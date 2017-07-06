The S&P 500 In The Second Half Of 2017: A Preview Using Monte Carlo Simulation

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. -Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. Leptokurtosis, or fat tails as it is more commonly known, recognizes that large market movements occur far more frequently than implied by the normal distribution. The practical implication for investors is that by using the normal distribution to explain stock market movements, traditional portfolio theory underestimates the risk of large, significant declines in the market.

With regard to C-J, it uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market going back to 1950 to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains the fractal nature suggested by Mandelbrot, because of its design it also possesses statistical properties similar to the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

In the model, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for periods as far as twelve months into the future. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time or to guess what factor will drive the market. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

The First 6 Months of 2017 In Review

After ending March 2017 at 2362.72, the S&P 500 Index advanced to a close of 2423.41 on June 30. That is up 8.24% from the year-end 2016 close of 2238.83 and up 2.57% for the second quarter of 2017. In one of my Seeking Alpha articles published back in early April 2017, I noted the median C-J simulation called for the S&P 500 Index to increase by 2.85% in the second quarter. That article had also noted the median C-J simulation for the March 2017 to December 2017 period to increase 7.57%. That would take the year-end S&P 500 to 2408.31. A previous article, written based on simulations conducted at the end of 2016 called for the S&P 500 to increase by 7.9% for the year 2017. That would place the index at 2415.70 at the end of the current year. Obviously, the market already stands slightly above both those levels at the end of the second quarter. So this creates an interesting question as I conducted the simulations for the second half of 2017. Earlier simulations call for a year end S&P 500 in the low 2400s. Yet the market just finished up a strong second quarter and market history suggests that trend may well continue (more on that below). So with that in mind, I was curious what the C-J simulations would have to say about the second half of 2017.

Third Quarter 2017

The third quarter simulations suggest a third quarter very similar to the second quarter of 2017. The median of the 2,000 simulations suggests an increase in the S&P 500 for the third quarter of 2.87%. That would take the index to 2492.97 at the end of September. The probability distribution generated by the 2,000 simulations looks very similar to the simulations run back in late March for the second quarter. So in that sense, the probability distribution from C-J is not changing much. With regard to the third quarter, noteworthy in the table above is that C-J estimates a 32% chance the S&P 500 will decline during the quarter with a 5% chance the index will lose 10% or more. In contrast, C-J estimates a 68% chance the S&P 500 will increase in the third quarter, and, given the recent closing high of 2453.46 on June 19, C-J estimates a 61.1% chance the S&P will close the third quarter above that level.

Fourth Quarter 2017

A number of interesting results come out of the simulations for the period July 1 through the end of December. First, the median simulation calls for a 5.30% increase in the S&P 500 for the last six months of 2017. This is on top of the 8.24% increase already recorded for the first six months. In total, that would equate to a 14.0% increase in the index for 2017, taking the S&P 500 to 2551.75. While this seems overly optimistic to me, I would note that since 1950 there have been 24 occasions where the S&P 500 increased by 8% or more in the first six months of a calendar year. In those 24 cases, the average increase in the index over the last six months of the year equaled 7.36%. So the median simulation result is actually lower than the rate consistent with historical market trends. With that point in mind, a few concerns should be noted. First, of the 2,000 simulations, 6.75% of them result in valuations in the market becoming high enough so as to significantly increase the likelihood of a notable market decline in the last six months of 2017. This number however is an underestimation of the potential issue as C-J uses monthly data and does not necessarily capture daily movements in the S&P 500 that could cause valuation to spike. Second, C-J also estimates a 7.35% chance that the market will decline by 10% or more in the second half from its June close of 2423.41. A 10% decline would put the S&P 500 at 2181.07 at the end of December. Furthermore, of the 2,000 simulation C-J runs, the single worst simulation called for a decline of 35.2% over the last 6 months, a decline that would take the S&P 500 below 1600 before year end.

