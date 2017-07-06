Risk Arbitrage Today: QIWI's Under The Radar Tender Offer

As a merger arbitrage investor, in addition to straight M&A deals, I am attracted to all sorts of special situations, including partial tender offers, split-offs and Dutch auctions. The math in the above situations makes trading them like doing a puzzle. These can be confusing and complicated thus creating an edge for those who put the time in to understand them.

Currently there is a partial tender which hasn't garnered much attention.

Qiwi (QIWI) is a publicly traded Russian payment service provider headquartered in Cyprus. Qiwi operates electronic online payment systems primarily in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, and Romania. They are presently one of the largest Russian financial services groups, comprising of four core businesses: investment banking, brokerage, commercial banking and asset management. Qiwi's ADS' trade in the US.

2016 Revenue $46.5 million 2016 Net Income $15.5 million Dividend Yield 3.66% Market Cap 1.48 billion

The Offer

On June 16, Otkritie Holding JSC and Otkritie Investments Cyprus Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Qiwi, commenced a partial tender offer to purchase for cash up to 24,794,253 class B shares, including Class B Shares represented by American Depositary Shares, of QIWI at a purchase price of $28.00 per class B share. Otkritie already owns approximately 6.58% of Qiwi, and when including their affiliates, the number rises to approximately 8.85%. When added to the maximum number of securities Otkritie is seeking to acquire in the offer, Otkritie would hold approximately 63.85% of the outstanding shares should the deal be completed.

Otkritie functions as Qiwi's primary investment vehicle outside Russia.

Qiwi traded in the mid $23's when Otkritie publicly stated they intended to announce a tender offer for Qiwi shares on June 9 and then above $25 when the offer was commenced a week later. For more here is the tender filing.

QIWI data by YCharts

The creation of added value through high-tech financial services is one of Otkritie Group's strategic priorities. Over the last years we have been successful in developing our FinTech projects and establishing ourselves as leaders in launching innovative solutions in our banking business segment. We clearly see that the FinTech market is expanding and the share of such projects and solutions is constantly increasing in our business, and we are sure that this trend will continue. We consider this to be an important step for us-if the offer is successfully closed, this will create a basis for our companies to build on the growth of FinTech and reinforce our respective positions as digital leaders- Alexey Karakhan, CEO of Otkritie Holding.

Otkritie says that QIWI’s robust track record of performance and operations present an attractive long-term investment opportunity for them.

More on the offer

The $28 tender price offered is a massive 16.7% away from Qiwi's closing price on Wednesday. But there are some catches.

There is a minimum number of shares needed to be tendered. The Offer is conditioned upon at least 20,286,207 Class B ordinary shares, including Class B ordinary shares represented by ADSs, being tendered, which, when added to the Securities already held by the Offerors and their affiliates, constitutes approximately 53.85% of the outstanding Securities. Simple math tells us that 49.37% of the shares non owned by Otkritie and their affiliates need to tender to meet the minimum required. But what is the rationale for not tendering? The spread is extremely large. If one wished to remain a QIWI shareholder why not buy back the shares taken in the tender back at what is very likely to be at a lower price?

Proration-If Otkritie buys back enough shares to meet the minimum but not enough to hit the maximum number of shares then there will be no proration. If every share is tendered then 60.34% of one's shares will be bought in the offer and 39.64% of the shares will be returned to the shareholder. I estimate that 75% of the shares will receive the $28 cash and 25% will be returned.

QIWI data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, Qiwi has been on fire in 2017. Post tender, will the shares return to the $23's where they were before word of this tender became public? Will they go lower?

The Numbers

If one buys at $24 and tenders and receives $28 for 75% of his shares QIWI would have to trade below $12 to lose money on the trade. Let's assume the shares drop to $20.

Buy Qiwi at $24 Sell 75% of shares in tender at $28 Gain of $4 4x.75=300 Remaining 25% of shares trade at $20 Loss of $4 4x.25=(100)

On June 30, QIWI recommended that its shareholders make the decision to tender or not on their own.

The QIWI Board of Directors unanimously determined to express no opinion and remain neutral with respect to the Offer-company filing

The board listed nine reasons why it chose to offer a neutral opinion. reading between the lines they seem more bullish than bearish.

Premium of Offer Price and Recent Trading Prices. The Independent Committee and the QIWI Board of Directors reviewed the historical market prices, volatility and trading information with respect to the QIWI Class B Shares, including the fact that the Offer Price represents (I) a premium of approximately 19.1% over QIWI’s closing share price on June 8, 2017, the last trading day prior to announcement of the Offer; (II) a premium of 12.6% to QIWI’s closing price per share on June 15, 2017, the last full trading day before the Offer commenced; and (III) a premium of 15.9% to QIWI’s closing price per share on June 27, 2017, the last full trading day before the June 28 meeting of the Independent Committee held to evaluate the Offer. Opportunities to Cooperate with the Purchasers. The Offer is a Partial Bid. Not a Change of Control Transaction. QIWI to Remain a Publicly Listed Company. Individual Investment Decision. Shares Sold in the Offer will not be Subject to the Risks and Rewards of Ownership of QIWI Class B Shares. Possibility of Alternative Strategic Transactions. Ability to Change Recommendation.

Other Details

QIWI expects the ADSs to remain listed on NASDAQ following completion of the Offer.

The offer is not subject to a financing condition.

There is no guaranteed delivery process available to tender Class B Shares and/or ADSs.

If the Minimum Condition is not satisfied because an insufficient number of Securities are tendered in the Offer, then the Offer will not be consummated unless the Offerors waive or modify the Minimum Condition to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations.

to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations. The offer will expire on Friday July 14.

There is no mention of an odd lot in the tender offer.

What can go wrong?

The minimum condition may not be met and thus the tender may not happen. Everybody tenders every share they have so just a little more than 60% of each shareholder's shares will be bought at $28. The stock crashes post tender.

Conclusion

In my opinion, there's a lot more that can go right than go wrong here. QIWI's partial tender is beneath the radar. I have not seen an article on this tender on Seeking Alpha or anywhere for that matter. QIWI's options chains are beyond quiet. We are dealing with a Russian stock here which may scare some away. If we assume that the tender will be completed it's hard to see how buying and tendering around $24 can be a losing trade.

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QIWI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.