Cliffs Is About To Explode

This is causing traders to reposition their portfolios from slowing (long bonds) back to reflation.

US economic growth is accelerating again after slowing for a few months.

Cliff Natural Resources (CLF) is one of the most cyclical stocks in the basic materials sector. The company is at the very beginning of the supply chain and is the ultimate tool to invest in this industry.

Currently, there are three reasons that provide a solid foundation for an extended rally after the recent bottoming.

The three reasons are based on the following:

Tailwinds provided by Washington D.C. Return of growth Repositioning of 'anti-reflation' trades

The first tailwind can be explained by the high probability of a 1T USD infrastructure program provided by savings from Obamacare and the repeal of other programs that can be done by an executive order. Multiple Republican senators like Ben Sasse (R-NE) are even in favor of a repeal and a replacement at a later time. This would make sense, at least when it comes to savings to fund stimulus packages.

In addition to infrastructure spending, we see that the Trump Administration is working to get import tariffs on steel and aluminum. I talked about this in the first part of my United States Steel (NYSE:X) article.

Keep in mind that this is not only important to stimulate one of the most cyclical sectors but is also important to secure Trump's voter base. Trump won the rust belt by a wider margin than Romney and Bush. He has a lot to gain from a successful implementation of his programs.

Regarding the return of growth, we are seeing a few very interesting and important changes that could trigger a reposition of slow-growth trades (my third bullet point).

The economic surprise index recently collapsed to 2011 due to missing macro numbers and an overall slowing economy.

This has caused government bonds to rally as you can see below.

I used bonds as an indicator of reflation since the correlation to macro indicators is extremely high, and the bond rally started at the same time as the basic materials/finance correction - both of which are reflation trading vehicles.

The next graph shows an unhealthy bond repositioning. Traders went massively short bonds after the election and started building record multi-year net long positions in the first quarter of 2017.

Traders are still positioned in bonds as if they expect a massive slowdown. This is also one of the reasons why Cliffs has not continued its recent uptrend.

One of the reasons why I expect traders to sell their bonds on the mid-term and return to the reflation trade is higher economic growth. Leading regional manufacturing surveys indicated returning momentum in June which is historically bullish for steel stocks (especially the ones at the start of the supply chain).

This regional averages survey has once again correctly predicted the number one leading indicator: The ISM manufacturing index.

This US manufacturing survey posted its best month since 2014 after a few months of weakness which was visible in the economic surprise index and bond yields.

Additionally, we get some support from the biggest manufacturing and commodity importing country on earth. China did not slow further in June. The manufacturing PMI hit 50.6 in June. This is just 0.6 points above the neutral level, but it shows us two things. The growth decline has been halted any many people who were betting on slower growth need to re-allocate their positions.

Speaking of repositioning. The Bear Traps Report hits the nail on the head.

Reflation Bar is Too Low: Our thesis is clear – markets have moved from pricing-in far too much stimulus out of Washington to now under-estimating its reflationary potential. Once crowded reflation trades have been left in the dust bin – not even the cleaning lady will touch them. - Bear Traps Report 06/29/2017

Both iron ore prices and Cliffs Natural Resources are regaining momentum. Cliffs even made a higher low while iron ore prices retested Q4/2016 lows.

I am about to add Cliffs to my existing US Steel position. The reflation trade is currently returning while I am typing this. German 10 year yields have crossed the 0.50% line and US bonds are up 4 basis points at 2.38%. This has pushed global stocks under pressure since fixed income is selling off. I will use this dip to buy some CLF. Keep in mind that CLF is one of the most volatile stocks. Be careful and know the risks you are facing. I will keep my position small because I am already long US Steel and because of the high volatility.

