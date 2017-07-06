Profit From TherapeuticsMD's Upcoming FDA Catalyst

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) is a company in the women's healthcare business. It is not a company involved in doing breakthrough research into new molecules, but trying to put a new twist to long established hormone therapy.

It currently has two key products in its pipeline, Yuvvexy (TX-004HR) that treats pain during sexual intercourse for menopause patients and TX-001HR to treat moderate to severe hot flashes due to menopause. In this article, the focus will be on Yuvvexy, which is the subject for the catalytic event that will occur within the next 2 weeks.

What Happened

On May 5, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) and mentioned that there is a lack of 12-month safety data for Yuvvexy. This is the only issue identified by the FDA. The company has requested a Type A Meeting with the FDA on June 14. In the conference call with investors, the CEO has mentioned he will only announce the details of the meeting after the minutes are received. As per FDA guidelines, these minutes will be sent to the company within 30 days of the meeting, thus making July 14, the pivotal date for the company. I believe this pivotal event will be a positive for the company and the following is my reasons why I believe the outcome will be a positive one:

A Positive Outcome

1. Strong efficacy and safety data even with modified p-value endpoint

Primary Endpoint Data from Baseline to Week 12 versus Placebo

Source: TXMD 10-K SEC filing for the year 2016

As can be seen from the above data, the company has proven that the efficacy of their product is statistically significant with low p-value that is below 0.01 apart from severity of dyspareunia for the 4mcg dose. This might pose a problem since the FDA set a lower bar of 0.01 for the efficacy endpoint to approve the product in a single trial. However, the CRL did not mention any efficacy related issue, so investors can safely conclude that the FDA is willing to accept the slightly higher p-value of 0.0149, which is below the industry standard of 0.05.

So, the main issue now comes down to safety. For the duration of the 12 weeks trial, there was no incidence of endometrial hyperplasia. The 52 weeks data for Osphena which is also an estrogen product at a much higher dose of 60mg only reported one case of simple hyperplasia. Endometrial hyperplasia is typically result of excess estrogen without progesterone. Since at 60mg, there is only 1 incidence of out of 409, which is an incident rate of 0.24% (Source: Osphera's FDA Safety Label). Additionally, the highest dose here is the 25mcg (translates to 0.025mg), which is 2400 times lower than the 60mg Osphena, thus it is pretty safe to conclude the excellent safety profile of the product. This might potentially be the reason why the company was shocked at the CRL’s request for additional data. The 25mcg might be an issue here assuming that the FDA wants to play it safe as there is no existing long-term safety data for a 25mcg estrogen based compound. It is a smart move by the company to only introduce the 10mcg and 4mcg, so the FDA has no reason to require an additional trial since the 10mcg has been tested in the Vagifem trial and the 52-weeks data showed no increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia (Source: Efficacy and safety of ultra-low-dose Vagifem (10 mcg)).

2. Established approval precedent with 12-weeks data

There have been products out there which are estrogen alone approved with only a 12-week endometrial safety data like Divigel, Evamist and Elestrin (Source: July 2017 Investor Update). Though the products being approved were not for the same indication as TX-004HR. All 3 products mentioned by the company were targeted at treating hot flashes, which is the indication for TX-001HR. However, the key takeaway is there is no strict requirement for a 52-weeks safety data for an approval, as the products being estrogen based still carry the same risk of endometrial hyperplasia. Additionally, the FDA has actually signed off the trial to allow for approval with just a 12-weeks safety data. The key reason I suspect for the CRL is the company’s request to remove the black box label.

3. Adopting of black box label

The company’s request to remove the black box label might be the key reason behind the CRL. As the FDA seems to be erring on the side of caution. Based on the 52-weeks safety trial results of Vagifem and Osphena, it clearly shows estrogen compound below 60mg does not pose a significant risk of endometrial hyperplasia. With the much low dose of TX-004HR, the risk should thus be negligible. However, Vagifem and Osphena still carries a black box label. In fact, all estrogen based products till date (that I have found) carry the label and that might be a strong reason for the FDA to issue a CRL to renegotiate the black box labelling (i.e. to prevent a precedence and cover themselves if side effects start to show in the much longer term not covered by the study). Since the company has stated its intention to do just that, the FDA has no reason to not approve the product.

Strong Upside Remains

The stock has risen a fair bit from its 52-weeks low of $3.50 to $5.27 as of June 30, 2017. That is around a 50% increase, but there is still further upside as the catalytic event has yet to occur. An explosive move can be expected as stocks are at the end of day still event driven. The move is expected to be an explosive one for the following reason:

1. High short interest

The stock remains very heavily shorted with a short interest of 34.18% of float based on the short interest data by the WSJ as of June 15. Based on my experience with catalytic events, stock based tend to jump up very fast in a short time frame. This will likely trigger margin alerts for short sellers to either close their positions or put in more cash. In most cases, the short sellers tend to close their position as early as possible to limit their losses. This will lead to a temporary higher demand for the stock and basic economics teach us that high demand with a constant supply will lead to higher prices. With a sudden huge jump in demand, prices too will jump.

2. Still remains significantly below pre-FDA warning price levels

The stock was priced at around $8 before the company issued warning about the FDA potentially issuing a CRL. So the $8 price point is one includes a high probability of approval for TX-004HR. Thus, with the actual approval of TX-004HR, the market should theoretically return to roughly that price point or even higher. It still represents a roughly 51% upside from the $5.27 price point as of June 30, 2017.

Potential Downside

1. FDA could potentially insist upon a 52-weeks trial

The flip side of this catalyst is the FDA not giving the go ahead without a 52-weeks trial. Despite the factors I have mentioned, this might be a possibility albeit a remote one. If this does occur, the stock will take a nose dive probably back the 52-weeks low of $3.50, as this will translate to an additional year without significant revenue and increased costs of a 52-weeks trial. The company has stated its intention to contest the FDA decision should it not be a favorable (i.e. require a 52-weeks trial). However, the success rate is very low through this channel. Historically, only ~13% of all appeals succeed (Source: An FDA Analysis of Formal Dispute Resolution in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research: 2003 Through 2014 ). Additionally, this also means 3 to 6 months of additional delay. Further breakdown on the outlook of the company will be provided in another article should such an outcome occur.

Strategy

The best strategy to maximize your gains will be to buy calls after the catalytic event on July 14, 2017. However, being more knowledgeable in equities, my strategy will lean more towards stock investors. The strategy here is to buy the stock at any price before the catalytic event, it will still prove to be a great value (though of course it is best for investors to get in at a price as low as possible). Based on my past experiences of catalytic events with high short interest stock, investors will typically get a roughly 20-30% one day return due to the catalytic event. Though finance textbooks advocate a strategy of holding on to winners and selling losers, it is rarely the case of stocks with catalytic events. It is best to take profits as soon as the news is announced possibly in the pre-market or as soon as the market opens.

Author's note: This is my first article on Seeking Alpha. Do provide me with any constructive feedback and comments. If you have questions, do ask and I will try my best to answer them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD, INSY, INO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.