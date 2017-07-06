Top 5 Mining Stocks To Watch In 2017: H1 Review

Back in late December 2016, I compiled a list of 5 mining stocks that are worth watching in 2017. The list included Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), NexGen Energy (NXE), Nevsun Resources (NSU), Syrah Resources (SYYAF) (OTC:SRHYY) and Platinum Group Metals (PLG). The first half of 2017 has passed and it is time to evaluate, how well the companies included in the list did.

IVPAF data by YCharts

As shown by the chart above, Ivanhoe Mines and NexGen Energy did very well. Share prices of these two companies are up by 69% and 35% respectively, year-to-date. Syrah Resources is down by 1%. Much worse performed shares of Nevsun Resources (-20%) and Platinum Group Metals (-44%). The chart below shows the performance of an equally-weighted basket consisting of the 5 companies, in comparison to VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME). As can be seen, the basket did as good (as bad?) as GDXJ and slightly better than XME.



Source: Own processing, using data of Yahoo Finance

The Top 5 basket did very well during January and February when it outperformed both GDXJ and XME notably. The basket was almost 50% up, at one point in the middle of February. However, the negative sentiment that started to impact the mining sector in late February weighed also on Ivanhoe Mines, NexGen Energy, Nevsun Resources, Syrah Resources and Platinum Group Metals. Moreover, Nevsun Resources and Platinum Group Metals were impacted by some negative corporate events.

What impacted the companies in H1 2017

Ivanhoe Mines is up by almost 70% year-to-date for a good reason. The company released no negative news, on the other hand, there were several very positive news. The positive news were related especially to its world-class Kamoa-Kakula copper project. In January, Ivanhoe Mines announced that the Kakula deposit was expanded by 1.6 km. In March, it announced that further step-out drill hole intersected mineralization 3.8 km to the west along the trend (Kakula West was discovered). The exploration successes keep on increasing the potential of the Kamoa-Kakula project to become one of the biggest copper mines in the World. And in May, the Kamoa-Kakula resource estimate was updated to 80.7 billion lb copper (table below).

Source: Ivanhoe Mines

In February, a South African court allowed Ivanhoe Mines to relocate graves in the vicinity of the Platreef Mine project. In April, the company announced that the construction of Shaft 2 will start in Q2 2017. Shaft 2 should become the main production shaft at the Platreef PGM mine.

Also the NexGen Energy's 35% share price growth was fuelled mainly by exploration successes. In late February, NexGen announced that it was able to expand the A2 and A3 zones of mineralization to the northeast. Only a few days later, the results of the resource estimate update were released. 179.5 million lb U 3 O 8 were moved into the indicated category. The inferred category contains another 122.1 million lb U 3 O 8 . The deposit is interesting, especially for its high-grade nature. The indicated resources have U 3 O 8 grade of 6.88%, at a 0.25% cut-off grade. At an extremely high cut-off grade of 10%, the indicated resources contain 150.8 million lb U 3 O 8 grading 22.27%. Further exploration activities resulted in the expansion of the newly discovered Harpoon deposit, as well as the arrow deposit. Another good news is that on May 17, NexGen's shares started trading on NYSE. However, not all the news were positive. In the end of June, NexGen announced a $110 million financing. The financing package consists of issuing 24.1 million new shares at a price of $2.07 per share (proceeds of approximately $50 million) and unsecured convertible debentures (proceeds of approximately $60 million). The proceeds of this significant shareholders dilution will be used to finance the extensive exploration programs.

Nevsun Resources is down by 20% year-to-date. The major hurdle are Nevsun's issues with the copper concentrate at its Eritrean Bisha zinc-copper mine. On February 23, Nevsun announced that the problems with production of copper concentrate still haven't been resolved. As a result, the 2017 copper production guidance was revised from 50 million lb to 10-20 million lb. The share price responded by a sharp decline. The situation improved slightly in Q1 when 3.3 million lb copper in concentrate was produced. It is expected that the situation improved further during Q2, which should be confirmed by the Q2 financial results. Although the copper production issues are a big inconvenience, this problem should be resolved in the near-term. The mid-term and long-term prospects of Nevsun Resources are still great. The Bisha mine resources were increased notably, moreover, further exploration results show that the growth is poised to continue. Drilling at the Timok Upper Zone keeps on providing exceptional results, such as 3.79 g/t gold and 6% copper over 256.3 meters, or 2.2 g/t gold and 5.93% copper over 279 meters. Also drilling at the Timok Lower Zone confirms the high potential of the project, with intersections of 798.1 meters grading 0.8% copper and 0.22 g/t gold, or 238.7 meters grading 1.18% copper and 0.29 g/t gold.

The share price of Syrah Resources is slightly down year-to-date. The company hasn't provided too many news during the first half of 2017. The Balama graphite mine is under construction and it should be completed in the coming months. As of June 30, it was 90% completed, the first graphite production is expected in August. The full production of 380,000 tonnes p.a. should be reached in Q3 2018. The company is still working also on its projected downstream production facilities in Louisiana and Perth.

The black sheep of the Top 5 basket is definitely Platinum Group Metals. The problems with its South African Maseve mine are nothing new, however, the management seems to be really unable to solve them. The ramp-up process is extremely slow and the mine hasn't been able to reach commercial production, although the first concentrate was produced in February 2016. After more than 1 year, the company was able to get only to a production level of 2,480 toz 4E (platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold) per month, reached in May 2017. As a result, the company needs to raise more and more money, only to keep afloat. In January, it made a $28.75 million bought deal financing. It was followed by a $20 million bought deal financing in April. And in June, Platinum Group Metals made a private placement of convertible senior subordinated notes worth $20 million. It means that the company has raised $68.75 million during the last 6 months and there still doesn't seem to be the light at the end of the tunnel. The only positive thing about this company remains to be the Waterberg deposit. Its feasibility study is still expected in late 2017. I must admit, that Platinum Group Metals is a huge disappointment. I evidently underestimated the level of incompetence of the management. After almost 1.5 years, the production at the Maseve mine is approximately at 1/10 of its projected capacity. That speaks for itself.

The catalysts for H2 2017

There were a lot of events in H1 2017 and many more are expected in H2 2017:

Ivanhoe Mines:

July - Platreef feasibility study

Q3/Q4 - Kamoa/Kakula updated PEA

Q3/Q4 - Kipushi PFS

Q4 - Kakula West resource estimate

Q3/Q4 - a lot of drill results

NexGen Energy:

Q3 - Arrow PEA

Q4 - updated Arrow resource estimate

Q3/Q4 - a lot of drill results

Nevsun Resources:

Q3 - new reserves estimate at the Bisha mine

Q3 - indicative Bisha underground mine study

September - Timok Upper Zone PFS

Q4 - start up of the decline development at the Timok Upper Zone

Q3/Q4 - a lot of drill results

Q3/Q4 - solution to the copper concentrate issues?

Syrah Resources:

August - initial graphite production

Q3/Q4 - Louisiana battery anode material commercial plant bankable feasibility study and financing

Platinum Group Metals:

Q4 - Waterberg feasibility study

Q3/Q4 - finally some solid production results at Maseve?

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF, NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.