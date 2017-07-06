Mining Stock Of The Week - U.S. Gold Corp.

In this weekly update I am going to present interesting opportunities in the commodity and precious metals sector. Today I am going to take a look at U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) formerly known as Dataram (NYSE: DRAM)

U.S. Gold Corp. is a new U.S.-focused gold-copper exploration and development company. The main focus is to advance their high potential projects called Keystone in Nevada and Copper King in Wyoming.

U.S. Gold completed an 11.92 Mio. USD equity offering in October 2016 and closed the merger with Dataram on 23rd May 2017. Through this it has become a NASDAQ listed company. NASDAQ recently approved the symbol change so that the Company’s common shares are now trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the trading symbol USAU. Gold King Corp. (formerly U.S. Gold Corp.) and Dataram Memory remain a wholly-owned and full subsidiary of U.S. Gold Corp.

Dataram Memory continues as an independent manufacturer of memory products and provider of performance solutions while U.S. Gold Corp. itself is now a U.S.-based, U.S.-listed, gold exploration company, focused on U.S. properties and assets.

According to Edward Karr, U.S. Gold Corp.’s President and CEO, “the primary focus for this gold exploration company is to progress the district scale Keystone property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada towards a potential discovery and to advance the Copper King project in Wyoming towards pre-feasibility.” Behind the scenes and so far not discovered by mining investors these two very substantial assets have been acquired by U.S. Gold Corp.. The exploration programs are fully funded for 2017 and the cash balance stood at around 7.6 Mio. USD as of 31st January.

Keystone is located in North Central Nevada next to some of the biggest mines in North America. It is a district-scale opportunity with multiple and major gold deposit discovery characteristics. It is also located on the prolific Cortez Gold Trend, one of the world’s most highly-prospective mineral trends and only 10 miles south of Barrick’s Cortez Hills Mine Complex. The project was identified and recently consolidated by Nevada exploration Geologist Dave Mathewson who is a founder of Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) and who helped discover its Railroad project.

Some highlights of Keystone are, that the Keystone Gold District’s initial target is larger than 1 million ounces of gold and the project potential is larger than 10 million ounces of gold. Already high grade and thick intercepts of gold have been encountered in the generally very shallow historical drillings. The mineralization from surface down to 695 Feet showed 0.3 grams up to 1.5 grams gold per ton. The target depths at Keystone are indicated to be shallow to moderate depth. Dave Mathewson said about Keystone: “The best exploration project I have seen in my career… reminds me of the Railroad project on steroids” .



In March 2017 U.S. Gold staked 102 new claims. The newly staked area comprises 2,000 acres equal to 3 square miles. The Keystone project now has 479 total claims and the total area controlled is approximately 15 square miles. U.S. Gold controls 100% of the district. The company will drill one more scout-type informational core hole in this eastern region this year, as soon as permits are granted. Also an Environmental Assessment is planned for the purpose of an expanded exploration program through an exploration Plan of Operations has commenced with the assistance and leadership of AMEC Foster/Wheeler.

The 2017 exploration program will consist of:

Detailed property-wide scouting, additional claim staking and additional target reconnaissance

Digitization of all prior analog data to build a current geological property-wide database

A detailed mapping program to accurately identify the property's geological characteristics

Additional detailed gravity surveys, managed by J L Wright Geophysics, to help define and refine drill targets

Additional soil and rock sampling and geochemical assessment for greater targeting synthesis

Drill target selection and continued permitting

Drilling

It seems that the company has a well defined work plan for 2017 and 2018 for its Keystone project and might soon prove to be one of the best exploration properties in Nevada.



With the recent acquisition of the Adjacent Gold Bar North (GBN) mining claims U.S. Gold Corp. increases the opportunity at its Keystone Asset. The Gold Bar North Property consists of 49 unpatented lode mining claims in Eureka County which is located on the prolific Cortez Trend in north-central Nevada. Dave Mathewson believes that this property is a continuation of the same trend and system as Keystone and therefore synergistic. Regional data show a clear linear gravity and magnetic connection of Gold Bar North to both Keystone and the Gold Bar horst which hosts the Gold Bar gold deposit to the South. Gold Bar North represents a horsted, shallow target opportunity within permissive Devonian host rocks that correlate with the same permissive calcareous-siltstone Devonian Horse Canyon and limestone Wenban Formations that are exposed and are currently being drilled at Keystone.

US Gold Corp plans on advancing GBN in 2017 through

Permitting

Advanced mapping and geophysics

Drill target identification

Drilling

The only financial obligation required to maintain these claims are the annual federal and county fees.



The second project Copper King is a development stage gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming, 20 miles west of Cheyenne. Its deposit is open in several directions, signifying additional exploration upside to its current gold resource.

There has been extensive historical exploration of the Copper King Project. Since 1938, at least nine historic drilling campaigns by seven companies plus the U.S. Bureau of Mines have been conducted, with drilling by five different operators since 1970 confirming the mineralization. Copper King’s deposit has already a 2012 PEA with encouraging results based and calculated on 1,100 USD/ounce gold and 3 USD/pound copper: The IRR is at 31 %, the NPV at 5% discount close to 160 Mio. USD, CAPEX at 104 Mio. USD, 17 year mine life and a pay back of 2.4 years. U.S. Gold has a well defined work plan and wants to advance the project through a Pre-Feasibility Study and permitting . As well they will continue to expand upon the current 1.5 million+ ounce gold equivalent resource.

On top the wholly-owned subsidiary Dataram will continue to produce memory products and provide solutions that increase the performance and extend the useful life of servers, workstations, desktops and laptops sold by leading manufacturers such as Dell, Cisco, Fujitsu, HP, IBM, Lenovo and Oracle. Dataram Memory's memory products and solutions are sold worldwide to OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers and end users. Additionally, Dataram Memory manufactures and markets a line of Intel approved memory products for sale to manufacturers and assemblers of embedded and original equipment. 70 Fortune 100 companies are powered by Dataram Memory. Founded in 1967, the Company is a U.S. based manufacturer, with presence in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Technically U.S.Gold Corp. has been in a downtrend since July 2015. Looking at the daily chart the stock has recently become very oversold. But driven by good and constant news flow we have witnessed a first bounce in the last couple of weeks. Due to the weaker gold price the stock has now reacted back to test the support zone around 2.55 – 2.85 USD again. If this zone can hold and U.S. Gold Corp. can clear the resistance around 3.25 – 3.50 USD we could quickly see a snap back rally towards the falling 200-moving average currently sitting at 4.79 USD. Above that the stock will meet resistance around 5.60 – 6.00 USD and will have to break through the downtrend channel at 7.50 USD somewhere down the road. I like the bottoming pattern that seems to develop here. Technically speaking U.S. Gold Corp. offers a good risk/reward at current prices.

Overall U.S. Gold is a very interesting new play in the gold space. A simple value proposition with enormous upside potential from their two properties. Already the upcoming drill program might bring some surprises. In combination with the expected rally in the precious metals sector in the 2nd half of 2017 U.S. Gold is a promising new mining stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.