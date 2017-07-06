No Morgan Stanley, Pandora Is Still Not A Buy

Will the company be able to turn around its fortunes this time? How many times can you rehash the same failed bull thesis?

Shares of Pandora (NYSE:P) got a mild pop today on Morgan Stanley resuming coverage in the name at Overweight. Analyst Benjamin Swinburne sets a $12 price target for the stock stating "What is Pandora going forward?” will become more clear over the next six months. I take a look at its fundamentals to see if there is any real justification for this optimism.

An ad-supported business

Firstly, credit where it is due. Mr. Swinburne in his bullish stance does not try to make a case for Pandora's subscription business. There is no reason to believe it will have any success competing with the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all of whom will be willing to provide premium music subscriptions at breakeven or even at a slight loss just to protect and grow their ecosystem. Pandora for its part also has never really found much success in the subscription business and primarily remains an ad-supported music streaming service.

There are both offensive (the subscription music market is booming) and defensive (it may cut into ad supported listening) reasons for Pandora to offer a premium subscription product. The argument for cutting its losses and exiting premium on-demand stems from the competitive dynamic. Specifically, the competitive set (Amazon, Apple, Spotify) are all operating with: a) greater scale, and b) utilizing music services to drive a broader and much larger product offering, implying stand- alone economics are less important. We cut our estimates significantly to risk- adjust for this challenging landscape, although the lack of profits from subscription in our prior forecast limits the impact of these cuts to our valuation. - Benjamin Swinburne, Morgan Stanley

Source: Pandora Revenue Breakdown, 2016 10-K

The Fundamentals



Mr. Swinburne in his arguments talks about how Pandora has over 80MM monthly active users and can target the 15 Billion terrestrial radio market. Then, goes on to talk about how ad load can be increased etc. He concludes that the growth in revenue will be able to "support 15-16% EBITDA margins in the core radio business by 2020 and get Pandora to FCF positive by 2019."

Now, a lot of these arguments are not really new. We have heard them from several analysts over the past few years. The positive FCF and profitability were always just around the corner, a year or two out. How has the company actually fared over these years? Let's take a look.

Source: Fundamental Speculation. IO Profitability and Cash flow Metrics. Percentile represents the rank of the Metric across all US Companies

So, really what has changed now? Why should we believe that this time around things will start to turn around? Because Sirius (NASDAQ:SIRI) made a $480MM investment in it via preferred stock that by the way also pays a 6% dividend? Have we already forgotten that Sirius was all set to buy Pandora till talks apparently fell apart on valuation?

And, how has that advertising business really performed over the past year? Pandora likes to break down the metrics in this segment into "Advertising Revenue per Thousand Listener Hours" (RPM) and "Licensing costs per Thousand Listener Hours" (LPM). Here is how these metrics compare to the previous year as per their most recent report.

Source: Pandora 10-Q

At first glance, the increase in the difference between RPM and LPM may seem healthy. But wait till you read the fine print below. It says "For the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 2016, the increase in ad RPMs was primarily due to a decrease in advertising listener hours as a result of hours control mechanisms". What it is basically saying is that the only way it could increase this metric is by limiting the number of hours its customers could listen to on the ad-supported tier.

Why should we believe it will be able to increase advertising revenue and charge higher prices when it has failed to attract enough advertising revenue at its current prices to fill the hours its customers would like to stream right now? And, if you believe it will be able to make it up in volume, don't you think the subscribers will start looking for other options if it increases its ad load significantly? It has failed to find the right mix for over 16 years! What has changed now?

For a long time, the stock would pop every other week on rumors that someone like Sirius would swoop in and acquire the company. If that scenario is pretty much dead at this point, why would you want to buy into the stock at these levels before the company demonstrates its potential to be profitable? It has failed to turn a profit for six years as a public company, but investors buying into the stock right now expecting things to change next year are the smart ones?

Valuations

I have no position in the company right now, but when I was short, I had a hard time trying to come up with a fair value for a company like Pandora. How do you really value a money-losing enterprise? What value can you come up with (greater than zero) that would represent a reasonable exit point? Clearly, we are in an easy money market where investors are paying up for top-line growth even if there are no operating profits. So, what should the "Fair Value" level be? When we started working on our ML Clustering-based Relative Value Model, this is exactly the type of company we had in mind. Let's take a look at the comparable metrics our model came up with.

Source: Pandora Fundamental Speculation Ratios

Notice how our ML-based cohort does not have any values for EBIT, EBITDA multiples? This is because this comparable group only has companies that run operating losses! This is the true comparable group for Pandora. The real question is what kind of revenue multiple, premium to book etc. is the market paying for companies with similar business fundamentals (Gross Margins, Operating Margins, Return on Invested Capital, Revenue Growth etc) to Pandora.

Source: Pandora Fundamental Speculation Relative Value Model

Our model has consistently been in the low single digits, and while it has seen valuation in the cohort rally a bit in the recent past, its fair value is still considerably lower than where Pandora is trading right now. I see no reason to pay a premium for Pandora beyond what the market is paying for other money-losing enterprises.

Conclusion

Pandora is a money-losing enterprise, period. When you have failed to deliver on expectations for over six years as a public company, you are required to demonstrate your turnaround story before you can expect investors to buy in on a rehashed bull thesis from two years back. The one big optionality for longs was the takeover scenario. With that now pretty much dead, I fail to see any upside from current levels.

If you have been long from the low teens or higher, I would take this opportunity to cut your losses and find better investments. If you are thinking about going short, wait to see if it gets back to the low teens, and that would be a good entry point. Remember, the company got a cash infusion and is not going away anytime soon. Give yourself some buffer; no one knows how irrational the market can get in the interim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

