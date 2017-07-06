Don't Miss Cisco

With the rise of AI, for Cisco to tap into a sector with software revenues of over $59bn by 2025 is almost too good to be true.

Investment Thesis

Although the recent poor performance of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is enough to scare off investors, let’s take a moment to remember its strong 2016 performance before making a full judgment. As the chart below shows, the stock has been closely following the performance of the NASDAQ for most of this year. However, it did look as though perhaps the table had turned once more and things were looking up for its recovery until the recent ransomware attacks. Now suppose that quarterly reports were met and revenue forecasts remained unchanged, we could have seen Cisco Systems remain close to or exceed index performance and yield us a growing dividend at the same time ( 14.10% last year with 21.69% expected this year.)

(Source – Google Finance)

With an 11.84% upside in the share price from January 2017 until May 2017, extrapolating this 2.37% monthly gain until the end of the year leads us into 2018 at $40. Hence a rather good investment - but there is nothing to say that Cisco will stay at this low.

Is the ‘Big Dip’ recoverable

As you might have already seen, it's apparent the latest quarterly results came as a shock to investors and consequently Cisco lost almost $15.5bn in market capitalisation. This isn’t the first time that the networking giant has seen major share price drops, and all with great recovery. Observe the 5-year chart below, highlighted are the recoveries I am referencing too. (Note also the steady positive trend if we were to plot a linear regression)

(Source – Financial Times)

Overlaying the release of earning reports, it’s not surprising that each notable movement is caused the release of these. Nevertheless, perhaps now looking at the bigger picture we can see that Cisco isn’t ‘doomed’ and it’s certainly not time to be closing positions. Despite the poor earnings report, the stock still posts an admirable 15.69% RoE compared to an industry median of 4.55%, relatively low 1.2505 Beta, and an impressive quick ratio of 3.46. generates.

M&A Activity

(Data – Financial Times)

Last year marked a year of change for Cisco. Since Charles Robbins became CEO, Cisco successfully completing several acquisitions was a smart intermediate move. Despite paying sixteen times its revenue for AppDynamics Inc, the acquisition is crucial to help to continue the momentum in its transformation into a software company. The acquisition of MindMeld Inc. is by far the best to date. With the rise of AI in the technology world, the ability for Cisco to tap into a sector with software revenues of over $59bn by 2025 is almost too good to be true. Cisco is laying the foundations for a clear business model shift to primarily focus on software. Once it is finished, the company’s previous success in networking could easily continue and stimulate investor confidence once more.

Multiples Valuation

Comparing Cisco Systems against its rivals using a basic multiples model, it was clear to see that despite Cisco Systems currently sitting with a lower P/E ratio than the median, its metrics weren’t all that bad. Looking forwards, although its P/E currently stands just under 13, historically looking at previous ratios this is reasonable. Valuing the company compared to its peers yielded a share price of almost double what it's trading at today; so perhaps one day Cisco might trade at $60 once it is on par with peers.

Monte Carlo Simulation

Analysing the risk of the stock further, I carried out a Monte Carlo simulation to provide a set of probable outcomes based on the previous 5 year’s data. As you can see from the graph above, there is a large area of density in the price range $60-$100 backing up my initial estimation above. Although Monte Carlo simulations ignore everything that is not built into the price movement (Macro Trends, Company Leadership etc.), this is a good way of observing future stock performance on a “perfect market”.

With a median price of $77.05 and a potential maximum of $209.55, these may only be simulated prices but I wouldn’t expect them to be too far off in 5 years’ time given the growth of the AI industry they are tapping into.

Conclusion

Changes to management haven’t seemed have stopped with 1100 jobs recently reported to be axed, but one can only assume that the ‘Robbins’ dream team must be near completion and this will end soon. As for investment, I believe that now is more than appropriate to buy now that the revenue forecasts have been lowered. I see no reason as to why they won’t meet the new targets over the next 12 months, and in the meantime, you can take full advantage of a growing dividend yield of 3.7% and almost guaranteed recovery based on previous performance.

Recommendation - Buy

Current Price - $31.33

