Applying 'Base And Swing' To Cytokinetics

Quick Background:

I am a Physician (practicing Child Psychiatry) and I have been an investor in Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) for over four and a half years. In that time, I have published articles three times related to Cytokinetics and routinely contributed on StockTwits related to it. Recent developments with regards to the long-term future of the company as well as the short-term technical picture has led me to contribute to Seeking Alpha once again.

Reviewing The Cytokinetics Pipeline Including Recent Changes:

Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Of the three major compounds in the pipeline for Cytokinetics, Omecamtiv Mecarbil has by far the highest ceiling. Research by Cytokinetics into this drug is in partnership with Amgen (AMGN). Omecamtiv is an activator of cardiac myosin, a key protein involved in cardiac muscle contraction. According to this article, the lifetime risk of heart failure is 1 in 5 and it is listed on the death certificates of 1 in 8 people (with 20% of those listing it as a primary cause of death).

It impacts 5.8 million people in the USA currently and 23 million people worldwide. In the USA alone, heart failure costs $39 billion to treat annually and is responsible for 300,000 deaths each year. Heart failure is involved in over 2.4 million hospitalizations each year. Simply put - it rivals the ubiquitous category of cancer in terms of morbidity and mortality.

Omecamtiv offers something that essentially no other drug currently on the market offers - a DIRECT treatment of heart failure. Heart failure is defined as "the failure of the heart to pump blood with normal efficiency." A quick look at the American Heart Association page of "Medications Used in Heart Failure" acknowledges that "Heart failure patients may need multiple medications. Each one treats a different symptom or contributing factor."

For example, Corlanor (Amgen) and Entresto (Novartis) are two of the most recently approved medications for heart failure. Corlanor works by slowing the heart rate and thus giving the heart more time to fully contract with each beat, but the impact on heart contraction is indirect. Entresto works by relaxing blood vessels and thus allowing blood to flow with less pressure from the heart.

While both of these are beneficial to the treatment of heart failure, neither of them (and none of the other medications listed on the AHA's page) impact the contraction of the heart's ability to contract directly. Omecamtiv does this by directly stimulating the myosin and causing cardiac muscle contraction. This means that the heart should contract more efficiently and thus deliver blood more effectively to the rest of the body.

Omecamtiv has been the subject of two Phase 2b Studies and is currently in a Phase 3 Trial in partnership with Amgen. I have previously covered the ATOMIC-AHF (IV form for Acute Heart Failure) study in this article and previewed the COSMIC-HF (Oral form for Chronic Heart Failure) in the same article. COSMIC went on to show excellent results as I predicted. The current Phase 3 Trial, called "GALACTIC-HF" is evaluating the oral form of the medication in a similar group to the COSMIC study.

Primary endpoints are the time to first cardiovascular death or first heart failure event, whichever is sooner. While this is a high bar for the drug to meet, I believe that there is an excellent chance that there will be improvements in these areas based on the science and previous studies. The one risk identified in previous studies was a risk of Myocardial Infarction in the ATOMIC (IV) study, but this was not seen in COSMIC and may have been attributable to other factors.

If eventually approved, Omecamtiv would easily be a billion-dollar drug very quickly. As the first drug in its class and a treatment for such a common condition, it could potentially be several times that. Cytokinetics shares ownership and marketing of Omecamtiv with Amgen, but has done well with contractual clauses to maintain profit share in the drug. Cytokinetics has also maintained an excellent balance sheet recently that helps the company put money towards having a greater share of the future profits.

It is my opinion that Omecamtiv, if approved, will generate at least $2-4 Billion per year in revenue. This is based on the revenue of other drugs that are first in class in common illnesses. There are certainly examples of drugs that have done even better than that in this situation, so this could be a conservative estimate. I estimate the chances of P3 Success and eventual approval at approximately 70%, but again I will use a conservative number of 50% for calculation.

Finally - the revenue share that Cytokinetics will get from Omecamtiv is unclear, but I believe it is at least 15%. Due to the money that Cytokinetics has saved that can go towards marketing, it may be higher than this. Taking my most conservative numbers above, Cytokinetics could see 300 million of revenue per year if Omecamtiv is approved. There would be additional milestone payments that are likely at least $100 million from Amgen (based on previous milestone payments).

If I am correct, this could be $1 billion of revenue over 3 years. Multiply this by a 50% likelihood of approval and it gives you $500 million. That is my estimate of the value of Omecamtiv at this time. For reference, the current market cap of Cytokinetics is a little over $600 million. This is essentially using an estimated value Price/Sales ratio of 3 - for reference the average Biotech has Price/Sales of 5.82 and the average Pharmaceutical Company has a Price/Sales ratio of 4.19 per Lamb Research.

Tirasemtiv

While Omecamtiv is the highest ceiling compound in Cytokinetics' pipeline, Tirasemtiv will likely be the next major catalyst. Tirasemtiv also acts to help with muscle contraction, but instead of heart muscle, it works on the troponin system in skeletal muscle. Specifically, it is a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator [FSTA]. It is being studied in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], better known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Cytokinetics is partnered with Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) for Tirasemtiv, but retains all rights for marketing in North America and Europe.

Tirasemtiv is late in its main Phase 3 study and should have results available in Q4 of 2017. This study is called VITALITY-ALS and has primary endpoints related to respiratory function and muscle strength. Of note, the primary endpoint in Phase 3 are similar to a major secondary endpoint in Phase 2. This is important because the drug struggled with the primary endpoints in Phase 2, but has consistently shown improvement in Slow Vital Capacity [SVC]. Change in SVC is the primary endpoint for Phase 3.

For additional information on Tirasemtiv trials and results, please refer to my previous articles in May 2014 and August 2014. Of note, I suggested in August 2014 that Tirasemtiv would benefit from a partner for its advancement to Phase 3 (which I correctly predicted would happen). I suggested that Astellas made the most sense (due to the pre-existing partnership for CK-107) and that is indeed what Cytokinetics did. Astellas owns the commercialization rights outside of North America and Europe. Cytokinetics used the money from this agreement to help pay for Phase 3.

I believe that the VITALITY-ALS study will ultimately be a success although I will not be surprised if it is only a marginal success. However, the ALS community is eager for novel treatments and there are only two current approved medications. The first of these is the generic riluzole. Then in May of this year, the FDA approved Radacava. Radacava is a laborious drug that requires 1-hour long daily IV infusions for two weeks, then two weeks rest, then additional infusions for 10 consecutive days, then another two weeks' rest.

It costs $1000 per infusion and $146,000 annually (146 total one-hour long infusions per year). Radacava was approved based on a P3 study of only 137 patients in mainly Japan that showed a 33% slower disease progression with regards to physical abilities. In contrast, the VITALITY study is 700 patients in 11 countries. VITALITY is looking for improvement in respiration (breathing), which is the primary cause of death in patients with ALS.

It is also being followed by an open label study called VIGOR-ALS. Both studies have passed safety checkpoints. The main side effects of Tirasemtiv are GI-related. Ultimately I believe that the pressure for new therapies in ALS will mean that even marginal positive results for Tirasemtiv would likely lead to drug approval.

If Tirasemtiv is ultimately approved, its financial success may depend on how much it is used for other indications (off label). There have been previous early-phase studies of Tirasemtiv in myasthenia gravis, intermittent claudication, and spinal muscular atrophy. If studies in these areas could be advanced, then it could eventually have indications in these conditions as well. I believe that the current likelihood of Tirasemtiv approval alone justifies a market cap that is almost as high as the current market cap for Cytokinetics. This is yet another reason for a long-term base position.

It is my opinion that Tirasemtiv is about a $400-500 million per year drug for ALS alone. Of this, I would assume about 80% of the revenue would be from the United States and Europe, where Cytokinetics controls all revenues. Cytokinetics is currently responsible for the marketing of Tirasemtiv, so there would be more manufacturing and marketing costs for it than for Omecamtiv. For calculation purposes, I will allocate $150 million per year for this.

I estimate the likelihood of approval for Omecamtiv at 80% (due to the likelihood of approval with even marginally positive results). However - again for conservative purposes of calculation, I will use 50%. Using the fairly conservative numbers, this would give a 3-year estimated value of revenue at $255 million ((($400 million * 80%) - $150 million) * 50% *3). So, I roughly value Tirasemtiv at $255 million currently.

CK-107

CK-107 (aka CK-2127107) is a similar medication to tirasemtiv. While this has never been directly confirmed by Cytokinetics (to my knowledge), others and I have speculated that it is a purified/improved version of tirasemtiv. As mentioned above, Cytokinetics has a long-standing partnership with Astellas for CK-107. Through the partnership, it is being studied for several indications including spinal muscular atrophy, COPD, and limited mobility in the elderly. It is very likely that it would also be a consideration in ALS, myasthenia gravis, and intermittent claudication as well.

In May, CK-107 received Orphan Drug Designation for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The drug is currently in a second cohort of a Phase 2 study for SMA and has passed initial safety screens. CK-107 is also in a Phase 2 study for COPD, which is a much larger indication in terms of potential patient pool. I believe it is very likely that CK-107 will advance to Phase 2b studies within the next 1-2 years. More recently, Cytokinetics announced a Phase 1b study of CK-107 for limited mobility in the elderly.

While I normally don't discuss Phase 1b indications and studies much, I believe that this does show that Cytokinetics and Astellas are looking at CK-107 as a future blockbuster. Both COPD and limited mobility in the elderly are huge indications that they are not pursuing with Tirasemtiv. This is likely because CK-107 has similar or better efficacy in early studies (compared to Tirasemtiv) and is better tolerated.

Make no mistake - CK-107 is at least 4-5 years from potential commercialization, but it has almost as much potential as Omecamtiv plus the advantage of addressing rare diseases. I would not invest in Cytokinetics long term if CK-107 is the only drug in their pipeline currently, but it definitely supports a long position in combination with Omecamtiv and Tirasemtiv.

I believe the partnership with Astellas makes CK-107 worth approximately $100 million at this time. This is roughly valued based on the potential of future milestone payments with little value for future revenue potential at this time.

Other Compounds

Cytokinetics has quietly added another compound to its pipeline in partnership with Astellas, CK-3672889. Few details about this compound are available, but Cytokinetics has always indicated that they are developing "next generation" skeletal muscle activators with Astellas.

Cytokinetics has also used the term "next generation" with regards to additional cardiac muscle activators in partnership with Amgen (although none have been specifically identified to this point). Finally, Cytokinetics has previously had research in smooth muscle (the third type of muscle fiber) activators as well. This seems to have been put on the shelf for now, but could be a future direction.

Potential Valuation as the Sum of Parts

As described above, I currently value the three main drugs in Cytokinetics' Pipeline as follows:

Omecamtiv: $500 million

Tirasemtiv: $255 million

CK-107: $100 million

TOTAL Pipeline Value: $855 million or $17.57 a share. This represents a 34.6% premium over the closing price on July 5th and a 45% premium over the recent low on June 30th/July 3rd.

In addition, Cytokinetics has $49 million of cash, $157 million in short-term investments, and $51 million in long-term investments. These figures are as of the end of March. Much of the investment money was a result of the Astellas deal with Tirasemtiv as well as fundraising done through an investment company against future royalties on Omecamtiv.

Since March, Cytokinetics raised an additional ~$75 million through a public offering. Cash burn over the last two years has been variable with a loss of $37.5 million in 2015, but a gain of $16.5 million in 2016. The company has projected a ~$120 million loss for 2017, but has sufficient cash to cover this and a history of not including expected milestone payments in its figures. 1st Quarter loss was $26 million. I believe that the balance sheet of Cytokinetics is at worst neutral to valuation and may actually add additional value.

How Cytokinetics Reacts In The Short Term

As someone who has held a long position in Cytokinetics for 4 1/2 years, I've also seen how much it can react to technical indicators. In fact, I have regularly bought and sold additional shares of CYTK on top of my base position. By doing this, I have made enough to pay for most if not all of my base shares (I have gradually increased my base position over time).

Here is a 2-year chart of CYTK with several annotations:

There are a few key points about this chart that I will point out:

RSI Importance

At the bottom of the chart, you can see where I've indicated times that the RSI has been at or near 30 as well as times that it has exceeded 70. In almost every instance, buying at the oversold RSI of 30 and selling at the overbought RSI of 70 would result in substantial gains. From February 2016 until August 2016, this would have resulted in almost a 100% gain. From September 2016 until December 2016, there was another 33%+ gain.

Finally, from February 2017 to May 2017, there was another 70% gain. While it is impossible to achieve perfect timing, I have profited in each one of these instances. The recent decline in price (which I will discuss the reasons for below) has once again taken the RSI back to 30. I believe that this is yet another buying opportunity and recently added my swing position back as a result.

13.2 as Resistance, then Support, then Point of Breakdown

For the last two years, the blue line indicates how ~13.2 acted a significant ceiling on the stock price. It reached the area several times before finally breaking through in April. The stock then soared to new multi-year highs while easily running through another historical resistance in the 14.5 area.

After reaching a high of 17.2, the decision makers at Cytokinetics felt the time was right for a stock offering. While they had no immediate need for the cash (the balance sheet had plenty of runway), I believe that this offering was very well timed and strengthened the company for the future. Proceeds from the offering will likely be used to either increase share of Omecamtiv profits and/or help with the commercialization of Tirasemtiv.

However, as a result of this offering, the stock returned to below the historical resistance level of 14.5. For two months, the stock consolidated from 13.2 to 14.5 and shorter-term swing traders took advantage of these two points. 13.2 had become support and 14.5 was again resistance. As usual in consolidation scenarios, a break of this range resulted in a violent change, which in this case was a breakdown. The stock fell back to 12, which is a level that has served as both resistance and support in the past.

The 200-Day SMA and the "Green" Trendline

On the chart you can also see a green support (ascending) trendline that has been present for over a year. It partially obscures the 200-day SMA line in red, particularly in the last 9 months when these two lines have run together. The 200-Day SMA currently sits at 11.89, which is just below the 12 mark mentioned above. It is no coincidence that the breakdown found a floor in the 12 area. The combination of the RSI, historical support there, and the 200-Day SMA told the active trader that this would happen.

Conclusions

I believe the potential of Omecamtiv on its own can almost justify the current market cap of Cytokinetics. Tirasemtiv, in my opinion, is worth about half of the current market cap. The combination of the two plus the remainder of the pipeline lead me to the opinion that the stock is worth $17.50-$20 in its current state. Therefore, I believe that there is a strong argument for a long-term base (long) position in Cytokinetics.

I believe a positive P3 study for Tirasemtiv could push it to the $22-27 area later this year depending on the strength of the results. In my opinion, a negative P3 study of Tirasemtiv gives a fair value of around $10, but certainly carries a risk of falling to the $6-8 range again.

My approach and the one I would recommend with Cytokinetics is to have a long-term position, but also to engage in swing trading based off of technical indicators. Indicators such as the RSI, historic support/resistance levels, and the 200-Day SMA have been particularly reliable. These all indicate that recent lows around 12 are/were a good place to buy for a swing. I would suggest that the historic resistance level of 14.5 would be a good place to exit a short-term swing.

However, savvy technicians will also notice that the ascending support line is nearing the historical resistance line of 13.2 (and then eventually the line at 14.5). A break back above 13.2 or especially above 14.5 could lead to retesting the recent 17.2 multiyear high. Conversely, a break below the 200-Day SMA could result in further technical breakdown and a fall back to 9-10. Risks like these are inherent to swing trading and therefore the swing portion of "base and swing" should only be undertaken by investors who can monitor their position closely.