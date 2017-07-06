Are O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Shares Your Ticket To Growth?

O'Reilly shares' pullback of nearly 35% in the last 12 months may be a good entry point.

Expanding margins and high return on assets and return on equity have propelled shares higher in the long run.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) falls under the Automotive Parts & Accessories Retailers industry in the Consumer Discretionary sector. It has a long history of profitability and has outperformed the market (using SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy) in the long run.

The shares had a huge drop of nearly 19% on Wednesday after the company revealed that its Q2 comparable store sales growth was 1.7% (lower than its guidance of 3% to 5%) ahead of its earnings release on July 26th. So, it may be a good time to take another look at O'Reilly Automotive.

In O'Reilly Automotive's 2016 annual report, it stated,

A key driver to current and future demand in our industry is total miles driven in the U.S., which continues to exceed three trillion miles each year, supported by relatively low gas prices and improvements in U.S. employment levels. Ongoing healthy levels of new car sales and stable, low scrappage rates result in a growing vehicle fleet, and sustained improvements in engineering and manufacturing have produced higher quality vehicles, which can be reliably driven at higher mileages, and result in an aging vehicle fleet that now averages 11.6 years old. We believe the growing, aging vehicle fleet will continue to benefit our industry, as these higher mileage vehicles are driven trillions of miles each year, resulting in ongoing wear and tear and experiencing more routine maintenance cycles, which, in turn, supports stable, long-term demand for our products.

O'Reilly Automotive's Business Overview

O'Reilly Automotive sells automotive aftermarket parts in North America and serves both do-it-yourself ("DIY") customers and professional service providers.

O'Reilly Automotive was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family. As of the end of March, the company operated 4,888 stores in 47 states. The company has had 24 consecutive years of positive comparable store sales growth since it became a public company in April 1993.

O'Reilly Automotive's Profitability

Indeed, O'Reilly has a track record of sales growth and positive comparable stores sales growth. The acquisition of CSK Auto Corporation in 2008 (for about $1 billion, made a big contribution to the big jump in sales in 2008 and 2009, which also translated to strong earnings growth in 2009 and 2010.

The long-term EPS growth has been stellar, as illustrated with the orange line in the FAST Graph below.

More recently, O'Reilly Automotive's five-year revenue and EPS growth rates were 8.2% and 23%, respectively. Since 2011, the company also saw nice operating margin expansion from 14.97% to 19.46%.

As well, O'Reilly Automotive's return on assets and return on equity ("ROE") have also improved. Notably, higher financial leverage and a more aggressive buyback program have contributed to an abnormally high ROE in the last few years.

Since 2011, the company has reduced its share count by 30.6%. However, from Q4 2014 to Q1 2017, the shares were trading at above its normal multiple. In my opinion, the company would have been better off paying out a special dividend or waiting for shares to be reasonably priced before buying back shares, such as right now.

Management

Greg Henslee has been in various roles at O'Reilly Automotive for 33 years and has been the CEO since 2013. David O'Reilly, who is the chairman of the board, has been with the company full time since 1972. He formerly served as CEO from 1993 to 2005. He has also been in other important roles over the years. Most other senior management team members have been with the company for at least 12 years.

Valuation and Returns Potential

At the recent quotation of about $179 per share, O'Reilly Automotive trades at a multiple of about 15.6.

In the next three to five years, the analyst consensus believes O'Reilly Automotive can grow its EPS at a compound annual growth rate of 14-14.8% per year. That said, analysts will likely lower their forecasts of the company.

Using a more conservative multiple of 18 and an EPS growth rate of 11%, an investment in O'Reilly Automotive can deliver annualized returns of about 15.8% in three years.

Investor Takeaway

There will be a continued demand for O'Reilly Automotive's products and services as long as people continue to drive. The stock has done exceptionally well over the long run despite the underperformance of the shares in the last 1.5 years.

Before the huge drop, an investment since the end of 2007 would have delivered annualized returns of 22.3%, which greatly outperformed the same investment in S&P 500, which would have delivered annualized returns of 6.7% in the same period. (And, after the drop, the shares have still delivered annualized returns of about 19.6%.)

With an experienced management team, which has been with the company or in the industry for a long time and has a track record of execution, investors buying the undervalued shares today will likely be rewarded with double-digit growth in the long run. However, cautious investors should wait until the shares stabilize or move higher, supported by volume before buying.

