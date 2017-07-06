Pfizer: Is It Really That Bad?

A lot of investors seem to be quite pessimistic about Pfizer’s (PFE) future. The loss of exclusivity of certain important brands that are coming up are a big reason for this increasing pessimism and cautiousness. And indeed this can cause problems for Pfizer, but this company is more than capable of offsetting these difficulties. The downside these LOEs might cause is not as bad as a lot of investors believe. I do not share the belief that Pfizer’s shares are going to tank anytime soon.

Slacking revenue?

Last quarter appeared to be a disappointing one to many investors as the stock immediately declined after the release. A yoy decline of the revenue while also missing the consensus revenue estimate was enough reason for a lot of investors to sell their shares. But the 1.8% decline yoy can be blamed on a negative impact FOREX had on the quarter vs last year as well as less selling days. This quarter counted 1 selling day less than last year in the US, and two fewer selling days in international markets. But while this would explain the yoy sales decline a lack of revenue growth is still far from desirable.

Despite the lower amount of revenue that was realized, the company actually managed to outperform the EPS consensus by $0.02. Because of this Pfizer managed to grow EPS yoy by $0.02 as well. This is thanks to the cost cutting efforts of management, which cause lowered COGS and thus higher margins compared to the same quarter last year. But lower costs alone will not be enough.

Loss of exclusivity of certain brands

According to a lot of investors, a big risk for Pfizer is the LOE of a few of its brands in the near future. LOE happens all the time, but this time a big revenue generator is the one with an upcoming LOE. Lyrica is the major reason for concern as this patent will expire in the US towards the end of 2018, while it is good for around 10% of Pfizer’s revenue. Last quarter the total revenue derived from Lyrica was $1.13 bln compared to $1.01 bln the year before. The other brand that will lose exclusivity is Viagra, which declined in revenue yoy by $51 mln to $249 mln. The thesis of bears is that this will significantly impact revenue and send the stock down.

Pfizer will be able to handle itself

The LOE of these brands will not spell disaster in my opinion as Pfizer is a company that aims to grow in many ways, both organically and inorganically. And it has proven that it is capable of doing so. I must also note that the LOE is only in the US and definitely does not mean that the sales from these products will disappear altogether.

The company has a lot of candidates in the pipeline with multiple products going through Phase 3 or awaiting registration that could start attributing to revenue in the near future.

Source: investor.pfizer.com

So there are plenty of opportunities to (partly) fill up any loss of revenue due to LOEs. At the same time Pfizer will undoubtedly stay busy with M&A’s to look for new ways to grow its business, just like it acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals (ANAC) and Medivation (MDVN).

Returning value to shareholders

That all being said, I believe that Pfizer does not necessarily require short term revenue growth to offer its shareholders something good as management seems quite focused on keeping its shareholders happy. The stock offers a lot of value with a high yet sustainable dividend yield of 3.8%, or $1.28 per share. The dividend per share has been steadily increasing since it stood at just $0.72 back in 2010. What makes Pfizer’s dividend so attractive is its sustainability compared to its FCF. The company’s annual FCF has not been below $13 bln since 2010. At the same time the company paid out a dividend that was worth $7.3 bln last year, while also spending $5 bln on buying back shares. If things get difficult and it seems like the company is not able to pay its dividend anymore for whatever reason, it could stop its large share buyback program and use that to payout its dividend.

Conclusion

Despite apparent investors’ pessimism surrounding this stock, the forward P/E still stands at 12, a lot lower than the current P/E of 28. It believes that analysts still believe in Pfizer’s own outlook for the full year with revenue of $52-$54 bln on top of diluted EPS of $2.50-$2.60.

I believe that the expected LOEs are no reason to turn pessimistic about this stock’s future. As mentioned earlier, I do not believe that Pfizer needs a large boost in its revenue in order to provide value to its shareholders while I also do not see any major catalyst for a sudden jump anytime soon. Therefore I believe that the stock is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.