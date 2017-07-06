5 Ways To Beat The Market: Part 3

The third of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "low volatility anomaly" which has seen lower volatility stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.

The number of households owning stocks outside of their retirement accounts has been falling. Income and wealth inequality have been rising.

In my first two articles in this series on size and value, I showed that those factors rallied hard in the weeks after the Trump election, but have lagged the broader market in 2017. Low Volatility, the third factor I will discuss in this series, has seen the opposite trend as it underperformed in the wake of election results, but has managed to marginally outperform the broader market thus far in through the first half of 2017.

The graph below shows the year-to-date performance of a Low Volatility index, representing the 100 lowest volatility stocks in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). That index is graphed against the broader benchmark as well as the reciprocal High Beta index representing the 100 most volatile S&P 500 components. Despite the year-to-date rally, high beta stocks have lagged materially, and have experienced more than twice the variability of the low volatility index.

Low Volatility

While producing higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns than the market in 2017 is noteworthy, the longer-run performance of this strategy is especially interesting. Graphing these three indices back to 1990 demonstrates that Low Volatility investing has strongly outperformed the market and high beta stocks over long time intervals while experiencing less variability.

The Low Volatility Anomaly has been one of the topics I have most frequently authored on Seeking Alpha. Beginning in July 2015, I described a theoretical underpinning for why lower volatility stocks have historically generated risk-adjusted outperformance, behavioral explanations for the market advantage of low volatility assets, suggested that misaligned managerial incentives could encourage the anomaly, and offered empirical evidence supporting this notion across markets, geographies, capitalization levels, and long-time intervals.

Since the groundwork behind the Modern Portfolio Theory was laid over 50 years ago, it has been axiomatic that riskier portfolios should expect to be compensated with higher returns. More recent academic research has shown that this assumption holds less well at the extremes - the least risky stocks tend to outperform the most risky stocks on both a risk-adjusted and an absolute basis.

In my recent article entitled "A Trade That Never Wins", I leveraged data from Dartmouth professor Kenneth French to show that the safest part of the U.S. equity market has generated the highest risk-adjusted returns, and the riskiest part of the market has produced the worst returns. If investors owned the riskiest stocks in the U.S. stock market, they would have not made any money in a period that extends to just six weeks after JFK was assassinated.

My favorite part of this low volatility strategy for buy-and-hold investors with a long-term horizon is that the strategy has outperformed when the stock market has been falling, besting the broader market in 2000-2002 and 2008. The low volatility strategy underperformed the most in 1998 and 1999 as tech multiples ballooned, but the strategy far outpaced the broader market in the 2000-2002 correction. In a year where tech-driven gains have moved the market higher, Low Volatility funds, helped by falling interest rates, have still managed to outperform despite their tech underweight. The two most popular domestic Low Volatility funds - SPLV and USMV - have half to three-quarters of the tech exposure of the broader index.

While the Low Volatility Index will be more sensitive to higher interest rates than other segments of the equity market, I continue to expect that low volatility stocks will continue to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns over the business cycle. In my 50 Predictions for 2017, I suggested that low volatility stocks would again outpace their higher beta counterparts, a prediction that has proved prescient thus far in 2017. I will be publishing updated results for two additional proven buy-and-hold strategies that can be replicated through low-cost indices over the next couple of days.

