suggest that a top is in place near 245. Markets would also then be at risk of a head-and-shoulders formation, which is something that tends to get many remarks in the financial media when it occurs. This price event, combined with the likely stop loss orders that are clustered in these areas, could be enough to generate bearish momentum and stall markets for the remainder of the summer. Add to this the fact that 240 comes in near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the move from late-March to late-June and we have a collective picture that will continue to attract attention even if we are able to post bullish market moves after investor activity returns to full strength after the Independence Day US holiday. Over the remainder of the month, we are more likely to see moves in SPY dictated by order flows rather than an objective economic analysis of where inflation and interest rates could put the ETF as we head into next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.