Outlook Is Still Positive For Bank Stocks

I made a call to buy bank stocks back in August 2016 in an article that can be read here. Since then, bank stocks, as measured by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF), increased by about 28%. During that same time, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 13%. With the bank's valuation still below average and with earnings growth improving, I expect the bank stocks to continue to outperform the S&P 500 over at least the next year.

Main Drivers

One of the main drivers for the bank stocks is anticipation for increased earnings growth. As interest rates continue to increase in the current business cycle, the banks' net interest margins are likely to widen. This will improve profitability. Continued economic growth is likely to increase the demand for loans. So, the banks are also likely to see revenue increases. With top-line revenue growing and margins widening, earnings are set to grow at a strong double-digit annual pace of nearly 11% over the next 3 to 5 years.

The banks are now in a sweet spot where the Federal Reserve is increasing the federal funds rate over time. The other aspect to the sweet spot is that interest rates are still historically low, making lending for houses and vehicles attractive.

Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, anticipates further rate increases for this year and next year. Continued interest rate increases will allow the banks' net interest margins to gradually widen, providing a boost to earnings.

Another driver for banks is the potential for more favorable financial regulations. The Trump administration may reduce some financial regulations, which would provide a boost to the banking industry. Some of the proposed reduced regulations are expected to benefit small and regional banks. Most of the regulations were created to prevent large banks from predatory practices. However, the small and regional banks are feeling negative effects from these regulations, which could be holding back their growth.

Research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis shows that 13% of banks with less than $50 million in assets would become unprofitable due to financial regulations. It points out that adding employees for compliance purposes would push these banks to unprofitability. Although other small banks may not become unprofitable under the regulations, they would lose profitability as a result of absorbing extra compliance costs. So, a loosening of regulations is likely to provide a boost to the industry.

Banks Still Valued Below S&P 500

The banks, as measured by the XLF ETF, are trading at 15X expected 2018 earnings. This is approximately 20% below the S&P 500's forward PE of 18.7. The banks are most likely undervalued as compared to the broader market as a result of their cyclical nature. Investors understand that the banks took a big hit during the financial crisis and are fearful that they'll take another hit during the next recession.

Frankly, all stocks will take a significant hit during a recession. Since many investors understand that banks do well during interest rate increase cycles, I think the stocks will continue to experience positive momentum over at least the next year.

The undervaluation in the bank stocks will allow for further PE expansion during this phase of the business cycle. Recent price action for the bank stocks shows that investors are warming up to the financial sector.

How to Play It

For broad exposure to the bank stocks, consider an ETF like XLF or Vanguard's Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH). These ETFs will give you a diverse collection of financial stocks under one ticker. This will reduce the risk of individual stock ownership. I expect these ETFs to gain about 12% to 15% over the next year, driven by earnings growth plus some PE expansion.

Picking individual financial stocks will give you a higher risk with the potential for higher reward. The higher risk comes from the lack of diversification of owning an individual stock. So, if that particular company performs poorly, the stock could underperform.

The large banks are probably not that risky right now. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are expected to grow earnings at 23%, 14.5%, and 13.5%, respectively (consensus). This growth is likely to drive the stocks to outperform the financial ETFs.

Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Citigroup are all trading below the XLF with forward PE ratios of about 12. So, I expect these stocks to achieve annual gains that are higher than the financial ETFs. I estimate Bank of America could gain about 20% to 25%, JPMorgan to gain 15% to 20%, and Citigroup to gain 14% to 20% over the next year. This is based on earnings growth plus PE expansion.

