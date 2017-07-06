Celldex: Can It Succeed Just Once?

Down near its 52-week lows, this may be a good catalyst-driven investment, even if you worry about its history of failures.

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF - Paris

At this year’s just-concluded ASCO conference held at the McCormick Place in Chicago overlooking Lake Michigan, Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) reported good results from its metastatic melanoma study of glembatumumab vedotin, a fully-human monoclonal antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB).

The results showed that GV met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) (RECIST 1.1) with six responders out of 52 evaluable patients as threshold for antitumor activity. RECIST 1.1 is the 2009 upgrade to the original RECIST criteria (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors) for objective assessment in change of tumor burden, a widely used criterion for assessing solid tumor treatment. It assigns four types of response to a drug by a tumor: complete response (CR), partial response (PR), stable disease (SD), and progressive disease (PD). The sum of the longest diameters for all measurable target lesions is recorded and used for objective tumor response assessment. As this is widely used in clinical trials (and in articles presented on seekingalpha.com), I think it prudent to provide some understanding of the concept of RECIST, which is tabularized as follows:

ORR is the sum of CR and PR. It is defined as the proportion of patients who achieved a complete response (disappearance of all target tumors) or a partial response (≥30% decrease in the sum of the longest diameters of target tumors) based on modified RECIST Version 1.1.

With that brief background in mind, it will be easy to understand the following results from the trial:

"62 pts enrolled (all evaluable) had median age of 67 years; 55% male; 21% BRAFV600mutated; 63% with $3 lines prior therapy; 100% had prior CPI; 100% Stage IV; 89% M1c. One confirmed complete response (CR) and 6 confirmed partial responses (PR, including 1 unconfirmed CR) were seen (confirmed ORR = 11%, p = 0.035 comparing to reference ORR 5%); 33 pts had stable disease including 3 unconfirmed PR."

This is out of a group of 62 patients in very advanced stages of metastatic melanoma, with more than two-thirds of the population with more than three lines of prior therapy, including checkpoint inhibitors, the latest development in advanced melanoma therapy, as well as 89% of patients who had M1c, the most advanced stage of melanoma metastasis, which means the disease has spread to distant organs - less than a fifth of these patients will survive beyond two years. Basically, this is a group of patients for whom there was no hope, so even an 1 CR is a good achievement. Plus, 33 patients had stable disease, meaning these were right at the cusp of improvement. Reference ORR was 5%, and the confirmed ORR in the trial was 11%, excluding three unconfirmed PRs who were characterized as SD and were not included in ORR.

This data may create some confusion when seen against ORR observed in checkpoint inhibitor studies where ORR of 50% and 60% has been observed for example with pembrolizumab (Keytruda). Note, though, that the KEYNOTE-001 and 006 studies as reported here were all first-line therapies while only the KEYNOTE-029 study was in advanced melanoma. However, Celldex possibly dealt with a patient group with much worse disease condition; in KEYNOTE-029, 56% had M1c disease while that was 89% in Celldex; 87% were treatment-naive in 029, while in Celldex, 100% had prior therapy including checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab (Keytruda). So, there’s no comparison possible between these trials. GV’s achievement was quite significant. Comparison can, however, be made with Array BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:ARRY) advanced melanoma drugs, which just submitted two NDAs for binimetinib and encorafenib. Here’s a complete list of melanoma drugs in pipeline today.

The Celldex study concluded that GV showed promising activity and a manageable safety profile in heavily pre-treated advanced melanoma patients. Study authors speculated - and we concur - that evaluating GV in combo therapies may be helpful. Celldex has Varlilumab, an activating anti-CD27 monoclonal antibody, which can be used. Other immunosuppresor inhibitors like PD-1 inhibitors could also be used (Some of these new studies are already underway).

Advanced or metastatic melanoma is a multi-billion dollar market; however, market for the kind of patients GV is targeting in melanoma is to be counted in the hundreds of millions of dollars, not billions. More than 85% of patients with metastatic melanoma express gpNMB, the target of GV. GV is also being studied in a number of different indications; one of these is triple-negative breast cancer, again a niche area of the broad breast cancer market.

Celldex had a bad 2016 when its much-touted glioblastoma drug Rintega failed a phase 3 trial. Earlier, in 2014, it shut down another promising drug candidate, CLDX-1135, which was targeting DDD, or dense deposit disease, mainly because the disease is so rare the trial failed to enroll patients. Investors are concerned if history will repeat itself. Those other drugs were widely studied and widely believed to be approvable, and yet both failed to enter the market.

On the other hand, CLDX is trading quite near its 52-week lows, and its cash balance of $167mn is almost exactly half its current market cap. There are a number of upcoming catalysts, including data from the combo studies of GV, and at these prices, I think this is a good mid-term catalyst play for investors looking to enter a beaten-down stock.

