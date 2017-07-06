Group 1 Automotive - Expanding In The UK, As Investors Worry About Secular Trends

While multiples look quite cheap, multiples look cheap across the sector, the balance sheet is complicated and leveraged, and secular concerns about the industry remain.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) announced another bolt-on move, as it is further expanding its business in the UK. Investors were not impressed with the move, which adds 3% to pro-forma sales, as a result of a big profit warning issued by aftermarket retailer O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY). While the deal makes sense, the overhanging theme remains that of doubt about the business amidst plateauing car sales in the US, concerns about used car valuations, credit availability, and perhaps concerns about the long term business model as a distributor.

So while shares have gotten cheaper in recent times, I am not automatically buying this dip, amidst a rather complicated and large balance sheet as well for a low margin business.

The Business

Group 1 is the third largest dealership group in the US, although it lags considerably with nearly $11 billion in revenues compared to number 2 Penske, and market leader AutoNation.

The company sells about 300,000 new and used cars each year, and is not owned by a controlling shareholder like most of its peers. The company has grown to 157 dealerships and 208 franchises, as well as 38 collision centers. Three quarters of sales are generated in the US, of which half are generated in Texas. The operations in the UK make up nearly a fifth of sales as the company has a smaller Brazilian business as well.

New sales make up little over half of revenues but are responsible for just a fifth of gross profits, as used cars make up 28% of sales but account for just 9% or profits. This means that parts & service as well as finance & insurance make up just 16% of sales but 70% of gross profits!

Growth Strategy

Group 1 has grown significantly over the past decade, which accelerated the recovery coming out of the crisis. Sales plunged from $6.4 billion in 2007 to $4.5 billion during the recession in 2009. Ever since shares have recovered rather spectacularly, aided by dealmaking as well as the automotive market recovered to its previous peak of 17-18 million units a year again.

Sales hit a high of $10.9 billion last year driven by active dealmaking, it must be said. Acquisitions of dealership made in 2013-2016 added $3.2 billion in sales as organic growth has been underwhelming in recent times. Same store sales came in at a cumulative 10% in 2013-2015, largely offset by a minus 6.4% result in 2016.

Nonetheless Group 1 has grown cumulative sales by some 70% over the past decade while it reduced the outstanding share base by a tenth, delivering on solid growth on a per share basis.

What Now?

Recently concerns about the automotive markets have surfaced again. Investors worry about sales plateauing again at current highs, the impact of car sharing, reduced popularity among millennials and emergence of electrical vehicles. Other concerns relate to the value of used cars, reduced availability of credit and possibly losses for financing companies and thereby some dealers as well.

After shares peaked at nearly $100 in the summer of 2015, shares have now retreated to levels in the low sixties which is equivalent to less than 10 times earnings reported at $141 million, or $6.67 per share for the year of 2016.

In April, Group 1 posted the first quarter results as same store sales were still down in the mid single digits, as total revenues are now down as well. Reported earrings were largely flat at $33 million, although modest share buybacks allowed for an increase in earnings per share.

The balance sheet always deserves some additional attention and is rather complicated. Inventory levels stood at $1.73 billion, as vehicle receivables stand at another $213 million. Floorplan notes, adjusted for offset accounts, stood at $1.44 billion, comfortably less than inventory levels.

The company operates with $34 million in cash but has sizable non-car related liabilities, as regular debt stood at $882 million, for a $850 million net debt load. Including debt and capital lease obligations related to real estate, net debt rises by another $388 million to $1.24 billion. With EBITDA running at close to $400 million, you could say that leverage stands at 3 times. Of course this debt is well covered by actual real estate as well as inventories, but leverage ratios are high nonetheless.

While earnings multiples are not high, there are always operating risks of running an asset-heavy business with slim margins. Leverage is not coming down a lot in the near term as the company announced a buyback program for $75 million in recent weeks, as it is now further expanding in the UK as well.

The company announces the purchase of Beadles Group, a retailer with 12 dealership in the greater London metropolitan market, in a move which adds $330 million in annual revenues, equal to 3% of total revenues reported by the company.

Final Thoughts

While Group 1 claims to be well capitalized, leverage is high which can be a concern if slim margins retreat, which might correlate to declining values of inventory and real estate, which makes that investors can easily freak out. This is what happened during the 2009 crisis when shares plunged 90%, to levels just equal to 25% of the reported book value. The good news in such an environment is that cash flows can actually be good as the company can easily cut back on capital spending, but mostly because inventory levels can come down.

While the current cash flow yield is very good, there are concerns related to the decline in comparable sales. The other key risk is a prolonged decline of these comparable sales as industry wide sales are plateauing. Other, more structural concerns, relate to the shift of the business to online platforms,(such as Carvana) as well as impact of driverless cars, or producers like Tesla catering directly to customers.

While current cash flow yields of 10% are great, the reality is that the business is shrinking, the outlook is not that great and I have concerns about secular declines. Add to that that multiples for automotive related businesses are typically quite low, I am not buying the sizable underperformance of the shares as of yet. The key reason relates largely to the business model and the asset-intensive business, as well as employment of leverage.

This makes that I will not become an automatic buyer if shares drop further, although I could become more comfortable with the business once leverage comes down, but given the recent buyback announcement and latest deal, that seems unlikely to happen for now.

