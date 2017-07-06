A Good Time To Swap Out Of This Option Income CEF

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

If you own the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) (5.96% yield, +1.38% premium, +2.60 z-score, 0% leverage, 0.93% expense ratio), now would be a very good time to replace it, for instance with the BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII) (6.69% yield, -6.66% discount, +0.50 z-score, 0% leverage, 0.94% expense ratio).

If you look at the total return charts, it would seem that SPXX is blowing CII out of the water, with a nearly 10 percentage point outperformance over the past 1 year.

CII Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, on the more important NAV basis, it is actually CII that is superior.

CII Net Asset Value data by YCharts

This discrepancy is largely due to SPXX's massively contracting discount, as can be seen from the chart below. SPXX's premium/discount value has risen by 10 percentage points over the past 1 year, whereas for CII, its premium/discount is near where it was 1 year ago.

There are some minor differences between the strategy of CII and SPXX. CII writes single stock covered calls, with 46% of the portfolio having been overwritten as of the latest annual report. In contrast, SPXX has a "dynamic" call writing strategy that targets 55% coverage, but that can vary between 35 to 75% depending on the market environment. Additionally, SPXX can write index options, single stock options, and basket options.

In terms of portfolio, SPXX matches closely with the S&P 500, while CII has a significant active component, although it is still largely focused on U.S. large cap stocks. Both funds have Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as their top 3 holdings, with CII running the more concentrated portfolio of the two. CII's 5th to 10th place holdings (Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD)), while not among the S&P 500's top 10 largest constituents, are still very recognizable large cap names.

CII holdings % SPXX holdings % AAPL 5.5% AAPL 4.1% GOOG 4.7% GOOG 3.1% MSFT 4.0% MSFT 3.0% JPM 3.6% AMZN 2.1% CMCSA 3.5% FB 1.9% BAC 3.2% JPM 1.9% CCL 2.5% BRK 1.8% DOW 2.4% XOM 1.8% PFE 2.3% JNJ 1.7% HD 2.2% GE 1.6%

(Source: Nuveen, BlackRock)

Performance-wise, it is actually CII that has been the better fund in NAV terms over the past 1, 3, 5 and 10-year periods. (Note that return periods longer than 1 year are annualized.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

I would have liked to execute a CEF arbitrage trade, but unfortunately, no shares were available currently on Interactive Brokers. Although 600 shares were available at 9:00 am this morning, they have all disappeared, and the fee rate is extremely high at 18%. Interestingly, shares have been available for the last 10 days, and until Jun. 2nd the fees were still quite reasonable, at about 6%. It could be that the increase in SPXX's valuation, peaking even into a premium, has attracted arbitrage traders to the same strategy as I had in mind.

[Jul. 5, 2017 update] Since the article was first released to members, SPXX has returned -2.92% while CII has returned +1.78%, meaning that CII has outperformed SPXX by about 4.7 percentage points in just less than 1 month (>50% annualized), equivalent to about 9 months' worth of distribution from SPXX.

SPXX Total Return Price data by YCharts

During this time, SPXX's premium has declined from +1.38% to -1.65%, while CII's discount has contracted from -6.66% to -5.59%. Moreover, SPXX's 1-year z-score has fallen to +1.20 while CII's z-score has increased to +1.10. This indicates that the potential for arbitrage trading has mostly subsided.

On a stand-alone basis, CII still represents better value since its discount is about 4 percentage points wider than CII's. However, be aware that CII runs a more concentrated portfolio than SPXX, and also has greater tracking error relative to the S&P 500, as I noted above.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed my article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to new content! Members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory (#1 on Marketplace for ETF category and #2 for CEF category) are alerted of my best trade ideas in advance, can view my personal ETF/CEF income portfolio and have early access to my monthly CEF and ETN reports. A free 2-week trial is available for a limited time only. For more details on what members receive visit here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.