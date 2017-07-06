Biggest S&P 500 Winners And Losers Of The First-Half 2017

Below is a look at the best performing S&P 500 stocks in the first half of 2017. Each stock that made the cut gained more than 33%. At the top of the list is Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ:VRTX), which gained 74.93%. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) ranks second at +59.43%, followed by Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) at +56.16%. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and CSX round out the top five.

Other notables on the list of first half winners include Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Coach (NYSE:COH), and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

We've also created a table to show the biggest gainers in market cap in the first half of 2017. As shown, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gained the most at +$133.31 billion, followed by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) at +$106.37 billion and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) at +$105.20 billion. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ranked 4th at +96.7 billion. In fifth place, but well behind the top four was Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a gain of $49.68 billion. Oracle's big gain is impressive, however, but it was overshadowed by all the attention on the "FAANG" stocks in the first half.

Of course, you can't just highlight the winners all the time. Below is a list of the worst performing S&P 500 stocks in the first half of 2017. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) tops the list with a drop of 44.17% in the first half. Macy's (NYSE:M) ranks second worst at -35.10%, followed by Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). Other notables on the list include Kroger (NYSE:KR), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). In the case of AutoZone, it seems to be picking up in the second half right where it left off in the first as it's already down 10%!

Basically all of the weakness in the first half was in Energy or Retail.

In terms of market cap, General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the biggest loser in the first half of 2017. GE lost $44.99 billion in market cap, dropping its total market cap to $234.55 billion. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) lost the second most at -$35.43 billion, followed by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at -$32.21 billion and AT&T (NYSE:T) at -$29.21 billion.

