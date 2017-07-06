Honeywell International: A Dynamic Player With Lofty Returns

The proposed spinoff could create big value for shareholders and this strategy will enhance its sales and earnings growth potential.

Honeywell International (HON) continues to impress investors with its strong operational performance, innovation, and the potential to make smart changes in the company product portfolio according to the business requirements. Consequently, the company’s return on equity ratio is currently standing around 25, significantly higher than the industry average of 16. Its management has also successfully sustained investors’ confidence over the last five years, resulting in a share price appreciation of 123%.

However, the company now plans to make a big gamble by separating its aerospace business into a new company. The aerospace segment was Honeywell’s largest revenue generating segment in FY2016 with $14.75 billion in annual sales. Unfortunately, this segment has been under pressure over the last couple of years, creating pressure on the performance of the entire business. Here's a brief description of Honeywell's history in all things outer space related.

In the first quarter of this year, the aerospace segment generated negative sales growth of 4% compared to the same period last year. There was supposed to be a better performance from the aerospace segment considering the past record of the last two years, forcing the company to review their spinoff strategy.

Chairman David Cote says CEO Darius Adamczyk is reviewing the business with the company's board and it appears there will be discussions held with investors at some point.

At the same time, the hedge fund industry has been sending positive signals in favor of the proposed spinoff as it could increase shareholder value by up to $20 billion. In addition, it would allow both companies to strengthen their core businesses and expand their global penetration.

Aside from the aerospace business, the company looks in a position to generate strong growth from the rest of the business segments, including Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials, and Technologies and Safety and Productivity Solutions. In the latest quarter, the home and building business segment generated sales growth of 3% year-over-year thanks to strong performance in distribution and the impact of new product introductions.

Moreover, the company’s investments in high margin products along with improving demand and operational efficiency allowed it to expand segment margin by 70 bps to 15.2% in the latest quarter. Moving forward, prospects for the home and building segment look strong, due to the company’s strategy of expanding its penetration in Chinese markets and supporting their revenue base from acquisitions and introduction of new products.

In addition, the market fundamentals also appear strong, as the IMF expects economic activity to pick up the pace in 2017 and 2018, especially in emerging markets and developing economies.

On the other hand, its remaining two segments, performance materials and safety and productivity, are also on a strong momentum. In the latest quarter, performance material segment generated sales growth of five percent compared to the year-ago period, while segment margin enlarged massively by 260 bps to 22.8 percent, supported by commercial excellence and higher sales volume. Its safety and productivity solutions segment is likely to generate a mid-single digit growth in sales and a high mid single-digit growth in operating profits.

In Conclusion

Overall, Honeywell is well set to enlarge shareholder returns in the coming years thanks to their smart business strategies. The company’s strategy to invest in high-margin areas that have the potential to return hefty cash flows is working. Its first quarter results highlight that trend, as its free cash flows were 6 times greater than the year-ago period. The company is likely to make a double-digit dividend increase in the third quarter, due to the strong free cash generation potential and earnings potential in the range of $6.90 - $7.10.

Our discussion clearly suggests that Honeywell is a solid company for long-term defensive investors who seek steady growth in cash returns along with a solid capital appreciation. At the same time, it is also important to pick the stock at the right time to expand the return on invested capital. Usually, investors like to buy the stock on dips, but in the case of Honeywell, we do not see any big price correction in the coming days. An expected spinoff could boost the share price further, as big hedge fund managers are in favor of the separation. Thus, trading around 22 times to earnings compared to the industry average of 24 times, Honeywell appears like a good bargain for long-term investors.

