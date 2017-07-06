Western Union: The Enduring Appeal Of Physical Currency

Western Union has been written off by many investors but dominates cash transactions and is growing its digital transfer business.

Investment Thesis

Despite technological advances and relentless press coverage about cryptocurrencies and cashless economies, cash use remains very resilient. The headlines have caused investors to undervalue the cash transfer business and the prospects of the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Alternatives to Physical Currency

American Express (NYSE:AXP) launched a travel charge card and the predecessor of Visa (NYSE:V) started a credit card program in 1958.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), a competing credit card network, was formed in 1966.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), a worldwide online payment system, was founded in 2002.

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, was created in 2009.

Google Wallet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) was launched in 2011.

Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) was released in 2014.

The march away from physical cash and towards electronic payments seems inexorable and appears to be accelerating with new technology. If you live in a major metropolitan area in the United States, it is readily apparent. Where once there was a "CASH ONLY" sign on the door of the local diner and you had to have money in your pocket to catch a yellow cab, now, there is a "no cash" policy at sweetgreen, as well as with ride-hailing services Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT).

Newspaper headlines about the move towards a "cashless society" are a common feature over the past decade, with Sweden and the UK leading the charge. Even India is trying to get in on the act, removing large banknotes from circulation in a sudden move this year and encouraging its citizens to sign up for biometric bank accounts. Combined with reports of increasing credit card use and sensational stories about cryptocurrencies, it would be understandable to think that the cashless society is almost upon us.

Bank For International Settlements

The Bank for International Settlements is an international financial organization based in Switzerland that is owned by central banks. Its purpose is "to serve central banks in their pursuit of monetary and financial stability, to foster international cooperation in those areas and to act as a bank for central banks."

One of the interesting things that it does is publish a report each year on payment, clearing, and settlement systems in various countries. Preliminary results are released in September for the previous year, with final results released in December. One of the most fascinating aspects of this report is that it tracks the amount of banknotes and coin in circulation in 17 countries and the combined euro area and expresses it as a proportion of GDP. The most recent data is from 2015 and prior years, and one would expect that cash in circulation has been steadily going down over the years, with our increasing reliance on electronic payment systems. We would be mistaken.

In only three economies, Russia, South Africa, and Sweden, did the value of cash in circulation to GDP fall from 2011 through 2015.

Compare that to the major economies of Japan, the United States, and the euro area, where it increased.

All told, the value of banknotes and coins in circulation for the combined group of 18 economies increased as a percentage of GDP from 8.23% in 2011 to 8.92% in 2015. With the increasing adoption of electronic payments over the years, this is surprising.

While there are technological trends that are pushing people towards electronic transactions, there appear to be other equally powerful forces working in the opposite direction.

Trends That Support Physical Cash

Ultra-low interest rates - When interest rates in checking accounts are high, there is a significant opportunity cost for holding and using physical cash instead of depositing it. That is not the case in most parts of the developed world right now, however, and hasn't been the case for many years. While interest rates are gradually inching up, it is widely expected that they will remain low for a long time. And, interest that banks pay to their depositors lags far behind the federal funds rate.

- When interest rates in checking accounts are high, there is a significant opportunity cost for holding and using physical cash instead of depositing it. That is not the case in most parts of the developed world right now, however, and hasn't been the case for many years. While interest rates are gradually inching up, it is widely expected that they will remain low for a long time. And, interest that banks pay to their depositors lags far behind the federal funds rate. Migration - Human migration, whether it is for economic opportunity, freedom, or safety, frequently brings cash transactions along with it. As migrants make their journeys to new countries, they often bring cash to facilitate their travel, and their families transfer cash to them along the way. Once they are settled, they frequently work in the cash economy and transfer cash back home to support their family members. According to a recent report issued by the UN, there has been increasing migration over the past 15 years, with the number of international migrants reaching 244 million in 2015 from 173 million in 2000.

- Human migration, whether it is for economic opportunity, freedom, or safety, frequently brings cash transactions along with it. As migrants make their journeys to new countries, they often bring cash to facilitate their travel, and their families transfer cash to them along the way. Once they are settled, they frequently work in the cash economy and transfer cash back home to support their family members. According to a recent report issued by the UN, there has been increasing migration over the past 15 years, with the number of international migrants reaching 244 million in 2015 from 173 million in 2000. The gray economy - Many businesses throughout the world operate legally but without access to banking. One prominent example of this is the marijuana industry in the United States. According to a recent report published in Forbes, legal marijuana sales grew to $6.7 billion in 2016 and could exceed $20 billion by 2021. While marijuana dispensaries are legal on the state level in over half of the US, the drug is illegal on the federal level, leading most banks to deny services to the industry. Much of the industry is forced to conduct business in cash, from sales to wages to the supply chain.

- Many businesses throughout the world operate legally but without access to banking. One prominent example of this is the marijuana industry in the United States. According to a recent report published in Forbes, legal marijuana sales grew to $6.7 billion in 2016 and could exceed $20 billion by 2021. While marijuana dispensaries are legal on the state level in over half of the US, the drug is illegal on the federal level, leading most banks to deny services to the industry. Much of the industry is forced to conduct business in cash, from sales to wages to the supply chain. Cybersecurity - Whether it is ransomware, identity theft, or government surveillance, cybersecurity remains a pressing concern in the modern world. Many financial experts recommend keeping an emergency fund in physical cash. This advice becomes more and more pertinent as new threats emerge that could temporarily disable a person's credit cards and bank accounts. In addition, as corporations and governments increasingly track our spending and banking habits, physical cash may provide the only true anonymity.

A Contrarian Stock Pick

Western Union is a company that many on Wall Street have written off and left for dead. With roots going back to 1851 as a telegraph company, it is the antithesis of high flying tech stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Western Union discontinued its telegram service in 2006 and is now primarily a financial services company with products that include money transfers, money orders, and business payments.

Since the start of the year, Western Union has lost 14% of its value due to missteps, competition, and a perceived shift to digital transactions. In January, it settled with the Department of Justice, admitting anti-money laundering and fraud violations and agreeing to forfeit $586 million. The settlement hurt earnings and cash flow in Q1 and is expected to impact Q2 cash flow, as well. Despite its dominant position in the money transfer business, competitive pressures continued to weigh on Western Union as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) announced a deal to acquire MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI), PayPal acquired TIO Networks, and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reduced the price of their own money transfer service.

WU data by YCharts

As a result of this drop in stock price, Western Union is trading at a 40% discount to the broader market. With expected earnings of 1.75 per share over the next 12 months and a recent share price of 18.69, Western Union has a forward PE of 10.68.

Western Union pays a quarterly dividend of 0.175 per share, which offers a healthy dividend yield of 3.75%. In the past 12 years, Western Union has increased its dividend 10 times. With a dividend payout ratio of 40%, the current dividend is well supported.

The competition facing Western Union is well documented, but many positive factors are being overlooked by the market. Western Union is the dominant cash transfer company and has a competitive moat, consisting of a large compliance division and a vast network of agents around the world. The barrier for entry is incredibly high for any company that wished to compete with cash transfers. While there is plenty of competition in digital transfers, Western Union is growing its own digital business. In the last earnings release, the CEO reported that their digital transactions were up 27% and they had expanded their online network to 40 countries, with mobile apps in 18 markets and the ability to send money to 200 countries and territories.

While Western Union may seem like a relic to financiers on Wall Street, the company is very relevant to its millions of customers. When refugees arrive in Greece, they find the Western Union logo on a makeshift booth on the beach. In one of the largest refugee camps in the world in Kenya, Western Union and Mastercard work together to provide basic financial services. When it comes time for guest workers to send remittances home to their families, it is Western Union that they invariably turn to.

Conclusion

Despite the allure of a cashless society, physical currency is not going away. Cash use remains steady around the world, and there is no end in sight. The market is underestimating the value of the worldwide cash transfer business and the potential upside of Western Union's expansion into digital transfers. If you are a value or dividend investor who is looking to invest in an overlooked company, Western Union could be just what you have been searching for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, WU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.