Gold Companies And The Miner ETFs: A Unique Opportunity To Invest In Africa

The central issue for investors in Africa is liquidity because volumes on African exchanges remain low and rules around investment continue to close off investment opportunities.

Issues like corruption and rule of law have diminished over the past twenty years thanks to the spread of democracy, internationally mandated structural reforms, and other factors, thus reducing risks.

By Albert Lu, CEO of Sprott US Media

I had an excellent conversation with Harry Wulfsohn, executive director of Imara Holdings Limited, a few weeks ago. Wulfsohn and his company have forty years of experience investing in Africa. He shares some insights relating to Africa both now and in the past, including the opportunities and risk relating to investing in Africa.

Africa as an investment remains a problem for many investors. Although many express concerns about the geopolitical risk, economic conditions, regulatory or rule of law risk, and liquidity risk of investing in the continent, Wulfsohn puts to rest many of those perceived concerns.

Wulfsohn also highlights the real issue of liquidity. Liquid investing in Africa is a challenge, and there exist few indirect investing opportunities to invest in Africa either. However, gold miners do offer investors an interesting opportunity to gain exposure to Africa.

Many companies in either the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) or the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) have exposure to mining. Some of them include companies like IAMGOLD (IAG) and Endeavour (EDV) that Sprott specifically overweights in the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ), partially because of their African exposure.

The African Continent Is Booming

Wulfsohn pinpoints many positives that make Africa an exciting investment opportunity. By way of example, he describes the following:

"…[M]ost of the suits in the UK are now made in Egypt. It's now cheaper to manufacture suits in Egypt than in Eastern China. French car manufacturers make all their parts in Morocco and Tunisia. And big Chinese manufacturers now are manufacturing glass and shoes in Ethiopia."

Wulfsohn's examples illustrate that Africa is replacing the role that China and South East Asia have played for the past twenty-five years-as factories for the rest of the world. And the fundamental positives don't stop in outsourcing. Wulfsohn says Africa exhibits a classic case of a country with "leap frog" technology and refers to more examples to explain his point:

"For example, the concept of bank accounts or the concept of landlines do[es]n't really exist in Africa . . . [Africans] really have 'leap frogged' into the digital age . . . [m]ost of the youth have smartphones. Most of the youth don't have bank accounts but they use their [smart]phones now as their banking and their credit cards. So [look at] the very famous case in Kenya, the company called Safaricom that owns the system called 'M-PESA.' [This system] became the leading mobile payment system in the world. All the young people have their salaries paid to their M-PESA system and [use] their mobile phone as their debit card."

Africa is also undergoing unique innovation that is helping to spur growth and unlock opportunities for consumer spending and investment.

Considering the growing investment into Africa, growing manufacturing base, and growing financing activity to help fuel growth, investors have a lot of reasons to be excited about the opportunities for Africa.

Rule of Law and Corruption Issues Are Diminishing

Some of the biggest stigmas for Africa in the eyes of investors are corruption and the lack of enforcement of the rule of law. Such concerns strongly affect investors' ability to protect their investments in the continent. Wulfsohn helps put some of those concerns to rest:

"..[I]n Africa post-the-Berlin-Wall collapse in 1989[,] . . . African dictators were no longer . . . supported by either the Russians or the Americans. So . . . from 1989 [onwards] there has been a growing trend of IMF funding . . . [T]hat money comes with very strict conditions and thus government[s] have had to adopt IMF restructuring programs. So, it's been twenty-five years of continual investment in democracy, in central banks, in opening up their economies to free market . . . And [for] about fifteen countries in Africa, they really have had substantial growth. GDP growth rates of 10 plus percent for over ten years now."

Over the past twenty-five or more years, many parts of Africa have undergone a fundamental transformation. Many countries have been forced to adopt the rule of law with the removal of corrupt administrations. International agencies, too, have helped those countries improve economic growth by requiring fundamental structural reforms.

While some countries may still require more improvements-and the trend may be uneven country to country-clear improvements have been experienced throughout Africa. The level of concern that investors have about African investments appears to be overstated.

Liquidity Is a Central Problem

One significant problem that does continue to make Africa a challenging investment is the problem of liquidity. Investing in Africa is a long-term endeavor and certainly not a day trading opportunity. Wulfsohn explains:

"[Of t]he two biggest risks that we . . . face, . . . one is liquidity. [T]he underlying assets are not as liquid as you would [have come to] expect when you invest in markets in the West . . . Africa is . . . a long-term investment. It's not something you can trade in and out. You're going to take a three- to five-year view and really believe in the underlying fundamental growth story in Africa and benefit from that."

African-listed stocks do not have deep liquidity like stocks on the NYSE, Nasdaq or in Toronto do. Investors do not have the ability to trade in and out of those stocks if their opinions on the opportunity or the underlying risk change. It takes time to build a material position, and then investors will take some time to get out. Marginal changes in order flow can therefore impact the performance of stocks, making these investments tough to stomach for anyone except those with the strongest of constitutions.

Wulfsohn also refers to a second challenging investment problem:

"Currencies in Africa are much [more] volatile than we expect in the West and given this, . . . [it] is hard to hedge. So you can suffer, you can erode your return to currency volatility."

In addition to the risk of the stocks, the underlying currency risk that investors take in investing in African frontier markets is significant. Capital flows can drive these commodities significantly, leading to investment volatility that can have nothing to do with the investment's fundamentals.

Conclusion

Africa has a lot of arrows pointed in the right direction when it comes to reasons to invest in the continent. Booming growth, improving governance, and innovation all are factors driving growing demand and investment. However, thanks to currency risk and liquidity risk, investing directly in Africa remains a risky proposition. But investors that can find an investment vehicle listed in the developed world through which they could gain access to Africa will solve many of those liquidity issues and remove considerable risk.

Not many investments in the developed world can give investors direct exposure to Africa, but many gold miners do. Those include major gold miners like Barrick Gold (ABX), Newmont Mining (NEM), Randgold Resources (GOLD), Kinross Gold (K), and Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) that are in the Market Vectors Gold Miner ETF ((NYSEARCA:GDX)) and Sprott Gold Miners ETF ((NYSEARCA:SGDM)). They also include junior gold miners like Gold Fields (GFI), IAMGOLD, B2Gold (BTG), and Endeavour Mining that are in the GDXJ/SGDJ.

These miners present an opportunity to not only gain exposure to gold, but also to gain exposure to a growing continent and the opportunities it presents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Sprott U.S. Media is an affiliate of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., which is under common control with Sprott Asset Management LP. Sprott Asset Management LP offers both SGDM and SGDJ mentioned herein.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no indication of future returns. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author’s as of the date of this commentary, and are subject to change without notice. This information is for information purposes only and is not intended to be an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product or service or a recommendation or determination by Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. or any affiliated entity that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on the objectives of the investor, financial situation, investment horizon, and their particular needs. This information is not intended to provide financial, tax, legal, accounting or other professional advice since such advice always requires consideration of individual circumstances. The products discussed herein are not insured by the FDIC or any other governmental agency, are subject to risks, including a possible loss of the principal amount invested. Generally, natural resources investments are more volatile on a daily basis and have higher headline risk than other sectors as they tend to be more sensitive to economic data, political and regulatory events as well as underlying commodity prices. Natural resource investments are influenced by the price of underlying commodities like oil, gas, metals, coal, etc.; several of which trade on various exchanges and have price fluctuations based on short-term dynamics partly driven by demand/supply and also by investment flows. Natural resource investments tend to react more sensitively to global events and economic data than other sectors, whether it is a natural disaster like an earthquake, political upheaval in the Middle East or release of employment data in the U.S. Low priced securities can be very risky and may result in the loss of part or all of your investment. Because of significant volatility, large dealer spreads and very limited market liquidity, typically you will not be able to sell a low priced security immediately back to the dealer at the same price it sold the stock to you. In some cases, the stock may fall quickly in value. Investing in foreign markets may entail greater risks than those normally associated with domestic markets, such as political, currency, economic and market risks. You should carefully consider whether trading in low priced and international securities is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. Sprott Global, entities that it controls, family, friends, employees, associates, and others may hold positions in the securities it recommends to clients, and may sell the same at any time. The author is receiving compensation for writing this article.