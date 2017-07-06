Proteon Therapeutics: Hope For Kidney Failure Patients And Special-Situations Investors

I thought I was the lone retail investor following Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) until, low and behold, Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Faison wrote an excellent article about the potential for investing in Proteon. Indeed, in the March 2017 Proteon Therapeutics annual report (10-K), page 87 states that there are only 35 common stock holders on record. Thus, I was pleased that I may have bumped into another one, via Seeking Alpha. I’m not alone…

I took an initial position in PRTO back in January of 2017, when PRTO was trading at $2. An investment in PRTO is a speculative position, and investors should not assume preservation of capital. In other words, this is not a typical value investment. I consider myself a value investor, but this position is more of a speculative special situations trade. Albeit, it has limited downside risk in the near term (3-6 months) due to the influx of $22 in private placement funding led by the Deerfield Fund (see Proteon’s statement), cash on hand ($41 million), no debt, and upcoming catalysts.

Moreover, the risk/reward bet on PRTO is asymmetrical. There is the possibility of total loss of capital in the long term; however, there is easily an opportunity for a multi bagger as soon as Q4 2018, when top line results for Patency 2 - the current Phase 3 study of Vonapanitase - are due to arrive.

Proteon Therapeutics primary drug is Vonapanitase. Essentially, the drug is an elastin droplet that is applied during fistula surgery for hemodialysis patients (i.e. patients with kidney failure). A fistula is an access point to veins that allow patients with kidney failure to undergo hemodialysis. It is critical to life for the subset of patients that need it. The purpose of Vonapanitase is to lengthen the time before fistula abandonment and help maintain fistula potency (blood flow).

While I am not a medical expert, I do understand some of the basics of this drug from reading PRTO’s 10-K and some personal experiences with friends-of-friends undergoing hemodialysis. Kidney failure is a life-threatening disease that affects about three million people worldwide, including 600,000 people in the US. According to page 7 of PRTO’s most recent 10-K, 130,000 patients have fistulas created each year. The fistula functions as a means of filtering the blood and removing ‘waste' from a human's blood, that same waste that would have otherwise been removed by the kidney, were it not failing.

Fistulas are considered a safe and cost effective method of hemodialysis, compared to catheter hemodialysis, which can be more costly, painful, and dangerous. PRTO claims that although fistulas are efficacious for hemodialysis, they often don’t last very long, as evidenced from the statistics on page 7 of the 10-K:

Up to 40% will be abandoned (secondary patency - patency means ‘blood flow’ - loss),

Up to 55% will fail to become usable for hemodialysis because the fistula either has inadequate blood flow or cannot be successfully cannulated, and

Up to 70% will experience either a thrombosis or undergo a corrective procedure to restore or maintain blood flow (primary patency loss).

Therein lies the need for a medical product that prolongs the life of a fistula. Vonapanitase - allegedly - does just that. It is a droplet that is applied during fistula surgery.

On page 12 of PRTO’s 2017 10-K, it states the potential market for Vonapanitase:

"According to the U.S. Renal Data System 2016 Annual Data Report, in 2014 there were approximately 429,000 hemodialysis patients in the United States with approximately 106,000 new incident patients having started hemodialysis during the year, reflecting an annual U.S. growth rate of approximately 3%... 2.2 million hemodialysis patients worldwide, with an annual worldwide growth rate of 6-7%.”

In other words, there is no shortage of demand for a product like Vonapanitase, and the market continues to grow in the US and worldwide. Although I don’t know at what cost PRTO intends to sell Vonapanitase, it seems like there would be substantial demand for a drug that prolongs a fistula’s working life. Assuming they can manufacture Vonapanitase at a reasonable cost, it has huge profit potential because any medicare/medicaid provider would gladly pay a reasonable fee for a few droplets of elastin that prolongs the life of the fistula versus paying for additional surgeries for more fistulas or catheters once the first fistula fails.

The business model makes sense, and the product serves a population of patients in genuine need. Furthermore, PRTO claims that there is no competition in the market. Indeed, the fact that PRTO was awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA (see press release) on May 10, 2017 is evidence to support the claims in Proteon's 10-K that there’s no other products in this niche market.

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status is unique, both medically and commercially. In essence, it suggests that a drug addresses an unmet and often life threatening disease. Furthermore, it suggests that there is evidence that the drug has clinical data that suggest significant improvement over the current standard of care (see FDA definition of Breakthrough Therapy Status).

Taking a page from former Morningstar golden boy Pat Dorsey in his book “Five Rules for Successful Stock Investing,” I often look for moats in a company. Biopharma - and the pharma space in general - is a great place to look for moats because patents act as a natural barrier to entry. Pat Dorsey outlines this claim very well in his book.

PRTO has patents covering formulations, methods of manufacturing and use of elastases, with patent coverage in the US through mid-2029 and the European Union through 2028, with possible extensions (see page 8 of 10-K). In addition to the Patency 2 Phase 3 trials currently underway, PRTO has a long pipeline of trials, any of which could be successful (see below):

There are not many Benjamin Graham-esque net-nets in today’s overvalued market. However, a unique space to dig for them is in the biopharma sector. From time to time, you can find biopharma net-nets with robust clinical pipelines, no debt, and favorable cash runways for catalysts to play out. If you find such a stock, it is more likely than not that it became a net-net due to a failed Phase 3 trial that was highly anticipated by institutional equity holders.

In such instances, the stock will almost immediately sell out after the trial fails. This is where I come in and look for bargains. Of course, not all stock bets like this will pay off because I don’t have the medical knowledge to even remotely determine which drugs will be winners and which will be losers. Furthermore, I may misjudge the company’s cash runway to get through another series of clinical trials. Nonetheless, the idea is that the winners pay for the losers, and then some.

Plus, if you lose, you don’t lose much because the stocks are already so cheap, and if you win, often times the stock can be a multi bagger. Again, asymmetric risk/reward. PRTO meets all my criteria for this type of trade: A cash runway to complete the next Phase 3 trial (Patency 2), no debt, large inside ownership, and a robust pipeline to serve as near-term catalysts.

As of July 3, 2017, PRTO is trading for less than cash value, closing at $1.50 on June 30, 2017; their current cash value is $2.47 per share. These numbers, however, were prior to the recent private placement of $22 million that gave PRTO a cash runway to complete Vonapanitase’s current Phase 3 trial (Patency 2) with top line results scheduled for Q4 2018.

The private placement funds will increase cash balance to somewhere around $63 million (up from $41 million) and increase shares outstanding from 16.56 million to 39.68 million. In other words, cash per share - after private placement dilution - will be around the current stock price of $1.50 per share. While I’m not excited about the dilution, it was completely necessary for PRTO to increase capital to increase the cash runway to complete Phase 3 trials for the Patency 2 study.

Another factor I consider in early stage biopharma investing is insider ownership. I look for companies with large insider ownership stakes so I have some assurance that management’s interests are aligned with my own. For PRTO, insider ownership is healthy at 36% (see chart below), and the equity is not manically overvalued from indexation because the stock is too small for most indexes (see ownership chart below).

I also find it promising that a healthcare fund - Deerfield - led the recent $22 private placement investment into PRTO. As previously stated, I am not a medical expert, so I’m reassured that real medical experts see enough potential in Vonapanitase to bet on positive results from Patency 2 and or other assets in the pipeline.

Risks:

While I am bullish on PRTO, it comes with substantial risks. For starters, this is a biopharma stock that does not generate revenue. Investors need to know that they are betting on positive clinical results from the pipeline and positive results from the current Phase 3 Patency 2 trials. If Patency 2 meets the co-primary endpoints of the study, then Vonapanitase could be commercialized in short order because Breakthrough Status gives a drug expedited FDA approval.

Additionally, Vonapanitase has had a mixed bag in previous clinical trials. Notably, Patency 1 Phase 3 trials did not meet primary endpoints, which was the catalyst that caused the stock to plummet from $10 to $2 per share (80% drop) in December of 2016. In their 10-K, Proteon states that while Patency 1 did not meet primary endpoints, it did demonstrate the power of Vonapanitase (highlight data from Patency 1 Phase 3 study below):

34% reduction in the risk of secondary patency loss (fistula abandonment) over 12 months (p=0.048);

45% relative increase (20% absolute increase) in the proportion of patients who had a fistula that was used for hemodialysis (p=0.006); and

56% relative increase (14% absolute increase) in the proportion of patients who had a fistula that was used for hemodialysis without prior corrective

procedures such as angioplasty (p=0.035).

While not statistically significant, Vonapanitase treated patients demonstrated a 17% reduction in the risk of primary unassisted patency loss over one year. At the end of one year, 42% of vonapanitase-treated patients maintained primary unassisted patency, compared to 31% of placebo-treated patients. Median patency, the time at which 50% of patients in a group lost primary unassisted patency, was 171 days in the placebo group and 214 days in the vonapanitase treatment group based on the Kaplan-Meier estimates.

In summary, the Patency 2 study is PRTO's second chance at commercialization.

An additional risk in an investment in Proteon is the size of the company. As of July 3, 2017, PRTO’s market cap is $25.5 million. In other words, this is a nano-cap stock, which can be quite volatile by nature because one large investor buying or selling can make cause big waves in the stock price. If you like low beta in your equity positions, then PRTO is probably not an investment you can stomach.

That being said, I like the asymmetry to this trade. Also, I like investing in the biopharma space because it feels like I’m doing good in society, helping companies meet unmet medical needs helps me sleep at night. Admittedly, that’s not a purely business decision, but it’s still something I think about.

In terms of position size, I would not recommend any more than 3% of a portfolio because of the high risk involved with this bet. If you plan on betting more than 3%, you should have two letters in front of your name on your business card: ‘Dr.'

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.